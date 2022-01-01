- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Fishtown
- /
- Loco Pez - Fishtown
Loco Pez - Fishtown
1,144 Reviews
$$
2401 E. Norris St
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Specials
Chicken & Biscuits
Fried Chicken & house made cheddar biscuits with chicken gravy topped with pickled poblano and jalapeno peppers
Chicken Pozole Verde
Chicken Pozole verde with hominy, oregano, cilantro, poblano peppers, garlic, onion broth. Served with warm corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and radish
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Tostada
Jumbo Grilled Shrimp tostada Corn Tostada, Black beans, queso fresco, shaved red onions & avocado
Pan De Muerto
Pan Y Chocolate
Pineapple Chili Wings
Tossed in our house made pineapple-chili sauce topped with sesame seeds and green scallions.
Special Shrimp Tacos
Corn & Black Bean Chili
Slow-cooked corn and black bean chili. ground beef, spices, onions, poblano peppers, fresno chilis, molasses topped with slivered scallions.
Appetizers
Chips y Salsa
House made tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime juice)
Guacamole
Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.
Nachos De Kenzo
Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.
Nachos De Veg
Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.
Queso dip
Our take on the Tex Mex classic, Chile con queso. Creamy cheese dip with chiles and chips.
Taco Salad
Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips
Sopa De Tortillas
Traditional tortilla soup with tomato & guajillo pepper broth, diced avocado, chihuahua cheese and tortilla crisps.
To Go Nachos
Sandwiches
Double Smash Burger
Double smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend, Loco Sauce, spicy pickles on a Martin's potato roll served with lettuce, jalapenos, and seasoned waffle fries.
Pollo Sandwich
6oz Buttermilk fried chicken breast, red onion, iceberg lettuce, Zayda's spicy pickles and habanero mayo on a Martin's potato roll. Served with waffle fries.
Kids Burger
Smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend ands waffle fries
Street Dog
(aka Tijuana Hot Dog) bacon wrapped all beef frank, refried beans, mayo, ketchup, mustard, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.
Chili Dog
All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.
Kids Hot Dog
Plain, all beef hot dog and a bun.
Tacos
Al Pastor Taco
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carne Asada Taco
Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.
Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.
Chorizo & Potato Taco
House made, spicy ground pork and diced potato, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Carnitas Taco (Pork)
Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.
Pez Taco (Fish)
Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Camarones Taco (Shrimp)
Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.
Mushroom Taco
Wild mushrooms in a chili sauce, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Seitan Adobo Taco
Seitan Adobo, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.
Soy Chorizo Taco
Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)
Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burritos
Al Pastor Burrito
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carne Asada Burrito
Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Carnitas Burrito (pork)
Slow cooked pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Chorizo & Potato Burrito
House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Pez Burrito (fish)
Sauteed mahi mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Camarones Burrito (shrimp)
Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Mushroom Burrito
Mushrooms in a chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Seitan Adobo Burrito
Seitan adobo wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Soy Burrito
Spiced ground soy wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Meatless Burrito
Refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Gabacho Burrito
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Volcano Burrito
Refried beans, cheese & Hot Joe's sauce melted, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted.
Bowls
Al Pastor Bowl
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carne Asada Bowl
Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Pollo Bowl (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Carnitas Bowl (Pork)
Slow cooked pork over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Chorizo & Potato Bowl
House made spicy ground pork and potato over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Pez Bowl (Fish)
Sauteed mahi mahi over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)
Sauteed shrimp over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Mushroom Bowl
Mushrooms in a chili sauce over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Seitan Adobo Bowl
Seitan adobo over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Soy Chorizo Bowl
Spiced ground soy over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Gabacho Bowl
Seasoned ground beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
No Meat Bowl
Red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.
