Restaurant header imageView gallery

2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)

review star

No reviews yet

2301 MARKET ST

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Home Fries
French Fries

Breakfast Sandwich of the Week

Bacon Egg & Cheese on Croissant

Bacon Egg & Cheese on Croissant

$6.25Out of stock

Chose Of Pork or Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese on Croissant Add Toppings

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese on 8in Roll

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese on 8in Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Porkroll Egg @Cheese on 8in Roll

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

Scrapple Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Habbersett Scrapple Egg & Cheese Choice Of Bread Add Toppings

Eggs & Zucchini

Eggs & Zucchini

$5.50

Eggs & Zucchini on Choice of Bread Add Cheese & Toppings

Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Home Fries Potatoes Seasoned salt pepper paprika

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.25

Two Eggs Choice of Bread Add Cheese Add Toppings

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.50

2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread Add cheese/ meat Add Toppings

Philly Breakfast Burrito

Philly Breakfast Burrito

$7.25

2 scrambled eggs, Hash Browns monterey jack cheese, fried peppers & onions, choice of salsa in a flour tortilla

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$6.25

2 scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, fried peppers & onions, choice of salsa in a flour tortilla

Hot Beef Sausage, Eggs

Hot Beef Sausage, Eggs

$6.50

Chesapeake Valley Farms Smoked Hot Beef with eggs on a long roll Add Toppings

Eggs

2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$3.75

Two eggs cooked The Way You Like with Choice of cheese Add Toppings

2 Egg Whites

2 Egg Whites

$4.25

Two Egg Whites Cooked The Way You Like Choice of cheese Add Toppings

Omelet

Omelet

$5.00

3 eggs with choice of cheese Add Toppings

Egg White Omelet

Egg White Omelet

$5.25

3 eggs with choice of cheese Add Toppings

Hard Boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50

Perfectly cooked hard boiled egg

Breakfast Meats & Hash Browns

Hash brown (per piece)

Hash brown (per piece)

$2.00+

2 oz. hash brown patties (1) Piece

Bacon (per slice)

Bacon (per slice)

$1.25+

Hatfield Bacon pay per piece

Sausage Link (per piece)

Sausage Link (per piece)

$1.25+

Hatfield Sausage (Pork) 1.75 oz pay per piece

Hot Beef Sausage (per piece)

Hot Beef Sausage (per piece)

$4.75

Chesapeake Valley Farms Smoked Hot Beef Sausage

Sausage Patty (per piece)

Sausage Patty (per piece)

$1.25+

Hatfield Sausage Patty (Pork) 2 oz ( pay per piece )

Pork Roll (2 slice)

Pork Roll (2 slice)

$1.75Out of stock

Two slice of Pork roll

Scrapple

Scrapple

$3.25

Habbersett Scrapple

Turkey Bacon (per slice)

Turkey Bacon (per slice)

$1.25+

Godshall's Turkey Bacon pay per piece

Turkey Sausage(per piece)

Turkey Sausage(per piece)

$1.25+

Perdue Sauage Link 1.00oz pay per piece

Beyond Breakfast Sausage (per piece)

Beyond Breakfast Sausage (per piece)

$1.25+

Beyond Breakfast Sausage pay per piece

Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast

Buttermilk Pancake

Buttermilk Pancake

$2.25+Out of stock

Buttermilk Pancakes made fresh on the grill price per pancake Add Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Buttermilk Waffle

Buttermilk Waffle

$4.00Out of stock

Fluffy and Crisp Buttermilk Waffle made fresh on waffle iron price per waffle

French Toast

French Toast

$2.75+

Freshly Dipped Texas Toast French Toast on the Grill price per slice Add Strawberries & Whipped Cream

Bread/Rolls/Muffins

Toast Per Piece

Toast Per Piece

$1.00+

price per slice 1

Muffin

Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry, Corn, Banana Nut Grilled if you like

Roll 8in or 10 in Roll

Roll 8in or 10 in Roll

$1.75+
Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z

Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z

$2.25

Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z

Croissant

Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Croissant Toasted or Not Toasted

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$1.75+

Lipton Black Tea & Decaf Bigelow Premium Green Tea

PIZZA 15 Minute Prep Time

10 IN Pizza Marinara Sauce Mozzarella Cheese
Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$6.95

10 inch pizza with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

Barbecue Chicken Pizza

$8.95

10 In Pizza mozzarella cheese, barbecue sauce, grilled chicken

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$8.95

10 in Pizza mozzarella & bleu cheese, buffalo sauce and grilled chicken

Pizza Margarita

Pizza Margarita

$8.95

10 in Pizza Margarita Fresh Mozzarella Sliced Plum Tomatoes Fresh Basil

White Pizza

White Pizza

$8.95

olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil

Steak Pizza With Fried Onions

Steak Pizza With Fried Onions

$8.95

10 in. pizza mozzarella marinara sauce, grilled steak & onions

SALADS 10 Minute Prep Time

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$7.75

12 0z salad- romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon & croutons

