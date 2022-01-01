Jalapeno poppers in Philadelphia
Philadelphia restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
PIZZA
Maria's Ristorante on Summit - Roxborough
8100 Ridge ave, philadelphia
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$6.50
Philomena Santucci's Square Pizza - Mayfair
4010 Cottman Avenue, Philadelphia
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$7.00
With boom boom sauce. **Cooked in Canola Oil**
GRILL
TAVERN ON THE HILL
8636 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia
|CRISPY CHEESE JALAPENO POPPERS
|$15.00
WITH CILANTRO LIME DIPPING SAUCE
Avenue Steaks & Pizza
2655 S Juniper St, Philadelphia
|Jalapeno Poppers (5)
|$6.00
Cream-cheese filled jalapeno poppers.
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
El Camino Real - Northern Liberties
1040 North 2nd Street, Philadelphia
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$9.00