Quesadillas
Al Pastor Quesadilla
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (3 per order)
Asada Quesadilla
Slow cooked steak folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)
Slow cooked pork folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla
Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Pez Quesadilla (Fish)
Grilled white fish folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Mushroom Quesadilla
Stewed wild mushrooms folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Seitan Adobo Quesadilla
Seitan adobo folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Quesadilla
Soy chorizo with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Gabacho Quesadilla
Seasoned ground beef folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese wrapped folded into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)
Enchiladas
Al Pastor Enchilada
Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Carne Asada Enchilada
Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)
Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)
Slow cooked pork wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Chorizo & Potato Enchilada
Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Pez Enchilada (Fish)
Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)
Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Mushroom Enchilada
Stewed wild mushrooms wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Seitan Adobo Enchilada
Seitan adobo wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Soy Chorizo Enchilada
Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Gabacho Enchilada
Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Cheese Enchilada
Cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)
Sides
Side of Guacamole
4 oz portion of house made guacamole.
Side of Pico de Gallo
Salsa fresca - diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro and lime juice. (4oz portion)
Refried Beans
Refried pinto beans topped with cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese.)
Black Beans Rancheros
Black beans spiced with arbol peppers. Topped with Cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese)
Red Rice
House rice seasoned with an achiote/tomato blend.
Green Rice
House rice seasoned with a poblano pepper blend.
Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries.
Side of Queso
Extra Bag o' Chips TAKEOUT
All take-out orders come with a complimentary bag of house made tortilla chips and three house made salsas. If you want another bag, that'll be a buck!
Sauces
Side of Sour Cream
2oz ramekin of Loco Pez crema.
Side of Burger Sauce
2oz ramekin of our special Loco Pez Burger Sauce.
Side of Habanero Mayo
2oz ramekin of Loco Pez Habanero Mayo featured on our Fried Chicken Sandwich
Side of Habanero Salsa
Side of Hot Joe's Sauce
2oz ramekin of our house made "Hot Joe's" Sauce.
Dessert
Take Out Beer (ID Required at Pick Up)
21st Amenedment Brew Free or Die IPA - 6 pack
Bell 2 Hearted
Cape May IPA - 6 Pack
Cigar City Jai Alai IPA
Clown Shoes Galatica- 4 pack
Clown Shoes Space Cake - 4 p2ack
Corona - 6 Pack
Corona Light - 6 Pack
Cpt Lawrence Jam Juice
Cpt Lawrence Orbital
Dogfish Head TRU - 4 pack
Dogfish 60 Minute IPA - 6 Pack
Dogfish Head 90min - 6 pack
Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale
Dogfish Super 8 - 6 pack
Dos Equis Lager - 6 pack
Evil Genius # Adulting- 6 Pack
Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16OZ
Half Acre Tome - 4 pack
Hamms 16oz Cans - 6 Pack
Lime
LITHERMANS PLUM
Miller High Life - 12 Pack
Miller High Life - 6 Pack
Miller Lite - 12 pack
Miller Lite - 6 pack
Modelo Especial - 12 pack
Modelo Especial - 6 Pack
Narragansett 16oz - 6 pack
Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale - 6 pack
Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella' Pils - 6 pack
Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack
PBC Commonwealth Ginger Cider - 6 Pack
Dry cider from Philadelphia Brewing Co.
PBC Kenzinger Pale Ale - 6 Pack
PBC Walt Wit - 6 Pack
Wheat Ale from Philadelphia Brewing Co.
PBR 12 Pack
Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale - 6 Pack
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack
Sierra Nevada Wild little thing
Sir Charles Strawberry- 4pack
Six Point Hootie - 6 Pack
Sly Fox IPA - 6 pack
Tecate - 12 Pack
Tecate - 6 Pack
Topo Chico Tangy Lemon 16OZ
Troegs Dream Weaver Wheat - 6 pack
Troegs Perpetual IPA - 6 Pack
Troegs Trogenator Bock - 6 Pack
Two Robbers Black Cherry
Two Robbers Orange & Mango Seltzer
Two Robbers Watermelon & Cucumber Seltzer
Vault Public Offering - 4 Pack
Vault Trading Furtures - 4 pack
Victory Cloud Walker IPA (16oz) - 4 Pack
Victory Golden Monkey Ale - 6 pack
Victory Hop Devil Pale Ale - 6 Pack
Victory Prima Pils - 6 pack
Yards Brawler - 6 pack
Yards IPA - 6 pack
Yards Pale Ale - 6 pack
Yards Philthy Hazy IPA
Yuengling Lager - 12 pack
Yuengling Lager - 6 pack
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19125