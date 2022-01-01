Fairmount bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fairmount restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fairmount

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz image

 

Cantina "Calaca" Feliz

2321 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (1933 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carnitas Tacos$13.95
Our carnitas tacos are tender pulled
pork served on three corn tortillas
with salsa roja, onion, cilantro and
avocado. The pork is confit and sauteed with onions, garlic, cilantro, and lime juice.
Chicken Enchiladas$15.95
Chicken tossed in chipotle cream sauce with onions, poblanos, parsley, basil & Oaxaca cheese. This is then wrapped up in two corn tortillas & baked in
ranchera sauce, finished with crema, cotija cheese, radish & cilantro.
Chicken Tinga Quesadilla$10.95
our house made chicken tinga, poblano chilies and queso mixto in a flour tortilla quesadilla. Served with a side of crema &
guacamole.
More about Cantina "Calaca" Feliz
South Restaurant & Jazz Club image

 

South Restaurant & Jazz Club

600 N Broad St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Wood Grilled Lamb Burger TG$16.00
chipotle-cinnamon spiced, local smoked Cheddar cheese, fried green tomato, red tomato jam on a brioche bun - served with fries
Classic Mac & Cheese TG$11.95
delicious blend of four cheeses and a sweet cream custard, topped with bread crumbs and baked to perfection
Honey Butter Skillet Cornbread TG$7.95
baked fresh every day. cream cheese honey butter
More about South Restaurant & Jazz Club
Hilltown Tavern Fairmount image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

795 North 24th Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.9 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$15.00
L-Crispy Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Hilltown Tavern Fairmount

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fairmount

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Tacos

Map

More near Fairmount to explore

Midtown Village

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Roxborough

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

University City

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Spring Garden

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Graduate Hospital

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Chestnut Hill

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Cedar Park

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Art Museum District

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Market East

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston