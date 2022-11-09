- Home
- /
- Philadelphia
- /
- Graduate Hospital
- /
- 2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
2301 Cafe (PECO Employees)
No reviews yet
2301 MARKET ST
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwich of the Week
Bacon Egg & Cheese on Croissant
Chose Of Pork or Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese on Croissant Add Toppings
Pork Roll Egg & Cheese on 8in Roll
Porkroll Egg @Cheese on 8in Roll
Scrapple Egg & Cheese
Habbersett Scrapple Egg & Cheese Choice Of Bread Add Toppings
Eggs & Zucchini
Eggs & Zucchini on Choice of Bread Add Cheese & Toppings
Home Fries
Home Fries Potatoes Seasoned salt pepper paprika
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg Sandwich
Two Eggs Choice of Bread Add Cheese Add Toppings
Breakfast Sandwich
2 scrambled eggs on your choice of bread Add cheese/ meat Add Toppings
Philly Breakfast Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, Hash Browns monterey jack cheese, fried peppers & onions, choice of salsa in a flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito
2 scrambled eggs, monterey jack cheese, fried peppers & onions, choice of salsa in a flour tortilla
Hot Beef Sausage, Eggs
Chesapeake Valley Farms Smoked Hot Beef with eggs on a long roll Add Toppings
Eggs
2 Eggs
Two eggs cooked The Way You Like with Choice of cheese Add Toppings
2 Egg Whites
Two Egg Whites Cooked The Way You Like Choice of cheese Add Toppings
Omelet
3 eggs with choice of cheese Add Toppings
Egg White Omelet
3 eggs with choice of cheese Add Toppings
Hard Boiled Egg
Perfectly cooked hard boiled egg
Breakfast Meats & Hash Browns
Hash brown (per piece)
2 oz. hash brown patties (1) Piece
Bacon (per slice)
Hatfield Bacon pay per piece
Sausage Link (per piece)
Hatfield Sausage (Pork) 1.75 oz pay per piece
Hot Beef Sausage (per piece)
Chesapeake Valley Farms Smoked Hot Beef Sausage
Sausage Patty (per piece)
Hatfield Sausage Patty (Pork) 2 oz ( pay per piece )
Pork Roll (2 slice)
Two slice of Pork roll
Scrapple
Habbersett Scrapple
Turkey Bacon (per slice)
Godshall's Turkey Bacon pay per piece
Turkey Sausage(per piece)
Perdue Sauage Link 1.00oz pay per piece
Beyond Breakfast Sausage (per piece)
Beyond Breakfast Sausage pay per piece
Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast
Buttermilk Pancake
Buttermilk Pancakes made fresh on the grill price per pancake Add Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Buttermilk Waffle
Fluffy and Crisp Buttermilk Waffle made fresh on waffle iron price per waffle
French Toast
Freshly Dipped Texas Toast French Toast on the Grill price per slice Add Strawberries & Whipped Cream
Bread/Rolls/Muffins
PIZZA 15 Minute Prep Time
Build Your Own Pizza
10 inch pizza with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
Barbecue Chicken Pizza
10 In Pizza mozzarella cheese, barbecue sauce, grilled chicken
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
10 in Pizza mozzarella & bleu cheese, buffalo sauce and grilled chicken
Pizza Margarita
10 in Pizza Margarita Fresh Mozzarella Sliced Plum Tomatoes Fresh Basil
White Pizza
olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil
Steak Pizza With Fried Onions
10 in. pizza mozzarella marinara sauce, grilled steak & onions
SALADS 10 Minute Prep Time
Cobb Salad
12 0z salad- romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon & croutons
Strawberry Summer Salad
12 oz salad - romaine lettuce, sliced strawberries, walnuts, feta, croutons
Southwest Salad
12 oz salad - romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onions, corn, black beans, avocado, cilantro, tri-color tortilla chips, monterey jack cheese
Greek Salad
12 oz salad- romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, Kalamata olives, pepper rings, avocado, feta crumbles
Bleu Cheese BLT Salad
Bleu Cheese BLT Salad romaine lettuce Blue Cheese Crumbles chopped bacon red onion tomato & croutons 12oz
Antipasto Salad
12 oz. Antipasto Salad - romaine lettuce genoa salami capicola mortadella provolone cheese tomatoes Kalamata olives peppers rings & hard boiled egg
Chicken Caesar Salad
12 oz. Caesar Salad - Grilled Chicken romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons
Chef's Salad
12 oz. Chef's Salad - romaine lettuce, hard boiled egg, ham, smoked turkey, Swiss cheese , shredded cheddar cherry tomatoes, cucumber, Kalamata olives croutons
Salmon Salad
12 oz salad - romaine lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, croutons & grilled salmon
Salad Bar
Sandwich of the Week
Vegan & Vegetarian Options
Vegan Burrito
Corn & black, beans,Lettuce & Tomato t dalya, chedder & mozza, style blend hummus and salsa onhe side
Vegan Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with dalya chedder, & mozza style blend lettuce & tomato red pepper hummus & Salsa on the side
gardein Chick'n Tenders (V)
Gardein Seven Grain Crispy Tenders Vegan freshly fried and crisp
Smoked Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with Smoked Gouda Mushrooms lettuce & tomato served with side of salsa & side sour cream
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger. Add of cheese and add Toppings on Martin's Potato Roll
Black Bean Burger
Gardein Black Bean Burger 1/4 LB Add Cheese Add Toppings
Classic Cheese Sandwich
Classic Cheese Sandwich 4 slices of cheese choose from 5 different cheeses add toppings and condiments
Quesadillas & Burritos
Philly Beef Burrito
Flour Tortilla Beef Steak Tater tots Corn & black, beans ,Lettuce & Tomato Monterey Jack Cheese sour cream salsa on the side
Philly Chicken Burrito
Flour Tortilla Chicken Steak Tater tots Corn & black, beans ,Lettuce & Tomato Monterey Jack Cheese sour cream salsa on the side
Vegan Burrito
Corn & black, beans ,Lettuce & Tomato t dalya, chedder & mozza, style blend hummus and salsa on the side
Quesadilla
Flour tortilla filled with monterey jack cheese lettuce & tomato served with side of salsa & side sour cream
Smoked Gouda Mushroom Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with Smoked Gouda Mushrooms lettuce & tomato served with side of salsa & side sour cream
Vegan Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with dalya chedder, & mozza style blend lettuce & tomato red pepper hummus & Salsa on the side
Deli Sandwiches
Build Your Own Deli Sandwich
Choose from 9 different Meats choice cheese Add Toppings
Build Your Own Wrap
Choose from 9 different Meats choice cheese Add Toppings
Club Sandwich
Choose from 7 different Meats Choice of cheese includes lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo on choice of bread
Classic Hoagies
Choose from 9 different Meats choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on a 8 inch long roll
B.L.T.