Strawberry Summer Salad

Strawberry Summer Salad

$7.75Out of stock

12 oz salad - romaine lettuce, sliced strawberries, walnuts, feta, croutons

Southwest Salad

Southwest Salad

$7.75

12 oz salad - romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, tri-color tortilla chips, monterey jack cheese

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.75

12 oz salad- romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepper rings, avocado, feta crumbles

Bleu Cheese BLT Salad

Bleu Cheese BLT Salad

$7.75

Bleu Cheese BLT Salad romaine lettuce Blue Cheese Crumbles chopped bacon red onion tomato & croutons 12oz

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$8.50

12 oz. Antipasto Salad - romaine lettuce genoa salami capicola mortadella provolone cheese tomatoes Kalamata olives peppers rings & hard boiled egg

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.50

12 oz. Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$8.50

12 oz. Chef's Salad - romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese , shredded cheddar cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives croutons

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$9.50Out of stock

12 oz salad - romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons & grilled salmon

Salad Bar

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$5.00+

Sandwich of the Week

corned beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw on rye bread
Beef Meatball Parm

Beef Meatball Parm

$9.00

Beef Meatballs on a Long Roll Parm Cheese

Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$9.00Out of stock

corned beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw on rye bread

Two Nathan's Beef Hot Dogs

Two Nathan's Beef Hot Dogs

$5.00

Two Nathan's Beef Hot Dogs Add Toppings

Vegan & Vegetarian Options

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.75

Corn & black, beans,Lettuce & Tomato t dalya, chedder & mozza, style blend hummus and salsa onhe side

Vegan Quesadillas

Vegan Quesadillas

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with dalya chedder, & mozza style blend lettuce & tomato red pepper hummus & Salsa on the side

gardein Chick'n Tenders (V)

gardein Chick'n Tenders (V)

$5.00+

Gardein Seven Grain Crispy Tenders Vegan freshly fried and crisp

Smoked Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

Smoked Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with Smoked Gouda Mushrooms lettuce & tomato served with side of salsa & side sour cream

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$6.75

Beyond Burger. Add of cheese and add Toppings on Martin's Potato Roll

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$6.75

Gardein Black Bean Burger 1/4 LB Add Cheese Add Toppings

Classic Cheese Sandwich

Classic Cheese Sandwich

$5.75

Classic Cheese Sandwich 4 slices of cheese choose from 5 different cheeses add toppings and condiments

Quesadillas & Burritos

Philly Beef Burrito

Philly Beef Burrito

$9.25

Flour Tortilla Beef Steak Tater tots Corn & black, beans ,Lettuce & Tomato Monterey Jack Cheese sour cream salsa on the side

Philly Chicken Burrito

Philly Chicken Burrito

$9.25

Flour Tortilla Chicken Steak Tater tots Corn & black, beans ,Lettuce & Tomato Monterey Jack Cheese sour cream salsa on the side

Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.75

Corn & black, beans ,Lettuce & Tomato t dalya, chedder & mozza, style blend hummus and salsa on the side

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.50

Flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese lettuce & tomato served with side of salsa & side sour cream

Smoked Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

Smoked Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with Smoked Gouda Mushrooms lettuce & tomato served with side of salsa & side sour cream

Vegan Quesadillas

Vegan Quesadillas

$8.75

Flour tortilla filled with dalya chedder, & mozza style blend lettuce & tomato red pepper hummus & Salsa on the side

Deli Sandwiches

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

Build Your Own Deli Sandwich

$8.75

Choose from 9 different Meats choice cheese Add Toppings

Build Your Own Wrap

Build Your Own Wrap

$8.75

Choose from 9 different Meats choice cheese Add Toppings

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$9.75

Choose from 7 different Meats Choice of cheese includes lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on choice of bread

Classic Hoagies

Classic Hoagies

$8.75

Choose from 9 different Meats choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on a 8 inch long roll

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$6.50

3 slices of bacon with lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$8.75

Genoa, salami. Ham, capicola, Cooked Salami choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on a 10 inch long roll

Specialty Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Club

Buffalo Chicken Club

$9.50

Classic J.R Buffalo Chicken Club 2 slices of bacon of your choice lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on choice of bread

Corned Beef Special

Corned Beef Special

$9.00Out of stock

corned beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw on rye bread

Jr. Tuna Salad Club

Jr. Tuna Salad Club

$9.50

J.R Tuna Club salad lettuce, tomato ,hard, boiled, egg your choice cheese mayonnaise on choice of bread

Jr. Chicken Salad Club

Jr. Chicken Salad Club

$9.50

Chicken salad ,lettuce, tomato,2 pieces of bacon your choice mayonnaise on choice of bread

Jr. Turkey Club

Jr. Turkey Club

$9.75

Classic J.R Turkey Club 2 slices of bacon of your choice lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on choice of bread

Classic Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$6.75

6oz All Beef Patty on Martin's Potato Roll Add Toppings & Condiments

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$7.25

6oz All Beef Patty on Martin's Potato Roll Add Cheese Add Toppings & Condiments

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$7.00

Butterball 6oz Turkey Burger Patty Grilled The way you like on Martin's Potato Roll Add toppings & Condiments

