The Hart of Catering & Cafe
2101 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Popular Items
Breakfast Handhelds
Veggie Breakfast Sandwich
Egg Whites & Roasted Vegetables on a Plain Philly muffin.
Classic Breakfast Sandwich
Egg & Cheddar Cheese Served on a Plain Bagel with Your Choice of Pork Bacon, Pork Roll, Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, or Tempeh Bacon
Southwest Quesadilla
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, & Pickled Jalapeño
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese & Potatoes with Your Choice of Breakfast Meat
Pork Roll Egg American
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Potato, & Avocado with Your Choice of Breakfast Meat
Breakfast Quinoa & Farro Bowl
Sunny Side Up Egg, Broccolini, & Sliced Avocado
Tofu Scramble Bowl
Tempeh Bacon, Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Peppers, & Onions
Foodie Sandwiches
The Alfano
Sliced Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, & Caramelized Onions, Served with Horseradish Cream, on Parmesan Buttered French Baguette with a Side of Demi-Glace Jus
Vegan BLT
Tempeh bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with cashew mayo on multigrain bread.
Don't Cry for Me
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized & Pickled Onions, Scallions, & Fried Shallots with Whipped Boursin on a Poppy Seed Kaiser
KB Uptown Special
Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Pickle Fennel Coleslaw Served with Spicy Thousand Island on Marble Rye
Philly Special
Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato Served with Cherry Pepper Mayo on Grilled Focaccia.
Fat Chance
BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, & Crispy Fried Jalapeño on a Kaiser
Thanks Everyday
Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, & Cranberry Chutney, Served with Stuffing Seasoned Mayo on Multi-Grain with a Side of Gravy
Hard to Forget
Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Provolone Cheese, Broccoli Rabe, & Roasted Red Peppers Served with Balsamic Mayo on a Liscio's Breadstick.
"MYO" Pita
Lettuce, & Tomato with Your Choice of Jeni's Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Egg Salad on Pita Bread
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with mayo on multigrain bread.
Grand Grilled Cheese
Brie & Swiss cheeses served with fruit jam on multigrain bread.
Gourmet Panini
The Paulsen
Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, & Pesto Served with a Balsamic Reduction on Ciabatta
The Sotille
Roasted Turkey, Pork Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, & Avocado Ranch on Sourdough
Easy to Love
Grilled Chicken, Greek Yogurt Pesto, Spinach, & Tomatoes on Ciabatta
The 75
Roasted turkey, brie, & sliced green apple served with cherry pepper aioli on multigrain bread.
The Cubano
Roast Pork Butt, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, & House-made Pickle Served with Yellow Mustard on Ciabatta.
Wraps
Thai Thai
Roasted turkey, hummus, red bell pepper, spinach, shaved coconut & sambal olek.
The Brinton
Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, & shredded lettuce.
The Jami
Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, arugula, shaved parmesan, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, & balsamic glaze.
The Betz
Roasted Vegetables, Quinoa, & Arugula Served with Lemon Vinaigrette.
Pastries
Grain Bowls & Salads
Farro Grain Bowl
Chopped spinach, cherry tomatoes, butternut squash, & broccolini served with a Sherry vinaigrette.
Caesar Salad
Chop Salad
Quinoa, Arugula, Carrots, Celery, Bell Pepper & Parmesan Cheese Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette
Niçoise Salad
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, green beans, boiled potatoes, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, & olives served with a lemon vinaigrette.
Black Kale Salad
Black kale, red & golden beets, watermelon radish, pickled red onions, & toasted almonds served with a white balsamic vinaigrette
A La Carte Meals
Soups & Sides
Fire Roasted Tomato Soup
Grilled Cheese Croutons
Italian Wedding Soup
Tortellini Pasta Salad
Grape Tomatoes & Spinach
Greek Pasta Salad
Bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, & feta cheese served with a red wine vinaigrette.
Cucumber Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, & red onions served with a white balsamic vinaigrette.
Hart House Chips
Crispy House-Made Potato Chips. Available in Plain and Salt & Vinegar.
Breakfast Potatoes
Multigrain Toast
Philly Muffin
Beverages
La Colombe Monaco (Regular)
La Colombe Monte Carlo (Decaf)
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee
Fresh Brewed Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Nizza Espresso
La Colombe Nizza Latte
Mocha
La Colombe Nizza Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Iced Mocha
Dram
Reveal Avocado Brew
Small Acqua Panna
Small San Pellegrino
Arizona Iced Tea
Canned Coke Products
La Colombe Canned Beverages
Smart Water
Fiji Water 500ml
Juice
Horizon Organic Milk
8 oz Horizon Organic Whole Milk
Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk
8 oz Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk