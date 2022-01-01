Restaurant header imageView gallery

Loco Pez - Fishtown

1,144 Reviews

$$

2401 E. Norris St

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)
Carne Asada Taco
Al Pastor Taco

Specials

Citrus and herb marinated shrimp with guacamole, lettuce, and habanero mayo. (2 per order)

Chicken & Biscuits

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken & house made cheddar biscuits with chicken gravy topped with pickled poblano and jalapeno peppers

Chicken Pozole Verde

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Pozole verde with hominy, oregano, cilantro, poblano peppers, garlic, onion broth. Served with warm corn tortillas, onion, cilantro and radish

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp Tostada

$12.00Out of stock

Jumbo Grilled Shrimp tostada Corn Tostada, Black beans, queso fresco, shaved red onions & avocado

Pan De Muerto

$4.00Out of stock

Pan Y Chocolate

$7.00Out of stock

Pineapple Chili Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Tossed in our house made pineapple-chili sauce topped with sesame seeds and green scallions.

Special Shrimp Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Corn & Black Bean Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Slow-cooked corn and black bean chili. ground beef, spices, onions, poblano peppers, fresno chilis, molasses topped with slivered scallions.

Appetizers

Chips y Salsa

Chips y Salsa

$5.00

House made tortilla chips and fresh pico de gallo (diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro, lime juice)

Guacamole

Guacamole

$11.00

Avocado, diced tomato, red onion, cilantro, Serrano peppers, lime juice. Served with house made chips.

Nachos De Kenzo

$17.00

Classic nachos with carne asada, chicken tinga, chorizo & potato and guacamole.

Nachos De Veg

$16.00

Classic nachos with mushrooms, seitan & spinach, soy chorizo, and guacamole.

Queso dip

$9.00

Our take on the Tex Mex classic, Chile con queso. Creamy cheese dip with chiles and chips.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$10.00

Arugula, cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, avocado, corn, peppers, cotija cheese, coriander vinaigrette & tortilla strips

Sopa De Tortillas

Sopa De Tortillas

$8.00

Traditional tortilla soup with tomato & guajillo pepper broth, diced avocado, chihuahua cheese and tortilla crisps.

To Go Nachos

$12.00

Sandwiches

Double Smash Burger

Double Smash Burger

$11.00

Double smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend, Loco Sauce, spicy pickles on a Martin's potato roll served with lettuce, jalapenos, and seasoned waffle fries.

Pollo Sandwich

$12.00

6oz Buttermilk fried chicken breast, red onion, iceberg lettuce, Zayda's spicy pickles and habanero mayo on a Martin's potato roll. Served with waffle fries.

Kids Burger

$8.00

Smash-style burger patties with Monterey Jack & cheddar blend ands waffle fries

Street Dog

Street Dog

$6.50

(aka Tijuana Hot Dog) bacon wrapped all beef frank, refried beans, mayo, ketchup, mustard, cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños.

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$8.50

All beef hotdog topped with spicy beef chili, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheeses, diced onion, pickled jalapeños and crema.

Kids Hot Dog

$3.50

Plain, all beef hot dog and a bun.

Tacos

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.
Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple, corn tortilla, cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.

Carne Asada Taco

Carne Asada Taco

$4.00

Seasoned steak, seared and roasted. Served on a corn tortilla with cilantro, onion, radish and lime.

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

Pollo Tinga Taco (Chicken)

$3.50

Tinga style chicken in tomato chili sauce with corn tortilla. Served with cilantro, onion, lime and radishes.

Chorizo & Potato Taco

Chorizo & Potato Taco

$3.50

House made, spicy ground pork and diced potato, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Carnitas Taco (Pork)

$3.50

Slow cooked pork, corn tortilla, cilantro & onion. Served with lime and radish.

Pez Taco (Fish)

Pez Taco (Fish)

$4.00

Mahi mahi tempura fried, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.

Camarones Taco (Shrimp)

Camarones Taco (Shrimp)

$4.00

Three tempura style fried shrimp, corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with lime and radish.