3 slices of bacon with lettuce, tomato on your choice of bread
Italian Hoagie
Genoa, salami. Ham, capicola, Cooked Salami choice cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, sprinkle of oregano on a 10 inch long roll
Specialty Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Club
Classic J.R Buffalo Chicken Club 2 slices of bacon of your choice lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on choice of bread
Corned Beef Special
corned beef, Russian dressing, coleslaw on rye bread
Jr. Tuna Salad Club
J.R Tuna Club salad lettuce, tomato ,hard, boiled, egg your choice cheese mayonnaise on choice of bread
Jr. Chicken Salad Club
Chicken salad ,lettuce, tomato,2 pieces of bacon your choice mayonnaise on choice of bread
Jr. Turkey Club
Classic J.R Turkey Club 2 slices of bacon of your choice lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on choice of bread
Classic Burgers
Hamburger
6oz All Beef Patty on Martin's Potato Roll Add Toppings & Condiments
Cheese Burger
6oz All Beef Patty on Martin's Potato Roll Add Cheese Add Toppings & Condiments
Turkey Burger
Butterball 6oz Turkey Burger Patty Grilled The way you like on Martin's Potato Roll Add toppings & Condiments
Turkey Cheese Burger
Butterball 6oz Turkey Burger Patty Grilled The way you like on Martin's Potato Roll Choice of cheese Add toppings & Condiments
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger. Add of cheese and add Toppings on Martin's Potato Roll
Black Bean Burger
Gardein Black Bean Burger 1/4 LB Add Cheese Add Toppings
Original Philly Steaks
Original Philly Beef Steaks
Original Philly Beef Steak Sandwich 8 oz steak choice of Cheese add toppings on 10 inch roll
Original Philly Chicken Steaks
Original Philly Steak Chicken 8 oz steak choice of Cheese add toppings on 10 inch roll
Cheese Steak Hoagie
Cheese steak Hoagie choose of steak meat choice of cheese lettuce, tomato, onion, Choose bread
Classic Buffalo Chicken Steak
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak hot sauce, blue cheese dressing on the side Add toppings
Hot Food/Grill
Cuban Sandwich
Cuban-Style Ham & Turkey Sandwich Grilled on 8 in Roll Ham, Turkey & Swiss Cheese with Dill Pickles
Grill Reuben
Grilled Reuben on Rye bread corned beef swiss cheese sauerkraut & thousand island dressing
Wing Dings
8-10 or12 piece Pierce Wing Dings freshly fried and crisp Choose 1 Sauces
Chicken Fingers
Tyson breaded chicken 3-5 or 8 fingers freshly fried and crisp
Fried Shrimp
8-10 or 12piece breaded shrimp U 16 to 20 freshly fried and crisp with cocktail sauce or ketchup
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Italian Chicken Cutlet on Martin's Potato Roll
Hot Beef Sausage Sandwich
Grilled Chesapeake Farms Smoked Hot Beef Sausage on a Roll
Grilled Cheese
Classic Grilled Cheese sandwich 4 slices of cheese choose from 5 different cheeses freshly Grilled
Soups/Chili/Sides
Minestrone
Soups freshly made on premises 12oz bowl
Chicken Chili
Chicken chili made on premises 12 oz bowl
Muffins
Hard Boiled Egg
8 in or 10 in Roll & Butter
Coleslaw 8oz
Housemaid Coleslaw Made Hellman's Mayonnaise 8oz Container
Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z
Fresh Fruit Salad 8 o/z
Croissant
Fries & Onion Rings
Protein Sides
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad Made Fresh in House All White Meat Celery Seasoning & Hellman's mayonnaise
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad Made Fresh in House All Tongol Tuna Celery & Onion Seasoning & Hellman's mayonnaise
Grilled Chicken
Grilled Chicken All White Meat Seasoned
Roast Turkey
Oven Roasted All White Meat