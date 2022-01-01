Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Melograno Rittenhouse Square

1,215 Reviews

$$

2012 Sansom St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

AMATRICIANA
TIRAMISU
POLPETTE

Antipasti

GNOCCHI DI SEMOLINA

$14.00

BAKED SEMOLINA CROQUETTES WITH SPINACH, PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, SAGE, AND PECORINO CHEESE

INSALATA W/Prosciutto

$14.00

ARUGULA LETTUCE, PROSCIUTTO, PARMIGIANO CHEESE, LEMON VINAIGRETTE

POLPETTE

$13.00

PORK MEATBALLS OVER POLENTINA, TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE

POLPO

$17.00

CHARRED OCTOPUS, ROASTED PEPPERS, OLIVES, CAPERS, FINGERLING POTATOES, ARUGULA, SALSA VERDE

BURRATA

$16.00

BREAD CRUSTED, CRISPY BURRATA CHEESE, HEIRLOOM TOMATO SALAD, PEPPERS, GAETA OLIVES, FRESH BASIL AND AGED BALSAMIC

TARTARE

$17.00

YELLOWFIN TUNA, MARINATED FENNEL, GAETA OLIVES, CAPERS, ORANGE GLAZE & CHILI OIL

COLD APP

$15.00Out of stock

WHITE ASPARAGUS SALAD, RADICCHIO, ARUGULA, APPLE, GOAT CHEESE, WALNUTS, TRUFFLE LEMON VINAIGRETTE

HOT APP

$15.00

POLENTA, SPICY SAUSAGE, PORK BELLY, ROASTED BUTTERNUT SQUASH

La Pinsa

MORTAZZA

$18.00

MORTADELLA, PISTACHIO PESTO, STONE FRUIT, BURRATA CHEESE

MELANZANA

$18.00

TOMATO PASSATA, FRIED EGGPLANT, MOZZARELLA, BASIL & PARMIGIANO

FUNGHI E ZOLA

$18.00

FOREST MUSHROOMS, TOMATO PASSATA, GORGONZOLA & MOZZARELLA

PINSA SPECIAL

$20.00Out of stock

RAMP PINSA, MOZZARELLA, RICOTTA, PROSCUITO, SMASHED ZUCCHINI, TRUFFLE OIL, BALSAMIC REDUCTION

Primi Piatti

Risotto w radicchio shrimp finish with Gorgonzola pine nuts and marsala reduction

FAZZOLETTI AL RAGÚ D’ANATRA

$22.00

HANDKERCHIEF PASTA, BRAISED GREEN MEADOW MUSCOVY DUCK RAGU

TORTELLI ALLA BARBIETOLA

$21.00

Roasted Beets Ricotta ravioli in a brown butter sage sauce with shaved Parmigiano & Saba

CACIO E PEPE

$19.00

TONNARELLI PASTA, PECORINO CHEESE AND BLACK PEPPER SAUCE

TARTUFATE

$22.00

PAPPARDELLE PASTA, FOREST MUSHROOMS, BLACK TRUFFLES, WALNUTS, PECORINO CHEESE

AMATRICIANA

$19.00

BUCATINI PASTA, CURED PANCETTA, SPICY TOMATO SAUCE, PECORINO CHEESE

GRANCHIO

$24.00

RIGATONI, SHRIMP, SPICY SAUSAGE, PECORINO CHEESE

PASTA SPECIAL

$25.00

SPAGHETTI, PEI MUSSELS, CHORRIZO, WHITE WINE & GARLIC SAUCE

Secondi Piatti

COTOLETTA

$25.00

BREADED CHICKEN BREAST, PROSCIUTTO, FRESH MOZZARELLA, ARUGULA & TOMATOES

SALMONE

$29.00

GRILLED VERLASSO SALMON, BRAISED FENNEL, CARROTS, SPRING ONION, CRISPY FINGERLING POTATOES, LEMON BEURRE BLANC SAUCE

AGNELLO

$30.00

BRAISD LAMB SHANK, IN RED WINE, PORCINI POLENTA & ROASTED CQRROTS.

LOMBATA DI MAIALE

$30.00

GRILLED PRIME PORK CHOP, GREEN PEPPERCORN & BRANDY SAUCE, CRISPY FRIES

PESCATO DEL GIORNO

$35.00

PAN SEARED MAHI MAHI, ROASTED RADICCHIO, WHITE ASPARAGUS & RICOTTA PURE, BLACK TRUFFLE VINAIGRETTE

MEAT SPECIAL

$38.00

GRILLED 20 OUNCE VEAL CHOP, SPINACH PESTO, ROASTED BELL PEPPERS, SMASHED RED BLISS POTATOES

Contorni

CRISPY FRIES

$10.00

CRISPY POTATO FRIES

SAUTÉED GREENS

$10.00

SAUTÉED GREENS OF THE DAY

ARTICHOKE ALLA ROMANA

$10.00

ROASTED ARTICHOKE HEARTS

POLENTA

$10.00

CREAMY POLENTA

Dessert

TIRAMISU

$9.00

Classic Tiramisu

BROWNIE CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

$9.00

LAYERS OF HOMEMADE BROWNIES & CHOCOLATE MOUSSE, WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE

GELATO

$7.00

TWO SCOOPS OF VANILLA GELATO, WHIPPED CREAM, CARAMEL SAUCE

SORBETTO

$7.00

FRUTTI DI BOSCO, MIXED BERRY SORBET

DESSERT SPECIAL

$10.00

SEA SALT, CARAMEL PANNA COTTA,

Cheese Platter

$16.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Melograno Rittenhouse contemporary Italian

Website

Location

2012 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

