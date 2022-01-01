Cantina Los Caballitos 1651 East Passyunk Ave

A map showing the location of Cantina Los Caballitos 1651 East Passyunk AveView gallery

1651 East Passyunk Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Order Again

Apps

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Nachos

$13.00

Mexican Hot Dog

$7.00

Beef Empanadas

$13.00

Quesadilla de Pollo

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Seitan Wings

$15.00

Esquites

$6.00

Platanos Maduros

$10.00

Beef Tinga Taquitos

$5.00

Potato Taquitos

$5.00

Vegan Nachos

$15.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Vegan Platanos

$10.00

Vegan Esquites

$6.00

Camarones al Ajillo

$15.00

Kids Dog

$3.00

Taqueria

Achiote Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Al Pastor Tacos

$12.00

Beef Barbacoa Tacos

$14.00

Carnitas Tacos

$11.00

Chorizo Tacos

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.00

Mushroom Tacos

$10.00

Rice & Bean Tacos

$8.00

Seitan Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Smoked Tofu Tacos

$10.00

Steak Tacos

$15.00

VEGAN Chorizo Tacos

$11.00

Verduras Tacos

$14.00

Achiote Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.00

Beef Barbacoa Burrito

$14.00

Carnitas Burrito

$11.00

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$13.00

Mushroom Burrito

$10.00

Rice & Bean Burrito

$8.00

Seitan Burrito

$12.00

Shrimp Burrito

$14.00

Smoked Tofu Burrito

$10.00

Steak Burrito

$15.00

VEGAN Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

Verduras Burrito

$14.00

Achiote Chicken Wet Burrito

$15.00

Al Pastor Wet Burrito

$16.00

Beef Barbacoa Wet Burrito

$18.00

Carnitas Wet Burrito

$15.00

Chorizo Wet Burrito

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Wet Burrito

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Wet Burrito

$17.00

Mushroom Wet Burrito

$14.00

Rice & Bean Wet Burrito

$12.00

Seitan Wet Burrito

$16.00

Shrimp Wet Burrito

$18.00

Smoked Tofu Wet Burrito

$14.00

Steak Wet Burrito

$19.00

Vegan Chorizo Wet Burrito

$15.00

Verduras Wet Burrito

$19.00

Achiote Chicken Vegan Wet Burrito

$17.00

Al Pastor Vegan Wet Burrito

$18.00

Beef Barbacoa Vegan Wet Burrito

$20.00

Carnitas Vegan Wet Burrito

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Vegan Wet Burrito

$17.00

Mahi Mahi Vegan Wet Burrito

$19.00

Rice and Bean Vegan Wet Burrito

$14.00

seitan Vegan Wet Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Vegan Wet Burrito

$20.00

Smoked Tofu Vegan Wet Burrito

$16.00

Steak Vegan Wet Burrito

$21.00

Vegan Chorizo Vegan Wet Burrito

$17.00

Verduras Vegan Wet Burrito

$20.00

Entrees

Beef Quesabirria

$18.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$18.00

Fajitas

$16.00

Vegan Potato Enchiladas

$19.00

Soups & Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Vegan Caesar

$11.00

Winter Kale Salad

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$8.00

Vegan Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Black Bean Soup

$6.00

Specials

Catfish Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tamales

$11.00

Pork Pozole

$13.00

Pork Rib Mole

$20.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

Vegetable Tamales

$11.00

Sides

Achiote Chicken Side

$6.00

Ancho-Guajillo Salsa Side

$2.00

Arbol Balsamic Dressing

$1.00

Avocado Side

$4.00

Birrote Side

$1.00

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Caesar Dressing Side

$1.00

Carnitas Side

$6.00

Cheese Side

$2.00

Chili Corn Bread Side

$3.00

Chipotle Ranch Side

$1.00

Chorizo Side

$6.00

Consomme Side

$4.00

Corn Side

$1.00

Corn Tortillas

$2.00

Crema Side

$1.00

Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Fresh Jalapeno Side

$1.00

Fries Side

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Side

$6.00

Guacamole Side

$4.00

Just Chips

$3.00

Mexican Rice Side

$3.00

Mole Side

$3.00

Old Bay Aioli Side

$1.00

Pico Side

$1.00

Queso Sauce Side

$3.00

Refried Beans Side

$3.00

Seitan Side

$6.00

Shrimp Side

$7.00

Side Green Salsa

$2.00

Side Red Salsa

$2.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.00

Steak Side

$8.00

Tofu Side

$6.00

Vegan Cheese Side

$3.00

Vegan Chorizo Side

$6.00

Vegan Crema Side

$2.00

Verduras Side

$4.00

White Rice Side

$3.00

Desserts

Churros

$8.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Brunch Food

Breakfast Numero Uno

$11.00

Chilaquiles

$11.00

Vegan Scramble

$11.00

Omelette a la Mexicana

$11.00

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Churro French Toast

$12.00

Hot Cakes

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$5.00

No Cornbread

$4.00

Mexican Home Fries

$4.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Veggie Sausage

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1651 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

