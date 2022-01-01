Jalapeno poppers in Philadelphia

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maria's Ristorante on Summit image

PIZZA

Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough

8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia

Avg 4.3 (634 reviews)
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$6.50
More about Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
Item pic

 

Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Mayfair

4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Jalapeno Poppers$7.00
With boom boom sauce. **Cooked in Canola Oil**
More about Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Mayfair
Item pic

GRILL

TAVERN ON THE HILL

8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia

Avg 4.2 (239 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CRISPY CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS$15.00
WITH CILANTRO LIME DIPPING SAUCE
More about TAVERN ON THE HILL
Bruno's Pizza image

 

Bruno's Pizza

1838 W Cheltenham Ave, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
Takeout
JALAPENO POPPERS (6)$8.00
More about Bruno's Pizza
Item pic

 

Avenue Steaks & Pizza

2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Poppers (5)$6.00
Cream-cheese filled jalapeno poppers.
More about Avenue Steaks & Pizza
El Camino Real image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

El Camino Real - Northern Liberties

1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia

Avg 3.8 (1751 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
More about El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
Item pic

 

The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

990 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Jalapeno Poppers$9.00
3pc Bacon wrapped jalapenos, stuffed with smoked cream cheese. Served with pickled onion and dill ranch dipping sauce.
More about The Lucky Well - Spring Arts

