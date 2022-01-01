Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Small Bites

Chips, Pico & Guacamole

$8.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$8.00

house cut fries tossed in our Garlic Parmesan sauce

House Cut Fries

$7.00

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.00

cajun fried pickles with spicy ranch

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

thin cut sweet potato fries

Shareables

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

shredded chicken marinated in hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles with a drizzle of our house buffalo

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00
Hilltown "Disco" Fries

Hilltown "Disco" Fries

$15.00

with short rib, gravy, cheddar & scallions

Hilltown Bay Fries

Hilltown Bay Fries

$15.00

with melted creamy cheddar & lump crab

Hilltown Flatbread

$13.00

slow braised short rib, caramelized onions, Irish Sharp & White Cheddar cheese, and horseradish aioli

Irish Flatbread

$16.00
Nacho Basket

Nacho Basket

$11.00

with pickled jalapeños, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo

Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla

$15.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, peppers, shrimp, lump crab meat and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo.

Vegetarian Flatbread

$10.00

roasted garlic oil, mushrooms, fresh & shredded mozzarella

Wings

10 Wings

$15.00

Salads

Hilltown Steak Salad

Hilltown Steak Salad

$14.00

with mixed greens, grape tomato, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic topped with fries.

Caesar Salad

$7.00

with Romaine lettuce on our house made dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.00

with romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, bacon tossed in ranch dressing.

Simple Green Salad

$7.00

with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, onions and cucumber

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & bleu cheese dressing

Barbecue Burger

$16.00

house-made barbecue sauce, bacon, fried onion straws, lettuce & tomato

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato & onion

Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich

Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich

$15.00

with pickles, mayo, and slaw

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00

slow cooked roast beef, horseradish sauce & Au Jus. Served on a brioche bun.

Grilled Chicken BLT

$13.00

with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and guacamole

Hilltown BLT

$11.00

triple bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato.

Hilltown Burger

$15.00

with Guinness Irish Sharp Cheddar, Johnny Powers caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato

Hilltown Cheesesteak

$15.00

sliced Ribeye with melted Irish Cheddar, caramelized onions & horseradish aioli. Served on a brioche long roll.

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Vegan burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on a Vegan bun

Prime Sirloin Burger

$14.00

A classic with lettuce, tomato & onion

South Philly Chx Sandwich

$15.00

roasted garlic mayo, roasted red peppers, sautéed spinach, provolone cheese

Veggie Burger

$13.00

with caramelized onions, brie, spinach, tomato, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle

Hilltown Favorites

Hilltown Mac & Cheese

$13.00

with short rib and white cheddar cheese sauce

Hilltown Mac & Cheese (NO SHORT RIB)

$10.00

Irish Flatbread

$16.00

Brunch

B.Y.O.B

$8.00

Hangover Helper

$14.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Kids Pancakes

$6.00

Short Rib, Egg & Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Short Stack

$7.00

Sides

Steak N' Eggs

$16.00

The Ultimate Breakfast Burger

$14.00

Breakfast Fries

$12.00

English Breakfast

$13.00

Brioche French Toast

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Ht Junior Burger

$7.00

Kids-Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$7.00

Kids-Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Sides

Balsamic

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.50

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Guacamole

$2.50

Honey mustard

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Mayo

Ranch

$1.00

Sour cream

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Thai Chili

$1.00

Cans

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Banana Bread

$6.50

Double Nickle

$6.00

DownEast Blk Cherry

$6.00

Downeast Mimosa

$6.00

Downeast Pear

$6.00

DownEast Pineapple

$6.00

Downeast Strawberry

$6.00

Founders All Day

$6.00

Hazy Little Thing

$6.00

Juice Bomb Can

$6.50

Milk Stout Can

$3.00

Sam Adams Winter Can

$3.00

Sloop Bomb Variety Cans

$6.00

Stateside Can

$8.00

Summer Shandy

$2.00

Tailgate Time IPA

$6.00

Tropicannon

$6.00

Twisted Tea Light

$5.50

Two Robbers

$6.00

Union Jack

$6.50

Weekend Warrior

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Haunted House Can

$6.00

Aerherium Fiddlehead Can

$5.00

Cordials/Liqueurs

Amaretto Disarronna

$6.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$5.50

Black Haus

$6.00

Blackberry Brandy

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.25

Goldschlager

$6.00

Grand Mariner

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$6.00

Sambuca

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Fernet-Branca

$8.00

Craft Bottles

6 Pack Cans

$10.00

Adulting Bottles

$6.50

Craft 6 Pack Bottle

$17.50

Dogfish 60 Min

$6.50

Dogfish 90 Min

$7.00

Dogfish Head Punkin Btl

$7.00

Founder's Breakfast Stout Bottle

$7.00

Fresh Squeezed Bottle

$6.50

Golden Monkey

$8.00

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Heineken Light Bottle

$5.50

Hop Devil Bottle

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$6.50

Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Ale Bottle

$6.50

Magners Bottle

$6.50

Magners Pear Bottle

$6.50

Merry Monkey Can

$7.50

New Belgium Fat Tire Bottle

$6.00

Pumking 🎃👑

$8.00

Sierra Nevada Bottle

$6.50

Sour Monkey Bottle

$8.00

Strong Bow Bottle

$6.50

Two Hearted Ale Bottle

$6.50

Yards Bottle

$6.50

Domestic Beer

6 pack Bottle

$12.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Budweiser Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller High Life

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Rolling Rock Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Lager Bottle

