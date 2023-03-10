- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- The Sandwich Corner Market
The Sandwich Corner Market
No reviews yet
1945 Poplar Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Food
Today's Special
Bologna Special
melted lancaster bologna | swiss cheese | cole slaw | sweet and tangy mustard | kaiser role
Apple stuffed with lemon goat cheese
Hummus
8 ounces house-made hummus | bagel chips
Brownie bread pudding
House made brownie bread pudding | whipped cream | topper with strawberries
Egg Sandwiches
Francisville
scrambled eggs| copper sharp| bacon or house made beef sausage
Flatbush
scrambled eggs | smoked salmon | cream cheese | pickled red onions
Phoenix
Scrambled eggs| cheddar | avocado | candied jalapeños
South Philly
scrambled eggs | provolone| spinach | black pepper mushrooms | caramelized onions
Continental
scrambled eggs | brie | candied jalapeños |strawberry jam
Build your own Egg Sandwich
made your way
Bagel Sandwiches
Everyday
bagel and cream cheese
Jam
bagel | cream cheese | jam
Alaska
bagel | smoked salmon | cream cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickled red onions
ABLTCC
bagel | cream cheese | bacon | avocado | lettuce| tomato
Brunch
bagel | tuna salad | arugula | tomato
Build your own Bagel Sandwich
made your way
Hot Market Sandwiches
Tony
shredded chicken| cheddar | roasted peppers & onions | garlic spinach
Bobby
shredded chicken tossed with our buffalo sauce| blue cheese crumbles| shredded lettuce| tomato| ranch dressing
Chef Andy
pulled short ribs| cooper sharp| lettuce| tomato| pickled onion
James
pulled short ribs| sharp provolone |caramelized onions | candied jalapeños
Seppy
roasted sweet potatoes| black pepper mushrooms |caramelized onions| arugula
Sheila
garlic spinach | roasted peppers | tomato | mushrooms | caramelized onions | hot cherry pepper spread
Cold Market Sandwiches
Melts
Tuna Melt
tuna salad | swiss | tomato | hot cherry pepper spread
Ham Melt
ham| brie| arugula | pickled onions | parker housemade sweet and spicy mustard
Smoked Turkey Melt
smoked turkey | cheddar| avocado | tomato | creamy roasted garlic cilantro spread
Cheese Melt
cooper sharp | cheddar | brie | habanero mango jam
Salads
Poplar Salad
mixed lettuces | pickled onions | tomato | roasted peppers | pecans
Bache - Martin Salad
chopped lettuce | buffalo chicken | blue cheese crumbles | tomato | pickled onions
Girard College Salad
spinach | shredded chicken | cheddar | apples | toasted almonds
The Prep Salad
arugula | smoked turkey | goat cheese | apples | dried cranberries
Build Your Own Salad
made your way
Peanut Butters
Treats
Grocery Items
Drinks
Hot Drinks
Coffee - Small
high point blend coffee
Coffee - Large
high point blend coffee
Tea - Small
Tea - Large
Vietnamese Coffee
16 ounce fresh brewed coffee poured over condensed milk
Coffee Mocha
16 ounce fresh brewed coffee poured over our house made hot chocolate mix
House Made Hot Chocolate
our own hot chocolate blend
Cold Drinks
Lemonade
16 ounce housmade lemonaid
Limeade
16 ounce housemade limeaid
Egg Cream
a new york classic with chocolate syrup |milk| seltzer
Iced Vietnamese Coffee
16 ounce iced brewed coffee poured over condensed milk
Cold Brew
Bottled Water
Boylan Cola
Boylan Diet Cola
Boylan Ginger Ale
Hank's Root Beer
Hank's Diet Root Beer
Hank's Black Cherry
Joe's Lemon Iced Tea
Joe's Specialty Flavor Iced Tea
Orange Mango Juice
Diet Creme Soda
Diet Black Cherry
Retail
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1945 Poplar Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130