Mushroom Taco

Mushroom Taco

$2.75

Wild mushrooms in a chili sauce, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Seitan Adobo Taco

Seitan Adobo Taco

$3.00

Seitan Adobo, corn tortilla, cilantro, onion. Served with lime and radish.

Soy Chorizo Taco

Soy Chorizo Taco

$2.75

Vegan chorizo on a corn tortilla with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and radish.

Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)

Gabacho Taco (Ground Beef)

$3.50

Seasoned ground beef, hard shell corn tortilla, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burritos

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$12.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.00

Slow roasted beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)

Pollo Tinga Burrito (chicken)

$12.50

Tinga style chicken wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Carnitas Burrito (pork)

Carnitas Burrito (pork)

$13.00

Slow cooked pork wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chorizo & Potato Burrito

Chorizo & Potato Burrito

$12.50

House made spicy ground pork and potato wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Pez Burrito (fish)

Pez Burrito (fish)

$14.00

Sauteed mahi mahi wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Camarones Burrito (shrimp)

Camarones Burrito (shrimp)

$14.00

Sauteed Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Mushroom Burrito

Mushroom Burrito

$11.00

Mushrooms in a chili sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Seitan Adobo Burrito

Seitan Adobo Burrito

$12.00

Seitan adobo wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Soy Burrito

Soy Burrito

$11.00

Spiced ground soy wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Meatless Burrito

Meatless Burrito

$8.50

Refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Gabacho Burrito

Gabacho Burrito

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a flour tortilla with refried beans, red rice, cheese, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Volcano Burrito

$6.50

Refried beans, cheese & Hot Joe's sauce melted, wrapped in a flour tortilla and toasted.

Bowls

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$13.50

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Carne Asada Bowl

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.00

Slow roasted beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Pollo Bowl (Chicken)

$13.50

Tinga style chicken over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Carnitas Bowl (Pork)

Carnitas Bowl (Pork)

$14.00

Slow cooked pork over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

Chorizo & Potato Bowl

$13.50

House made spicy ground pork and potato over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Pez Bowl (Fish)

$15.00

Sauteed mahi mahi over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)

Camarones Bowl (Shrimp)

$15.00

Sauteed shrimp over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Mushroom Bowl

$12.00

Mushrooms in a chili sauce over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Seitan Adobo Bowl

$12.50

Seitan adobo over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Soy Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

Spiced ground soy over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Gabacho Bowl

$13.00

Seasoned ground beef over red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

No Meat Bowl

$9.50

Red rice with pico de gallo, black beans, pickled red onion, cabbage, queso cotija, and guacamole, sour cream.

Quesadillas

Al Pastor Quesadilla

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$12.00

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. (3 per order)

Asada Quesadilla

Asada Quesadilla

$13.00

Slow cooked steak folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)

Pollo Quesadilla (Chicken)

$12.00

Tinga style chicken folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

Carnitas Quesadilla (Pork)

$12.00

Slow cooked pork folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

Chorizo & Potato Quesadilla

$12.00

Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Pez Quesadilla (Fish)

Pez Quesadilla (Fish)

$13.00

Grilled white fish folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)

Camarones Quesadilla (Shrimp)

$13.00

Grilled shrimp folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Mushroom Quesadilla

Mushroom Quesadilla

$11.00

Stewed wild mushrooms folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Seitan Adobo Quesadilla

Seitan Adobo Quesadilla

$11.50

Seitan adobo folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Soy Chorizo Quesadilla

Soy Chorizo Quesadilla

$11.00

Soy chorizo with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Gabacho Quesadilla

Gabacho Quesadilla

$12.00

Seasoned ground beef folded with melted cheese into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Melted cheese wrapped folded into a flour tortilla. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, and crema. (3 per order)

Enchiladas

Al Pastor Enchilada

Al Pastor Enchilada

$18.00

Crispy marinated pork with pineapple wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Carne Asada Enchilada

Carne Asada Enchilada

$19.00

Slow cooked steak wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)

Pollo Enchilada (Chicken)

$18.00

Tinga style chicken wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)

Carnitas Enchilada (Pork)

