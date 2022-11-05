Restaurant info

Bad Brother offers a balanced experience of upscale casual dining in a neighborhood bar atmosphere. The location is a 3-story corner row home in the historic Fairmount neighborhood walking distance from the Eastern State Penitentiary and the Art Museum. This 100 year old building creates a classic Philadelphia feel featuring an old school wrap-around bar and 2 floors of dining. Bad Brother's core focus is thoughtfully sourced ingredients, a seasonal menu, and a rotating craft beer selection.

