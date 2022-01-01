Triangle Tavern 1338 S 10th St

A map showing the location of Triangle Tavern 1338 S 10th StView gallery

ENTREE

CHICKEN PARM & SPAG

$15.00

EGGPLANT PARM & SPAG

$15.00

MEATBALL & SPAG

$15.00

VEGAN CHICKEN PARM & SPAG

$17.00

VEGAN MEATBALL & SPAG

$15.00

VEGAN EGGPLANT PARM & SPAG

$15.00

APPS

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

FRIED MOZZ

$9.00

VEGAN MOZZ STICKS

$11.00

VEGAN WINGS

$14.00

POLENTA FRIES

$6.00

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

SALAD / SOUP

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

VEGAN CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$11.00

EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$11.00

HOT BEEF AU JUS

$11.00

MEATBALL SANDWICH

$11.00

ROAST PORK SANDWICH

$11.00

TRIANGLE BURGER

$12.50

VEGAN CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$12.50

VEGAN EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$11.00

VEGAN FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.00

VEGAN MEATBALL SANDWICH

$11.00

VEGAN ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

VEGAN TRIANGLE BURGER

$12.50

VEGAN CHEESESTEAK

$12.00

PIZZA

RED PIZZA

$11.00

WHITE PIZZA

$11.00

VEGAN RED PIZZA

$12.00

VEGAN WHITE PIZZA

$12.00

VEGAN BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$15.00

VEGAN COUNTRY SWEET PIZZA

$15.00

SPECIALS

VEGAN SQUASH & WILD MUSHROOM PIZZA

$16.00

VEGAN BEEF AND BEAN CHILI

$11.00

TRIANGLE GOBBLER

$15.00

VEGAN TRIANGLE GOBBLER

$15.00

SIDES / EXTRAS

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

MEATBALLS

$9.00

VEGAN MEATBALLS

$9.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.00

SPICY BROCCOLI

$5.00

BROCCOLI RABE

$8.00

SPINACH

$4.00

LONG HOTS

$3.00

VEGAN SHALLOT MAYO

$1.00

VEGAN PAREMSAN

$2.00

EXTRA BLEU CHEESE SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA BUFFALO SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA COUNTRY SWEET SAUCE

$0.50

EXTRA MARINARA

$0.50

EXTRA VEGAN HORSEY SAUCE

$1.00

EXTRA VEGAN RANCH

$1.00

EXTRA VEGAN WHIZ

$2.00

SPAGHETTI N GRAVY

$6.00

DESSERT

VEGAN CAKE

$8.00Out of stock

VEGAN CHEESECAKE

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1338 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

