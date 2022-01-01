Stew in Philadelphia

Item pic

 

P.S. & Co.

1706 Locust St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Organic Red Lentil Stew$8.00
Hearty organic red lentil stew with lacinato kale, kabocha squash and heirloom carrots. All organic ingredients: red lentils, squash, onion, garlic, leeks, sweet potatoes, carrots, extra-virgin olive oil, smoked paprika, cayenne, house-made vegetable stock, ginger, Vero water, coconut milk or Brazil nut milk, sea salt.
More about P.S. & Co.
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen image

 

Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen

126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia

Avg 4.7 (280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Stew$16.00
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Brown Stew Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS

48th Street Grille

310 S 48th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1487 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brown Stew Chicken$19.00
(Halal) Served with Red Beans and Rice and Braised Cabbage
More about 48th Street Grille

