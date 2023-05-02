Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bolo 2025 Sansom Street

2025 Sansom Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Food Menu

CEVICHE

Ecuadorian Shrimp

$15.00

gulf shrimp, salsa coctel, lemon aioli, cherry tomato, avocado, cilantro

Red Snapper Nikkei

$18.00

lemongrass, soy sauce, serrano chilies, topped w/ fried garlic & sesame oil

Salmon Tiradito

$17.00

Scottish salmon, aji Amarillo, passion fruit

Tuna Coco

$19.00

Bigeye tuna, young coconut salsa, cilantro, serrano peppers, pickled fresno peppers, marinated w/ citrus

CEVICHE TASTING

$25.00

PISCOLABIS

Palmitos Salad

$18.00

dates, blue cheese, bacon, coconut vinaigrette, young coconut, endive

Verde Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, pitipuas, fried cheese, green plantains, avocado, sherry vinagrette

Smoked Whitefish Salad

$15.00

labne, dill, pickled chilies, shredded lettuce

Pan con Queso

$12.00

Whipped goat cheese, garlic honey, dates, bacon lardons, olive oil

Tostones Rellenos

$18.00

Fried plantain cups, lemon aioli, mussels al escabeche

Extra Bread

$5.00

PINCHOS

Pescado

$9.00

Mahi

Pulpo

$11.00

Octopus

Scallops

$10.00

Scallops

Gamba y Chorizo

$8.00

Shrimp and Chorizo

Panza

$7.00

Pork Belly

Caderas

$7.00

Chicken Thighs

Palmitos

$11.00

Hearts of Palm

Cordero y Berenjena

$12.00

Lamb and Eggplant

CUCHIFRITOS

Bacalaitos

$18.00

Cod fish fritters, horseradish, blue crab, lemon zest

Chicken Rosa Vieja Empanadas

$12.00

Smoked paprika braised chicken thighs, crema, lime

Manchego Croquetas

$14.00

Manchego cheese fritters, romesco

Patata Fritters

$18.00

Potato dumplings, seafood enchilado, cachucha aioli

Sorullitos

$11.00

Chicken Chicharron

$15.00

Pork lard fried chicken pieces, garlic mojo, lime

Lamb Picadillo Empanadas

$18.00

Lamb shoulder stew, sauce gribiche, cumin

PLATILLOS

Vaca Frita

$45.00

Creekstone farms skirt steak, black beans, sweet plantains, tomato escabeche

Gulf Shrimp Asopa’o

$35.00

Seared head on shrimp, saffron bomba rice, English peas, avocado

Whole Red Snapper

$37.00

Broiled Caribbean snapper, cachucas pepper aioli, spring time sancocho, chives

Caldo Santo

$40.00

Black cod, cockles, scallops, crab, coconut-root vegetable holy broth, lime wedge

Bistec Palomilla

$57.00

Filet mignon, pickled onion casserole, tostones

Lobster Mofongo

$65.00

Butter poached whole lobster, lardo and green plantain timbale, mojo isleno

VERDURAS

Tostones

$9.00

Double fried, smashed plantains, key lime mojo

Maduros

$10.00

Sweet plantains, crema, queso fresco

Viandas

$8.00

Kabocha squash, root vegetables

Ginger Pitipuas

$9.00

English peas, ginger coconut beurre monte

Arroz

$7.00

Daily offering

Habichuelas

$7.00

Daily offering

POSTRES

Flan de Queso

$9.00

Bizcocho Coco-Piña

$10.00

Buñuelos

$9.00

SPECIALS

Spring Onion Pincho

$7.00

Tuna Bravas

$17.00

FIRE

Fire

Fire Dessert

N/A Beverages Menu

Mocktails

Punch It!

$10.00

No-Jito

$10.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$9.00

Sesame Horchata

$9.00

N/A Bev

Coca-Cola

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Coco Rico

$4.00

Panna

$8.00

Pellegrino

$8.00

Coffee/Teas

Coffee

$4.00

Espresso

$5.00

Café Cubano

$6.00

Café Con Leche

$8.00

Americano

$5.00

Decaf

$5.00

Chamomile Tea

$4.00

Jasmin Tea

$4.00

Earl Grey Tea

$4.00
Contemporary Latin American Restaurant and Rum Bar

2025 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