$18.00

Slow cooked pork wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Chorizo & Potato Enchilada

Chorizo & Potato Enchilada

$18.00

Spicy house made ground chorizo & potato wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Pez Enchilada (Fish)

Pez Enchilada (Fish)

$19.00

Grilled white fish wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)

Camarones Enchilada (Shrimp)

$19.00

Grilled shrimp wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Mushroom Enchilada

Mushroom Enchilada

$17.00

Stewed wild mushrooms wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Seitan Adobo Enchilada

Seitan Adobo Enchilada

$17.00

Seitan adobo wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Soy Chorizo Enchilada

Soy Chorizo Enchilada

$17.00

Spicy ground soy wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Gabacho Enchilada

Gabacho Enchilada

$18.00

Seasoned ground beef wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Cheese Enchilada

Cheese Enchilada

$14.00

Cheese wrapped in a corn tortilla topped with ancho sauce and cheese and baked. Served with refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, cotija cheese and crema. (3 per order)

Sides

Side of Guacamole

$6.00

4 oz portion of house made guacamole.

Side of Pico de Gallo

Side of Pico de Gallo

$3.00

Salsa fresca - diced tomatoes, red onion, serrano peppers, cilantro and lime juice. (4oz portion)

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$5.00

Refried pinto beans topped with cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese.)

Black Beans Rancheros

$5.00

Black beans spiced with arbol peppers. Topped with Cotija cheese. (Vegan when ordered without cheese)

Red Rice

Red Rice

$4.00

House rice seasoned with an achiote/tomato blend.

Green Rice

Green Rice

$4.00

House rice seasoned with a poblano pepper blend.

Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Seasoned waffle fries.

Side of Queso

$4.00

Extra Bag o' Chips TAKEOUT

$1.00

All take-out orders come with a complimentary bag of house made tortilla chips and three house made salsas. If you want another bag, that'll be a buck!

Sauces

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

2oz ramekin of Loco Pez crema.

Side of Burger Sauce

$0.50

2oz ramekin of our special Loco Pez Burger Sauce.

Side of Habanero Mayo

$0.50

2oz ramekin of Loco Pez Habanero Mayo featured on our Fried Chicken Sandwich

Side of Habanero Salsa

$0.50

Side of Hot Joe's Sauce

$0.50

2oz ramekin of our house made "Hot Joe's" Sauce.

Dessert

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

House made butter cake with coconut milk, pineapple, and whipped cream.

Flan

$4.00

House made custard with caramel sauce.

Dulce de leche Cheese Cake

$4.00

Mexican Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Take Out Beer (ID Required at Pick Up)

21st Amenedment Brew Free or Die IPA - 6 pack

21st Amenedment Brew Free or Die IPA - 6 pack

$16.00

Bell 2 Hearted

$16.50Out of stock
Cape May IPA - 6 Pack

Cape May IPA - 6 Pack

$17.00

Cigar City Jai Alai IPA

$16.00

Clown Shoes Galatica- 4 pack

$20.00

Clown Shoes Space Cake - 4 p2ack

$20.00
Corona - 6 Pack

Corona - 6 Pack

$15.00
Corona Light - 6 Pack

Corona Light - 6 Pack

$15.00
Cpt Lawrence Jam Juice

Cpt Lawrence Jam Juice

$20.00
Cpt Lawrence Orbital

Cpt Lawrence Orbital

$15.00

Dogfish Head TRU - 4 pack

$22.00
Dogfish 60 Minute IPA - 6 Pack

Dogfish 60 Minute IPA - 6 Pack

$17.00

Dogfish Head 90min - 6 pack

$19.00

Dogfish Head Sea Quench Ale

$17.00
Dogfish Super 8 - 6 pack

Dogfish Super 8 - 6 pack

$17.00Out of stock
Dos Equis Lager - 6 pack

Dos Equis Lager - 6 pack

$14.00
Evil Genius # Adulting- 6 Pack

Evil Genius # Adulting- 6 Pack

$17.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter 16OZ

$20.00

Half Acre Tome - 4 pack

$20.00
Hamms 16oz Cans - 6 Pack

Hamms 16oz Cans - 6 Pack

$8.00

Lime

$1.00

LITHERMANS PLUM

$22.00
Miller High Life - 12 Pack

Miller High Life - 12 Pack

$17.00
Miller High Life - 6 Pack

Miller High Life - 6 Pack

$12.00
Miller Lite - 12 pack

Miller Lite - 12 pack

$18.00
Miller Lite - 6 pack

Miller Lite - 6 pack

$12.00
Modelo Especial - 12 pack

Modelo Especial - 12 pack

$22.50
Modelo Especial - 6 Pack

Modelo Especial - 6 Pack

$12.00
Narragansett 16oz - 6 pack

Narragansett 16oz - 6 pack

$9.00
Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale - 6 pack

Oskar Blues Dales Pale Ale - 6 pack

$16.00
Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella' Pils - 6 pack

Oskar Blues Mama's Little Yella' Pils - 6 pack

$16.00
Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack

Pacifico Clara - 6 Pack

$15.00
PBC Commonwealth Ginger Cider - 6 Pack

PBC Commonwealth Ginger Cider - 6 Pack

$14.00

Dry cider from Philadelphia Brewing Co.

PBC Kenzinger Pale Ale - 6 Pack

PBC Kenzinger Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$12.00
PBC Walt Wit - 6 Pack

PBC Walt Wit - 6 Pack

$14.00

Wheat Ale from Philadelphia Brewing Co.

PBR 12 Pack

PBR 12 Pack

$16.00
Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale - 6 Pack

Sierra Nevada Celebration Ale - 6 Pack

$17.00Out of stock
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$17.00

Sierra Nevada Wild little thing

$16.00Out of stock
Sir Charles Strawberry- 4pack

Sir Charles Strawberry- 4pack

$20.00
Six Point Hootie - 6 Pack

Six Point Hootie - 6 Pack

$16.00Out of stock
Sly Fox IPA - 6 pack

Sly Fox IPA - 6 pack

$15.00
Tecate - 12 Pack

Tecate - 12 Pack

$19.00
Tecate - 6 Pack

Tecate - 6 Pack

$10.00

Topo Chico Tangy Lemon 16OZ

$18.00
Troegs Dream Weaver Wheat - 6 pack

Troegs Dream Weaver Wheat - 6 pack

$16.00
Troegs Perpetual IPA - 6 Pack

Troegs Perpetual IPA - 6 Pack

$16.00Out of stock
Troegs Trogenator Bock - 6 Pack

Troegs Trogenator Bock - 6 Pack

$16.00

Two Robbers Black Cherry

$16.00

Two Robbers Orange & Mango Seltzer

$16.00

Two Robbers Watermelon & Cucumber Seltzer

$16.00
Vault Public Offering - 4 Pack

Vault Public Offering - 4 Pack

$20.00
Vault Trading Furtures - 4 pack

Vault Trading Furtures - 4 pack

$20.00Out of stock
Victory Cloud Walker IPA (16oz) - 4 Pack

Victory Cloud Walker IPA (16oz) - 4 Pack

$17.00
Victory Golden Monkey Ale - 6 pack

Victory Golden Monkey Ale - 6 pack

$17.00
Victory Hop Devil Pale Ale - 6 Pack

Victory Hop Devil Pale Ale - 6 Pack

$16.00
Victory Prima Pils - 6 pack

Victory Prima Pils - 6 pack

$16.00
Yards Brawler - 6 pack

Yards Brawler - 6 pack

$12.00
Yards IPA - 6 pack

Yards IPA - 6 pack

$12.00Out of stock
Yards Pale Ale - 6 pack

Yards Pale Ale - 6 pack

$12.00
Yards Philthy Hazy IPA

Yards Philthy Hazy IPA

$12.00
Yuengling Lager - 12 pack

Yuengling Lager - 12 pack

$20.00
Yuengling Lager - 6 pack

Yuengling Lager - 6 pack

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2401 E. Norris St, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Loco Pez image
Loco Pez image
Loco Pez image