Turkey Cheese Burger

Turkey Cheese Burger

$7.50

Butterball 6oz Turkey Burger Patty Grilled The way you like on Martin's Potato Roll Choice of cheese Add toppings & Condiments

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$7.00

Beyond Burger. Add of cheese and add Toppings on Martin's Potato Roll

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$7.00

Gardein Black Bean Burger 1/4 LB Add Cheese Add Toppings

Original Philly Steaks

Original Philly Beef Steaks

Original Philly Beef Steaks

$8.25

Original Philly Beef Steak Sandwich 8 oz steak choice of Cheese add toppings on 10 inch roll

Original Philly Chicken Steaks

Original Philly Chicken Steaks

$8.25

Original Philly Steak Chicken 8 oz steak choice of Cheese add toppings on 10 inch roll

Cheese Steak Hoagie

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$8.95

Cheese steak Hoagie choose of steak meat choice of cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, Choose bread

Classic Buffalo Chicken Steak

Classic Buffalo Chicken Steak

$8.95

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak hot sauce, blue cheese dressing on the side Add toppings

Hot Food/Grill

Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.75

Cuban-Style Ham & Turkey Sandwich Grilled on 8 in Roll Ham, Turkey & Swiss Cheese with Dill Pickles

Grill Reuben

Grill Reuben

$9.50

Grilled Reuben on Rye bread corned beef swiss cheese sauerkraut & thousand island dressing

Wing Dings

Wing Dings

$9.25+

8-10 or12 piece Pierce Wing Dings freshly fried and crisp Choose 1 Sauces

Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$5.00+

Tyson breaded chicken 3-5 or 8 fingers freshly fried and crisp

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

$9.00+

8-10 or 12piece breaded shrimp U 16 to 20 freshly fried and crisp with cocktail sauce or ketchup

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Fried Italian Chicken Cutlet on Martin's Potato Roll

Hot Beef Sausage Sandwich

Hot Beef Sausage Sandwich

$6.25

Grilled Chesapeake Farms Smoked Hot Beef Sausage on a Roll

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Classic Grilled Cheese sandwich 4 slices of cheese choose from 5 different cheeses freshly Grilled

Soups/Chili/Sides

Minestrone

Minestrone

$5.00

Soups freshly made on premises 12oz bowl

Chicken Chili

Chicken Chili

$5.00

Chicken chili made on premises 12 oz bowl

Muffins

Muffins

$2.75
Hard Boiled Egg

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.50
8 in or 10 in Roll & Butter

8 in or 10 in Roll & Butter

$1.75+
Coleslaw 8oz

Coleslaw 8oz

$2.75

Housemaid Coleslaw Made Hellman's Mayonnaise 8oz Container

Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z

Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z

$2.25

Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z

Croissant

Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Fries & Onion Rings

French Fries

French Fries

$4.00

crinkle cut French fries freshly fried and crisp

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00

TATER TOTS freshly fried and crisp

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Sweet potato fries straight cut freshly fried and crisp

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.50

batter dipped onion rings freshly fried and crisp

Protein Sides

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$2.25+

Chicken Salad Made Fresh in House All White Meat Celery Seasoning & Hellman's mayonnaise

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$2.25+

Tuna Salad Made Fresh in House All Tongol Tuna Celery & Onion Seasoning & Hellman's mayonnaise

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$2.25+

Grilled Chicken All White Meat Seasoned

Roast Turkey

Roast Turkey

$2.25+

Oven Roasted All White Meat

Drinks

Deer Park 16.9 oz

Deer Park 16.9 oz

$1.75

Essentia 20 oz.

$2.50
Essentia Sports Cap

Essentia Sports Cap

$3.25

Essentia 1L

$4.00Out of stock
Essentia 1.5

Essentia 1.5

$4.00
Evian 1L

Evian 1L

$3.25Out of stock
Fiji Water 500mL

Fiji Water 500mL

$2.50
Fiji Water 1L

Fiji Water 1L

$3.50Out of stock
San Pellegrino

San Pellegrino

$2.75
Smart Water

Smart Water

$3.25
Tropicana Orange Juice 10 oz

Tropicana Orange Juice 10 oz

$1.75
Tropicana Apple Juice 10 oz

Tropicana Apple Juice 10 oz

$1.75
Tropicana Cranberry 10 oz

Tropicana Cranberry 10 oz

$1.75
Tropicana Grapefruit Juice 10 oz

Tropicana Grapefruit Juice 10 oz

$1.75

Apple & Eve Orange Juice 10 oz

$1.75

Snapple Kiwi Strawberry

$2.50

Snapple Mango Madness

$2.50

Snapple Pressed Apple

$2.50

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.50

Yoohoo 15.5 oz

$2.50

Apple & Eve Apple Juice 1 oz.

$1.75

V8 Original

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea 12oz can

$1.75

Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.50

Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Diet Snapple Lemon Tea

$2.50

Diet Snapple Peach Tea

$2.50

Diet Snapple Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Arizona Iced Tea Lemon

$2.50

Arizona Green Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Pure Leaf Lemon

$2.50

Pure