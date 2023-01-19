Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hart of Catering & Cafe

2101 Sansom St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

The Alfano
Thanks Everyday
The Cubano

Breakfast Handhelds

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg Whites & Roasted Vegetables on a Plain Philly muffin.

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Egg & Cheddar Cheese Served on a Plain Bagel with Your Choice of Pork Bacon, Pork Roll, Pork Sausage, Turkey Sausage, or Tempeh Bacon

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.00

Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, & Pickled Jalapeño

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese & Potatoes with Your Choice of Breakfast Meat

Pork Roll Egg American

$9.00

Breakfast Burrito

$12.00

Scrambled Eggs, Cheddar Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Black Beans, Potato, & Avocado with Your Choice of Breakfast Meat

Breakfast Quinoa & Farro Bowl

Breakfast Quinoa & Farro Bowl

$11.00

Sunny Side Up Egg, Broccolini, & Sliced Avocado

Tofu Scramble Bowl

$12.00

Tempeh Bacon, Potatoes, Sauteed Spinach, Peppers, & Onions

Foodie Sandwiches

The Alfano

The Alfano

$17.00

Sliced Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, & Caramelized Onions, Served with Horseradish Cream, on Parmesan Buttered French Baguette with a Side of Demi-Glace Jus

Vegan BLT

$14.00

Tempeh bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with cashew mayo on multigrain bread.

Don't Cry for Me

$13.00

Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Caramelized & Pickled Onions, Scallions, & Fried Shallots with Whipped Boursin on a Poppy Seed Kaiser

KB Uptown Special

$13.00

Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, & Pickle Fennel Coleslaw Served with Spicy Thousand Island on Marble Rye

Philly Special

Philly Special

$13.00

Genoa Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato Served with Cherry Pepper Mayo on Grilled Focaccia.

Fat Chance

$13.00

BBQ Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Coleslaw, & Crispy Fried Jalapeño on a Kaiser

Thanks Everyday

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Swiss Cheese, & Cranberry Chutney, Served with Stuffing Seasoned Mayo on Multi-Grain with a Side of Gravy

Hard to Forget

Hard to Forget

$13.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Provolone Cheese, Broccoli Rabe, & Roasted Red Peppers Served with Balsamic Mayo on a Liscio's Breadstick.

"MYO" Pita

$12.00

Lettuce, & Tomato with Your Choice of Jeni's Chicken Salad, Tuna Salad, or Egg Salad on Pita Bread

Classic BLT

$11.00

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato served with mayo on multigrain bread.

Grand Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Brie & Swiss cheeses served with fruit jam on multigrain bread.

Gourmet Panini

The Paulsen

The Paulsen

$12.00

Mozzarella, Sliced Tomato, & Pesto Served with a Balsamic Reduction on Ciabatta

The Sotille

$13.00

Roasted Turkey, Pork Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Arugula, & Avocado Ranch on Sourdough

Easy to Love

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, Greek Yogurt Pesto, Spinach, & Tomatoes on Ciabatta

The 75

$13.00

Roasted turkey, brie, & sliced green apple served with cherry pepper aioli on multigrain bread.

The Cubano

The Cubano

$13.00

Roast Pork Butt, Sliced Ham, Swiss Cheese, & House-made Pickle Served with Yellow Mustard on Ciabatta.

Wraps

Thai Thai

$13.00

Roasted turkey, hummus, red bell pepper, spinach, shaved coconut & sambal olek.

The Brinton

$13.00

Buffalo chicken, blue cheese, diced tomatoes, & shredded lettuce.

The Jami

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, arugula, shaved parmesan, Castelvetrano olive tapenade, & balsamic glaze.

The Betz

The Betz

$12.00

Roasted Vegetables, Quinoa, & Arugula Served with Lemon Vinaigrette.

Pastries

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

House-Baked Blueberry Muffin

Lemon Pound Cake

$4.00
Cinnamon Streusel Cake

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$4.00

House Baked Cookies

$2.00

Bagel

$3.00
Casey's PB Kakes

Casey's PB Kakes

$3.00

Necie's Chocolate Chip Cake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cake

$4.00

Grain Bowls & Salads

Farro Grain Bowl

$11.00

Chopped spinach, cherry tomatoes, butternut squash, & broccolini served with a Sherry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$8.00
Chop Salad

Chop Salad

$11.00

Quinoa, Arugula, Carrots, Celery, Bell Pepper & Parmesan Cheese Served with a Balsamic Vinaigrette

Niçoise Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, green beans, boiled potatoes, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, & olives served with a lemon vinaigrette.

Black Kale Salad

$12.00

Black kale, red & golden beets, watermelon radish, pickled red onions, & toasted almonds served with a white balsamic vinaigrette

A La Carte Meals

A La Carte Entrees

A La Carte Sides

A La Carte Soups

Soups & Sides

Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

Fire Roasted Tomato Soup

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Croutons

Italian Wedding Soup

$7.00
Tortellini Pasta Salad

Tortellini Pasta Salad

$3.00

Grape Tomatoes & Spinach

Greek Pasta Salad

$3.00

Bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, & feta cheese served with a red wine vinaigrette.

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Cucumbers, tomatoes, & red onions served with a white balsamic vinaigrette.

Hart House Chips

Hart House Chips

$2.00

Crispy House-Made Potato Chips. Available in Plain and Salt & Vinegar.

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.50

Philly Muffin

$3.50

Beverages

La Colombe Monaco (Regular)

La Colombe Monaco (Regular)

$2.50
La Colombe Monte Carlo (Decaf)

La Colombe Monte Carlo (Decaf)

$2.50
Cold Brew/Iced Coffee

Cold Brew/Iced Coffee

$4.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Nizza Espresso

$2.00

La Colombe Nizza Latte

$3.50

Mocha

$4.00

La Colombe Nizza Cappuccino

$3.50

Iced Latte

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$4.50

Dram

$4.00

Reveal Avocado Brew

$4.00

Small Acqua Panna

$2.50

Small San Pellegrino

$2.50

Arizona Iced Tea

$2.50

Canned Coke Products

$2.50

La Colombe Canned Beverages

$4.00

Smart Water

$3.00

Fiji Water 500ml

$3.00

Juice

$2.50

Horizon Organic Milk

$2.50

8 oz Horizon Organic Whole Milk

Horizon Organic Chocolate Milk

$2.50

8 oz Organic Lowfat Chocolate Milk

Craft Toasts

Sunny Up Egg & Avocado Toast

$11.00

Cherry Tomatoes & Pancetta Crisp

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$11.00

Capers, Pickled Red Onion, Creme Fraiche, & Dill

Whitefish Toast

Whitefish Toast

$12.00Out of stock

Cherry Tomatoes, Persian Cucumbers & Watermelon Radish

Quiche

Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche

$8.00
Turkey Sausage Quiche

Turkey Sausage Quiche

$11.00

Spinach, Mushrooms, Dried Cranberries, & Goat Cheese.

Smoothies

Green Goodness Smoothie

$5.95+

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Green Apple, Oatmilk, & Agave

BerryNanna Smoothie

BerryNanna Smoothie

$5.95+

Blueberries, Blackberries, Strawberries, & Bananas with Yogurt

Retail

Blissfully Better- Almond Toffee Thins

$6.99