Stew in Philadelphia

P.S. & Co.
1706 Locust St, Philadelphia
|Organic Red Lentil Stew
|$8.00
Hearty organic red lentil stew with lacinato kale, kabocha squash and heirloom carrots. All organic ingredients: red lentils, squash, onion, garlic, leeks, sweet potatoes, carrots, extra-virgin olive oil, smoked paprika, cayenne, house-made vegetable stock, ginger, Vero water, coconut milk or Brazil nut milk, sea salt.
More about Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
Glory Beer Bar & Kitchen
126 Chestnut St, Philadelphia
|Beef Stew
|$16.00