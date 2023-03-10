Main picView gallery

The Sandwich Corner Market

1945 Poplar Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Francisville
The Italian
Smoked Turkey Melt

Food

Today's Special

roasted buffalo cauliflower cooked with tomato and onions | long seeded roll | ranch dressing

Bologna Special

$13.00

melted lancaster bologna | swiss cheese | cole slaw | sweet and tangy mustard | kaiser role

Apple stuffed with lemon goat cheese

$3.50

Hummus

$5.00Out of stock

8 ounces house-made hummus | bagel chips

Brownie bread pudding

$6.00

House made brownie bread pudding | whipped cream | topper with strawberries

Egg Sandwiches

Francisville

$9.00

scrambled eggs| copper sharp| bacon or house made beef sausage

Flatbush

$13.00

scrambled eggs | smoked salmon | cream cheese | pickled red onions

Phoenix

$9.00

Scrambled eggs| cheddar | avocado | candied jalapeños

South Philly

$9.00

scrambled eggs | provolone| spinach | black pepper mushrooms | caramelized onions

Continental

Continental

$8.00

scrambled eggs | brie | candied jalapeños |strawberry jam

Build your own Egg Sandwich

$6.00

made your way

Bagel Sandwiches

Everyday

$3.00

bagel and cream cheese

Jam

$4.00

bagel | cream cheese | jam

Alaska

$13.00

bagel | smoked salmon | cream cheese | lettuce | tomato | pickled red onions

ABLTCC

$11.00

bagel | cream cheese | bacon | avocado | lettuce| tomato

Brunch

$11.00

bagel | tuna salad | arugula | tomato

Build your own Bagel Sandwich

$2.00

made your way

Hot Market Sandwiches

Tony

$13.00

shredded chicken| cheddar | roasted peppers & onions | garlic spinach

Bobby

$13.00

shredded chicken tossed with our buffalo sauce| blue cheese crumbles| shredded lettuce| tomato| ranch dressing

Chef Andy

$15.00

pulled short ribs| cooper sharp| lettuce| tomato| pickled onion

James

$15.00

pulled short ribs| sharp provolone |caramelized onions | candied jalapeños

Seppy

$12.00

roasted sweet potatoes| black pepper mushrooms |caramelized onions| arugula

Sheila

$12.00

garlic spinach | roasted peppers | tomato | mushrooms | caramelized onions | hot cherry pepper spread

Cold Market Sandwiches

The Classic

$11.00

choice of tuna salad, ham or smoked turkey | lettuce | tomato | pickled onions | spice blend

The Italian

$13.00

prosciutto | sharp provolone| lemon dressed arugula| tomato |roasted red peppers | spice blend

Melts

Tuna Melt

$11.00

tuna salad | swiss | tomato | hot cherry pepper spread

Ham Melt

$12.00

ham| brie| arugula | pickled onions | parker housemade sweet and spicy mustard

Smoked Turkey Melt

$12.00

smoked turkey | cheddar| avocado | tomato | creamy roasted garlic cilantro spread

Cheese Melt

$10.00

cooper sharp | cheddar | brie | habanero mango jam

Salads

Poplar Salad

$9.00

mixed lettuces | pickled onions | tomato | roasted peppers | pecans

Bache - Martin Salad

$12.00

chopped lettuce | buffalo chicken | blue cheese crumbles | tomato | pickled onions

Girard College Salad

$13.00

spinach | shredded chicken | cheddar | apples | toasted almonds

The Prep Salad

$14.00

arugula | smoked turkey | goat cheese | apples | dried cranberries

Build Your Own Salad

$5.00

made your way

Peanut Butters

Kindergarten

$6.00

peanut butter | jam

Elementary

$8.00

peanut butter | banana | honey drizzle

College

$8.00

peanut butter | brie| apple

Doctorate

$8.00

peanut butter | bacon| habanero mango jam

Treats

Banana bread

$3.50

Brownies

$3.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$1.75Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Apple Crisp Bars

$3.50

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.75

Grocery Items

Potato Chips

$2.00

Joe's Potato Chips

Amish Pickles

$0.75

Coffee Beans - Decaf

$9.50

per 1/2

Coffee Beans - Full Cafe

$9.50

per 1/2

Bagel Chips

$1.25

Breadcrumbs

$4.00

Popcorn

$4.50

Drinks

Hot Drinks

Coffee - Small

$2.75

high point blend coffee

Coffee - Large

$3.25

high point blend coffee

Tea - Small

$2.50

Tea - Large

$3.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

16 ounce fresh brewed coffee poured over condensed milk

Coffee Mocha

$5.00

16 ounce fresh brewed coffee poured over our house made hot chocolate mix

House Made Hot Chocolate

$2.75

our own hot chocolate blend

Cold Drinks

Lemonade

$3.00

16 ounce housmade lemonaid

Limeade

$3.00

16 ounce housemade limeaid

Egg Cream

$5.00

a new york classic with chocolate syrup |milk| seltzer

Iced Vietnamese Coffee

$5.00

16 ounce iced brewed coffee poured over condensed milk

Cold Brew

$4.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Boylan Cola

$3.00

Boylan Diet Cola

$3.00

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.00

Hank's Root Beer

$3.00

Hank's Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Hank's Black Cherry

$3.00

Joe's Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Joe's Specialty Flavor Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Mango Juice

$4.00

Diet Creme Soda

$3.00

Diet Black Cherry

$3.00

Retail

SCM Merchandise

Coffee Mugs

$15.00

T-shirt

$22.00

Our own 60/40 blend t-shirt with left side logo

