Hilltown Tavern Fairmount
111 Reviews
$
795 North 24th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Order Again
Small Bites
Shareables
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
shredded chicken marinated in hot sauce with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles with a drizzle of our house buffalo
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
Chicken Quesadilla
Hilltown "Disco" Fries
with short rib, gravy, cheddar & scallions
Hilltown Bay Fries
with melted creamy cheddar & lump crab
Hilltown Flatbread
slow braised short rib, caramelized onions, Irish Sharp & White Cheddar cheese, and horseradish aioli
Irish Flatbread
Nacho Basket
with pickled jalapeños, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole & pico de gallo
Shrimp & Crab Quesadilla
Flour tortilla stuffed with caramelized onions, peppers, shrimp, lump crab meat and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and Pico de Gallo.
Vegetarian Flatbread
roasted garlic oil, mushrooms, fresh & shredded mozzarella
Wings
Salads
Hilltown Steak Salad
with mixed greens, grape tomato, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and balsamic topped with fries.
Caesar Salad
with Romaine lettuce on our house made dressing
Blackened Chicken Salad
with romaine, grape tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, cheddar, bacon tossed in ranch dressing.
Simple Green Salad
with mixed greens, grape tomatoes, onions and cucumber
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Blue Burger
with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & bleu cheese dressing
Barbecue Burger
house-made barbecue sauce, bacon, fried onion straws, lettuce & tomato
Breakfast Burger
with bacon, sunny side up egg, lettuce, tomato & onion
Crispy Southern Chx Sandwich
with pickles, mayo, and slaw
French Dip
slow cooked roast beef, horseradish sauce & Au Jus. Served on a brioche bun.
Grilled Chicken BLT
with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and guacamole
Hilltown BLT
triple bacon, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce & tomato.
Hilltown Burger
with Guinness Irish Sharp Cheddar, Johnny Powers caramelized onions, lettuce and tomato
Hilltown Cheesesteak
sliced Ribeye with melted Irish Cheddar, caramelized onions & horseradish aioli. Served on a brioche long roll.
Impossible Burger
Vegan burger with lettuce, tomato & onion on a Vegan bun
Prime Sirloin Burger
A classic with lettuce, tomato & onion
South Philly Chx Sandwich
roasted garlic mayo, roasted red peppers, sautéed spinach, provolone cheese
Veggie Burger
with caramelized onions, brie, spinach, tomato, and a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle
Hilltown Favorites
Brunch
Kid's Menu
Sides
Cans
Arnold Palmer
Banana Bread
Double Nickle
DownEast Blk Cherry
Downeast Mimosa
Downeast Pear
DownEast Pineapple
Downeast Strawberry
Founders All Day
Hazy Little Thing
Juice Bomb Can
Milk Stout Can
Sam Adams Winter Can
Sloop Bomb Variety Cans
Stateside Can
Summer Shandy
Tailgate Time IPA
Tropicannon
Twisted Tea Light
Two Robbers
Union Jack
Weekend Warrior
White Claw
Haunted House Can
Aerherium Fiddlehead Can
Cordials/Liqueurs
Craft Bottles
6 Pack Cans
Adulting Bottles
Craft 6 Pack Bottle
Dogfish 60 Min
Dogfish 90 Min
Dogfish Head Punkin Btl
Founder's Breakfast Stout Bottle
Fresh Squeezed Bottle
Golden Monkey
Heineken 0.0
Heineken Light Bottle
Hop Devil Bottle
Lagunitas IPA Bottle
Lagunitas Little Sumpin' Ale Bottle
Magners Bottle
Magners Pear Bottle
Merry Monkey Can
New Belgium Fat Tire Bottle
Pumking 🎃👑
Sierra Nevada Bottle
Sour Monkey Bottle
Strong Bow Bottle
Two Hearted Ale Bottle
Yards Bottle
Domestic Beer
Hilltown Drafts
$6 Draft
$7 Draft
$8 Draft
Batsquatch
Black & Tan
Black Velvet Draft
Blueberry Maple Stout 🫐🍁
City Wide
Downeast Cider Draft
Fiddlehead
Flights
Green City 🟢
Guinness Draft
Half & Half
Harp Draft
Heineken
Hop Marauder
Lawson's Little Sip IPA
Miller Lite
Owl Eyes
Peak Happy Hour
Sloop No Santa IPA
Snake Bite Draft 🐍
Stella Artois Draft
Warlock 🧙♂️ 10oz
Yards Philly
Yuengling Lager Draft
Import Beer
Amstel Light
Blue Moon Bottle
Corona Bottle
Corona Light Bottle
Heineken 00
Heineken Bottle
Heineken Light
Import 6 pack Bottle
Magners Bottle
Magners Pear Bottle
Sam Adams
Stella Bottle
Twisted Tea Bottle
Twisted Tea Half & Half Bottle
Twisted Tea Light Bottle
Soda/coffee
Specialty Cocktails & Martinis
Alabama Slammer
Amaretto Sour
Bay Breeze
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Bluecoat Bandit
Buffalo Smash
Cosmopolitan
Dark and Stormy
Dirty Girl Scout
Dublin Lemonade
Fall Fizz
Frozen Cocktail
Fuzzy Navel
Gin-Gin Mule
Grape Bomb
Green Tea
Hilltown Bloody Mary
HIlltown Mimosa
Hilltown Toddy
Hot Toddy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Irish Old Fashioned
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kentucky Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Maple Bourbon Smash
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Mule (Well)
Old Fashioned
Pickle Back
Raspberry Mojito
Screwdriver
Seasonal Sangria
The Mule (Specialty)
Washington Apple
White Russian
Take-out
Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey/Bourbon
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulleit Rye
Bushmill Black
Bushmills
Crown Apple
Crown Royal
Dewars
Elijah Craig
ET Whiskey
Fireball
Fireball Airplane
Firefly
Hennessy
Irishman's
J.W. Black
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson Orange
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
John Powers Whiskey
JW Red
Macallan
Makers Mark
Old Grand Dad
Paddy’s
Red Breast
Screwball
Seagram's 7
Templeton
Tull 12 Year
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Dbl Oak
Woodford Reserve
Yukon Jack
Wine
Cabernet House
Cabernet-Cannonball
Cabernet-Cannonball-Bottle
Champagne
Champagne Bottle
Chardonnay House
Chardonnay-Mon Frere
Chardonnay-Mon Frere Bottle
Malbec
Malbec Bottle
Montepulciano
Montepulciano-Bottle
Moscato-Piquitos
Moscato-Piquitos Bottle
Pinot Grigio House
Pinot Grigio- Rapido
Pinot Grigio-Rapido- Bottle
Pinot Noir House
Pinot Noir-Leese Fitch
Pinot Noir-Leese Fitch Btl
Pinot Noir-Montoya
Pinot Noir-Montoya-Bottle
Red Sangria
Rose-Broadbent
Rose-Broadbent Bottle
Sauvignon Blanc-Arona
Sauvignon Blanc-Arona-Bottle
White Sangria
32oz Growler
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130