Chocolate brownies in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate brownies
High Street Provisions
3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Rye Brownie
|$4.00
Hawthornes Cafe
738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia
|BROWNIE - Salted Chocolate
|$4.00
Melograno
2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia
|BROWNIE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE
|$9.00
LAYERS OF HOMEMADE BROWNIES & CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE
High Point STATION
Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia
|GF Flourless Triple Chocolate Brownie (Thurs-Sun ONLY)
|$3.75
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae
|$6.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Hatch & Coop
122 S 12th St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chip Brownie
|$3.50
Semi-sweet chocolate chips are swirled into a classic dark chocolate brownie batter for a brownie unlike any other!
Silk City Diner
435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia
|Chocolate Brownie
|$8.00
vanilla ice cream
Saxbys
4000 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel
|$1.95
Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.
SEAFOOD • BBQ
Relish
7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia
|Double Chocolate Brownie TG
|$10.95
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
3333 Market Street, Philadelphia
|Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae
|$5.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream