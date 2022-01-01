Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Philadelphia

Go
Philadelphia restaurants
Toast

Philadelphia restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Item pic

 

High Street Provisions

3401 Walnut Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Rye Brownie$4.00
More about High Street Provisions
Hawthornes Cafe image

 

Hawthornes Cafe

738 S 11th Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROWNIE - Salted Chocolate$4.00
More about Hawthornes Cafe
Melograno image

 

Melograno

2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (1215 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BROWNIE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$9.00
LAYERS OF HOMEMADE BROWNIES & CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE
More about Melograno
High Point STATION image

 

High Point STATION

Allens Lane Train Station - 7210 Cresheim Rd, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Flourless Triple Chocolate Brownie (Thurs-Sun ONLY)$3.75
More about High Point STATION
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

2481 N 54th St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae$6.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Item pic

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Hatch & Coop

122 S 12th St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1162 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Brownie$3.50
Semi-sweet chocolate chips are swirled into a classic dark chocolate brownie batter for a brownie unlike any other!
More about Hatch & Coop
Silk City Diner image

 

Silk City Diner

435 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Brownie$8.00
vanilla ice cream
More about Silk City Diner
Item pic

 

Saxbys

4000 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Brownie Stroopwafel$1.95
Rich & fudgy on-the-go treat with just 3 grams of sugar & 6 grams of fiber. Best enjoyed dunked in your beverage of choice.
More about Saxbys
Relish image

SEAFOOD • BBQ

Relish

7152 Ogontz Avenue, Philadelphia

Avg 4.5 (3715 reviews)
Takeout
Double Chocolate Brownie TG$10.95
More about Relish
Landmark Americana Tap & Grill image

 

Landmark Americana Tap & Grill

3333 Market Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Chunk Brownie Sundae$5.99
Three warm brownie pieces served with Bassett's ice cream
More about Landmark Americana Tap & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Urban Village Brewing Co.

1001 N 2nd St,, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Brownie$7.00
served with blackberry sauce
More about Urban Village Brewing Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Philadelphia

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Soup

Pad See

Pork Chops

Mac And Cheese

Pork Ribs

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Pan Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Philadelphia to explore

Rittenhouse Square

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Fishtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Northern Liberties

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Old City

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Penn Center

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Queen Village

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Map

More near Philadelphia to explore

Collingswood

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ardmore

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Wynnewood

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Bala Cynwyd

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Merchantville

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Audubon

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Clifton Heights

No reviews yet

Drexel Hill

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Haddon Heights

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston