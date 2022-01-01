Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rowhome Coffee - Front Street

No reviews yet

2152 North Front Street

Philadelphia, PA 19133

Popular Items

Bacon Egg and Cheese
Sausage Egg and Cheese
Cold Brew

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

Egg and Cheese

$7.00

2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Sausage Egg and Cheese

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$9.00

2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Martin's Sage Sausage, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Bacon Egg and Cheese

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$9.00

2 eggs, Smokehouse Bacon, Cooper Sharp, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

Pork Roll Egg and Cheese

$10.00

2 eggs, Cooper Sharp, Taylor Pork Roll, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Vegan Sausage Egg and Cheese

Vegan Sausage Egg and Cheese

$11.00

2 REGULAR eggs, Cooper REGULAR Sharp, Before the Butcher Sausage, Choice of Pretzel or Kaiser

Breakfast Cheesesteak

Breakfast Cheesesteak

$10.00

2 eggs, cooper sharp, steak, wit, choice of pretzel or kaiser.

Breakfast Soft Pretzels

Regular Salt

Regular Salt

$4.00

with choice of spread

Everything

Everything

$4.00

with choice of spread

Cinnamon and Sugar

Cinnamon and Sugar

$4.00

with choice of spread

Deli Pretzel Sandwiches

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$10.00

Cooper Sharp, Horseradish Mayo, LTO

Turkey

Turkey

$9.00

Cooper Sharp, Mayo, LTO

Pretzel Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Vegan Sausage With Vegan Cheese (NO EGG)

$9.00

BLT

$8.00

Coffee

12 Oz Fishtown

12 Oz Fishtown

$2.75

La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip

12 Oz Rotating Single Origin

12 Oz Rotating Single Origin

$3.00

La Colombe Seasonal Drip

12 Oz Decaf

$2.50

12 oz Chai

$3.75

12 Oz Cafe Au Lait

$2.75
16 Oz Fishtown

16 Oz Fishtown

$3.25

La Colombe Fishtown Blend Drip

16 Oz Rotating Single Origin

16 Oz Rotating Single Origin

$3.50

La Colombe Seasonal Drip

16 Oz Decaf

$3.00

16 oz Chai

$4.50

16 Oz Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

12 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.00

16 Oz Hot Chocolate

$3.50
Pour Over

Pour Over

$5.00

La Colombe Seasonal Single Origin

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.00

Espresso Drinks - La Colombe Fishtown Blend

Latte

Latte

$4.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$4.50
Double Shot

Double Shot

$2.75
Quad Latte

Quad Latte

$5.25
Quad Americano

Quad Americano

$4.25
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Quad Mocha Latte

$5.75

Quad Shot

$3.75
Cortado

Cortado

$3.25

Pastries

Croissant

$3.00

Pain au Chocolat

$3.25

Almond Croissant

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.00

Vegan Oatmeal Cream Cookie Sandwich

$4.25

Brookie

$4.25

Vegan Blueberry Coffee Cake

$4.25

Tea

Black Earl Grey Tea

$2.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$2.50

Chamomile

$2.50
Iced Black Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

Peppermint Cardamom Tea

$2.50

Iced Hibiscus Tea

$3.50

Snacks

Chips

$1.00

Peanut Chew

$0.50

Cannoli Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Jelly Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Cold Case

Fiji Water

$2.00

Topo Chico Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

Large Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.75

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.25

Topo Chico Lime

$2.50

Spindrift Orange Mango

$2.50

Cola

$3.00

Red Jacket Apple J

Out of stock

Natalie's Grapefruit J

Out of stock

12 oz Whole Bean Coffee

La Colombe Colombia San Roque

$18.00

La Colombe Fishtown Blend

$15.00

La Colombe Colombia Inga Red Honey

$18.00

La Colombe Rwanda

$18.00

Merch

Short Sleeve Tee

Short Sleeve Tee

$15.00
Rowhome Mug

Rowhome Mug

$15.00
Long Sleeve Tee

Long Sleeve Tee

$20.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our Front Street takeout window - Pickup and Delivery only

Location

2152 North Front Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133

Directions

