EL CHINGON PHILLY 1524 South 10th Street

1524 South 10th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Appetizers

Aguachile/seafood

Aguachile/seafood

$20.00

Smoked seafood, cucumbers, onions, cilantro, avocado, house totopos-GF

Albondigas

$12.00

Ground lamb meatballs, mixiote marinated, salsa verde -GF (opt)

Elote

$6.00

Corn in a Cobb, black garlic Mexican mayo lime, cotija cheese, chile piquin -GF

Guacamole

Guacamole

$12.00

guac, avocado, onions, cilantro, serranos, Lime, totopos, topped with our signature salsa tatemada -GF

Tostadas de tinga

$12.00

Rabbit tinga, guacachile, collard greens,chipolte, tomato-GF

Plant Base

Aguacachile

Aguacachile

$16.00

avocado, hearts of palm, cucumber, red onions, marjoram, mint, cilantro, lime, serrano pepper, jicama -Vegan-GF

Tacos vegan Mushroom

$15.00

oyster mushrooms, herbs, onions, tangy chipotle salsa, sour dough tortillas -Vegan-

Tlayuda de nopal

$16.00

masa, refried beans, cabbage, avocado, cactus , sliced tomato, salsas -Vegan-GF

Salads

Chapeada

$12.00

butter lettuce, fresh cheese, pickle tomatillos, jicama, scallions, corn, beans, chile piquín, creamy black cumin dressingvegan-GF

Quinoa

$12.00

pico de gallo, avocado, cactus, radish, marjoram dressing -vegan-GF

Cemitas

Cemita Arabe

Cemita Arabe

$16.00

herbs marinated pork, onions, chipotle salsa

Cemita Arrachera tatemada

$18.00

cured beef, recado negro, onions, salsa macha, onions, cilantro

Cemita Birria

$16.00

braised in adobo beef, house cheese, onion, cilantro, consomé, salsas

Cemita Pastor Tradicional

$16.00

adobo pork, grilled pineapple & habanero peppers, onions, cilantro

Cemita Clasica Pollo

$16.00

chicken or beef milanese, avocado, tomato, onions, chipotle, quesillo cheese, papalo aioli

Cemita Choriqueso

$14.00

house made pork chorizo, refried beans, guac, papalo, melted cheese, onions, cilantro

Cemita Classica Beef

Cemita Classica Beef

$16.00

chicken or beef milanese, avocado, tomato, onions, chipotle, quesillo cheese, papalo aioli

Cemita cubana

$18.00

Cemita portobello

$16.00

Tacos

Tacos Quesabirrias

$16.00

house blended cheese, consome, onion, cilantro-GF

Tacos Gringas

$15.00

sourdough flour tortilla, al pastor pork, house blend cheese, onions, cilantro

Tacos Arrachera Tatemada

$17.00

cured beef, recado negro, onions, salsa macha, onions, cilantro -GF

Tacos Pastor Tradicional

$16.00

grilled pineapple, habanero curtido, onion, cilantro, salsas -GF

Tacos Arabes

Tacos Arabes

$15.00

herbed marinated pork, onion, cilantro, sourdough flour tortillas, chipotle salsa

Tacos Cochinita Pibil

$15.00

slaw, habanero curtidos, onion, cilantro -GF

Tacos Pescado

$16.00

white fish, crispy kale, zucchini salsa, lime -GF

Tacos Choriqueso

$14.00

Kids

Cemita de jamón c/q

$10.00

Ham & cheese cemita

Papas Chingonas

$8.00

Plain fries

Quesadillas queso

$6.00

House cheese quesadilla

Papas

$8.00

French fries, mexican mayo, cotija cheese, chile piquin, lime

Sweets

Concha rellena

Concha rellena

$7.00

Nutella pastry cream, strawberries

Arroz con tres leches

Arroz con tres leches

$7.00

layered rice pudding over a tres leches cake, brulee

Pan de muerto

$4.00

Traditional day of the death sweet bread, filled with tres leches icing, black sugar glazed

Concha

Concha

$3.75

Mexican sweet bread topped with pinole crumble

Cafe

Cappuccino-Champurrado

$4.25+

masa, milk, chocolate, espresso

Marzapano

$4.25+

Peanut crumble, espresso, milk foam

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.50+

macchiato

$3.75

Teas

$3.00

Green or Black

cafe drip

$3.00+

Champurrado

$3.00

Drinks

Horchata Del Dia (daily selection)

$4.50

jamaica con guayaba- hibiscus and guava

Tehuacanazo

$4.50

Keylime lemonade, sparkling water, salted rim

Jamaica con Guayaba

$4.50

hibiscus flavored water and guava pure

Soda

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Topo chico

$3.00

Jarrito soda

$3.00

Byob mixers

Jarrito

$10.00+

lime, ruby red grapefruit, simple syrup, grapefruit topo chico

Traditional

$10.00+

lime, orange juice, simple syrup, topo chico

Michelada mix Traditional

$3.00

lime, salt, tahin salt

Michelada aguachile

$3.00

lime, cucumber, serrano peppers, cilantro, tajin salt

Merchandize

Merchandize

$25.00
Our baking program to show case our Cemitas, and the delicacy of Mexican food beyond tacos!