$4.50

Gin

Beefeaters

$7.00

Blue Coat

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$5.25

Hilltown Drafts

$6 Draft

$6.00

$7 Draft

$7.00

$8 Draft

$8.00

Batsquatch

$7.00

Black & Tan

$7.00

Black Velvet Draft

$7.00

Blueberry Maple Stout 🫐🍁

$7.00

City Wide

$6.00

Downeast Cider Draft

$6.00

Fiddlehead

$7.00

Flights

$11.00

Green City 🟢

$7.00

Guinness Draft

$7.00

Half & Half

$7.00

Harp Draft

$6.50

Heineken

$6.00

Hop Marauder

$8.00

Lawson's Little Sip IPA

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Owl Eyes

$8.00

Peak Happy Hour

$7.00

Sloop No Santa IPA

$7.00

Snake Bite Draft 🐍

$7.00

Stella Artois Draft

$6.00

Warlock 🧙‍♂️ 10oz

$8.00

Yards Philly

$5.50

Yuengling Lager Draft

$4.50

Import Beer

Amstel Light

$5.50

Blue Moon Bottle

$5.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Heineken 00

$5.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

Heineken Light

$5.50

Import 6 pack Bottle

$15.00

Magners Bottle

$6.50

Magners Pear Bottle

$6.50

Sam Adams

$6.00

Stella Bottle

$6.00

Twisted Tea Bottle

$5.50

Twisted Tea Half & Half Bottle

$5.50

Twisted Tea Light Bottle

$5.50

Rum

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Malibu

$5.50

Meyers

$5.50

Well Rum

$5.25

Soda/coffee

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Energy

$3.00

Refill

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Club soda

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.75

Soda Cans

$2.50

Hot tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$3.25

Specialty Cocktails & Martinis

Alabama Slammer

$8.50

Amaretto Sour

$4.75

Bay Breeze

$6.50

Black Russian

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bluecoat Bandit

$10.00

Buffalo Smash

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$8.00

Dublin Lemonade

$9.00

Fall Fizz

$8.50

Frozen Cocktail

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$7.00

Gin-Gin Mule

$9.00

Grape Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Hilltown Bloody Mary

$12.00

HIlltown Mimosa

$10.00

Hilltown Toddy

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.50

Irish Mule

$9.00

Irish Old Fashioned

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Jolly Rancher

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Maple Bourbon Smash

$10.00

Margarita

$10.50

Martini

$11.50

Mimosa

$6.00

Mojito

$8.00

Mule (Well)

$6.50

Old Fashioned

$8.00

Pickle Back

$6.50

Raspberry Mojito

$10.00

Screwdriver

$5.25

Seasonal Sangria

$9.00

The Mule (Specialty)

$8.50

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Take-out

Craft

$18.00

Domestic Bottles

$13.00

Domestic Cans

$11.00

Golden Monkey 6pk

$22.00

Import Bottles

$16.00

PBR Coffee

$18.00

Pumking 4 pk

$24.00

Sour Monkey 6pk

$22.00

Stateside 6pk Cans

$25.00

Stella

$17.50

White Claw

$16.00

Tequila

1800

$6.50

1800 Reposado

$8.00

Espolon

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.00

Milagro Tequlia

$6.50

Patron

$9.00

Well Tequila

$5.25

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Vodka

Absolut

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

ET Vodka

$7.50

FireFly Sweet Tea

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$7.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.00

Stateside

$7.00

Stoli

$7.50

Three Olives

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

Well Vodka

$5.25

Whiskey/Bourbon

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit Rye

$7.00

Bushmill Black

$7.50

Bushmills

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Dewars

$6.50

Elijah Craig

$7.00

ET Whiskey

$8.50

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball Airplane

$4.00

Firefly

$5.50

Hennessy

$7.50

Irishman's

$6.50

J.W. Black

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jack Fire

$5.50

Jack Honey

$5.50

Jameson Orange

$6.50

Jeffersons

$7.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

John Powers Whiskey

$6.50

JW Red

$6.50

Macallan

$9.00

Makers Mark

$6.50

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Paddy’s

$6.00

Red Breast

$9.00

Screwball

$6.50

Seagram's 7

$6.00

Templeton

$7.00

Tull 12 Year

$8.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Well Whiskey

$5.25

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Woodford Dbl Oak

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Yukon Jack

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet House

$7.00

Cabernet-Cannonball

$10.00

Cabernet-Cannonball-Bottle

$40.00

Champagne

$8.00

Champagne Bottle

$30.00

Chardonnay House

$7.00

Chardonnay-Mon Frere

$9.00

Chardonnay-Mon Frere Bottle

$35.00

Malbec

$8.00

Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Montepulciano

$8.00

Montepulciano-Bottle

$30.00

Moscato-Piquitos

$9.00

Moscato-Piquitos Bottle

$35.00

Pinot Grigio House

$7.00

Pinot Grigio- Rapido

$8.00

Pinot Grigio-Rapido- Bottle

$30.00

Pinot Noir House

$7.00

Pinot Noir-Leese Fitch

$10.00

Pinot Noir-Leese Fitch Btl

$40.00

Pinot Noir-Montoya

$10.00

Pinot Noir-Montoya-Bottle

$40.00

Red Sangria

$7.00

Rose-Broadbent

$8.00

Rose-Broadbent Bottle

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc-Arona

$9.00

Sauvignon Blanc-Arona-Bottle

$35.00

White Sangria

$7.00

32oz Growler

Domestic

$6.00

Premium

$7.00

Craft

$9.00

64oz Growler

Growler only

$8.00

Domestic

$10.00

Premium

$12.00

Craft

$16.00

Coffee

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Caramel Coffee

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Caribbean Coffee

$9.00

Tea

Spiked Hot Tea

$8.00

Others

Hilltown Toddy

$9.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Directions

Gallery
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

