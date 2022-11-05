Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bad Brother

review star

No reviews yet

726 N 24th St

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Sausage Roll
Cheese Burger
Wings

Dinner

Carangi Rustic Bread & Butter

$5.50

carangi rustic bread, honey butter, maldon sea salt

Cheese Plate

$18.00

three one ounce portions of rotating cheese selections, accoutrements

Caesar Salad

$14.00

romaine, housemade caesar dressing, pecorino, fried bread croutons

House Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Citrus Ricotta, Red Onion, Curried Sunflower Seeds, Banyul's Vin

Maple Brook Farm Burrata

$16.00

balsamic garlic dulce de leche, sweet & spicy squash, smoked walnuts, carangi italian loaf

Wings

$15.50

Choice of Sriracha Buffalo, Buffalo, or Naked. (Sriracha Buffalo style is dressed with sesame seeds, jalapeño, & dark soy)

Cheese Burger

$17.00

birchrun blue cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, arugula, pickles, merzbacher's sweet potato bun

Sausage Roll

$15.75

housemade chorizo, queso, pickled onions, poblano, carangi seeded roll

Jumbo Sausage Roll

$31.50

Jumbo Version

Stuffed Chicken Breast

$25.00Out of stock

Box o Thick Cut Fries

$10.00

thick cut fries with bourbon aioli

Side Thick Cut Fries

$6.00

thick cut fries with bourbon aioli

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Doughnuts

$13.00

pear & ricotta doughnuts, spiced pumpkin filling, 5 spice sugar, buttermilk cream cheese

Prime Rib

$45.00Out of stock

10oz "city cut", mashed potatoes, au jus, roasted broccoli, caesar or side salad

Prime Rib For 2

$80.00Out of stock

Prime Rib (Just The Beef)

$35.00Out of stock

Spicy Prime Beef Sandwich

$17.50Out of stock

Ramp & Daikon Kimchi, Hoisin Glaze, Arugula, Pickled Banana Peppers Carangi Seeded Roll Choice Of Thick Cut Fries Or Side Salad

Fish Croquettes

$14.00

Pork Chop

$29.00

Taco Salad

$25.00

Tagliatelle

$25.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$10.00

4 oz Beef Patty, Cooper Sharp American, Martins Bun

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White Bread, Butter, Cooper Sharp American

Kids Pasta

$13.00

Merch

T shirt

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Dad Hat

$30.00

Beanie

$30.00

Snap Back

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bad Brother offers a balanced experience of upscale casual dining in a neighborhood bar atmosphere. The location is a 3-story corner row home in the historic Fairmount neighborhood walking distance from the Eastern State Penitentiary and the Art Museum. This 100 year old building creates a classic Philadelphia feel featuring an old school wrap-around bar and 2 floors of dining. Bad Brother's core focus is thoughtfully sourced ingredients, a seasonal menu, and a rotating craft beer selection.

Website

Location

726 N 24th St, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz - Fairmount
orange star4.4 • 1,933
2321 Fairmount Ave Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
SpOt Gourmet Burgers
orange star4.6 • 413
2821 W Girard Ave Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
orange star3.9 • 111
795 North 24th Street Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Tela's Market & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 1,428
1833 Fairmount Ave Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Dice
orange starNo Reviews
1642 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Mission Taqueria @ Giant Riverwalk
orange starNo Reviews
60 N 23rd St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston