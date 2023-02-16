Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream

El Merkury

215 Reviews

$

2104 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Popular Items

Pupusa & Taquito Combo
Pupusa & Tostada Combo
Pupusa

FOOD

Combos

Pupusa & Tostada Combo

Pupusa & Tostada Combo

$13.50

Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.

Pupusa & Taquito Combo

Pupusa & Taquito Combo

$13.50

Your choice of pupusa (1), your choice taquito (1) and two sides.

Taquito & Tostada Combo

Taquito & Tostada Combo

$13.50

Your choice of taquito (1), your choice tostada (1) and two sides.

Soup

Pinto and Black bean soup with jalapenos and garlic (vegan). Topped with all the fixins',
Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)

Spicy Black Bean Soup (12oz)

$6.99

Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.

Spicy Black Bean Soup (32oz)

Spicy Black Bean Soup (32oz)

$15.00

Cumin Jalapeno Spiced Black Bean soup topped with Queso Fresco, Chopped Cilantro and Crispy Tortilla Strips.

Pupusas (2)

Two Corn flour flat dumplings grilled and filled with your choice of meat, veg or cheese. Topped with spicy salsa, pickled onions and curtido (slaw). Pick one or two choices.
Pupusa

Pupusa

$10.00

Masa "pockets" grilled and filled with your choice of meat, veg or cheese. Topped with spicy salsa, pickled onions and curtido (slaw).

Tostadas [2]

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with salsa, queso fresco and cilantro. Add your choice of meat. Pick one or two options.
Tostada (2)

Tostada (2)

$10.99

Two thick and crispy corn tortillas topped with refried beans, salsa, queso fresco, pickled onions and cilantro. Add your choice of meat on each one.

Taquitos (2)

Two corn tortillas, rolled, filled with meat and/or veg and deep fried until crispy and golden brown. Served with salsa, pickled onions and curtido (slaw). Pick one or two choices. May add on.
TAQUITOS (2)

TAQUITOS (2)

$7.00

Two crispy corn tortillas rolled and filled with meat or veg and topped with salsa, pickled onions and slaw.

Doblada (2)

Guatemalan version of an empanada- corn flour pocket with your choice of savory filling. Served with salsa, pickled onions, slaw and cotija cheese. (2)
Doblada

Doblada

$8.00

Guatemalan version of an empanada- corn flour pocket with your choice of savory filling. Served with salsa, pickled onions, slaw and cotija cheese. (2)

Salads

Roasted Carrots Salad

Roasted Carrots Salad

$7.99

Hearty greens, roasted root vegetables, pickled red onion. Toasted pumpkin seeds. Coriander vinaigrette.

Dorada

Dorada

$7.99

Local greens, heart of palm, pickled green beans, toasted sunflower seeds. Served with a mustard vinaigrette.

Verde

Verde

$7.99

Bed of spinach, topped with thinly sliced cucumbers, celery and zucchini. Topped with crispy, spiced pumpkin seeds, served with a citrus cilantro dressing.

Enchilada Salad

Enchilada Salad

$7.99

Make your enchilada tostada into a salad! Bed of local greens topped with our tangy pickled beet mix, cotija, pinto beans and option to add guac and salsa.

Sides

Baked 3 Cheese Rice with Jalapeno & Corn

Baked 3 Cheese Rice with Jalapeno & Corn

$6.99

Baked three cheese rice with roasted jalapenos and corn.

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$4.99

Pinto Black bean mix, blended with garlic, jalapeno and spices. Lard Free.

Plantain Chips

Plantain Chips

$5.99

Thick cut plantains, fried until crispy and topped with sea salt, spicy ketchup, queso cotija, pepper flakes and cilantro.

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.99

House made guac with Hass avocados, chopped cilantro, sea salt, fresh lime juice and cucumber.

Elote Loco -Street Corn

Elote Loco -Street Corn

$6.49

Fire roasted corn on the cob, covered with cilantro crema, queso fresco & red pepper flakes.

House Tortilla Chips

$4.00

House made corn tortilla chips topped with sea salt, cotija cheese, chili flakes and cilantro.

Side of Hot sauce

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Hot Sauce 12oz

$7.00

Churros

Original Recipe for Golden brown churros dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with your choice of gourmet toppings.
EAGLES CHURR🏈

EAGLES CHURR🏈

$7.00

Freshly made churro covered with meringue and green sprinkles, over vanilla soft served ice cream.

Rittenhouse churro

Rittenhouse churro

$7.00

Chocolate , gold flakes, torched marshmallow

South Philly churro

South Philly churro

$7.00

Cajeta swirl, nutella, cannoli chips

Salted Cajeta Crunch

Salted Cajeta Crunch

$7.00

Salted house Goats milk caramel, nut crunch, cinnamon sugar,

Chocolate Caliente

Chocolate Caliente

$7.00

Ancho-chile spiced chocolate sauce, cocoa nibs, dark chocolate ribbons, chili flakes.

Pinata Churro

Pinata Churro

$7.00

Blue edible glitter dusted churro, over vanilla soft serve, more glitter, sprinkles, white chocolate. Kid Friendly!

Galletas Abue Churro

Galletas Abue Churro

$7.00

Fresh made cinnamon sugar churro over vanilla soft serve drizzled with dulce de leche and crushes vanilla cookies.

Tres Leches Churro

Tres Leches Churro

$7.00

Churro covered with sugar, cinnamon and torched meringue over vanilla ice cream with 3 milk sauce and cinnamon.

Mayan Chocolate Churro

Mayan Chocolate Churro

$7.00

Fresh made churro over vanilla soft serve, dark chocolate sauce, chocolate chunks, cocoa powder.

Original Churro

Original Churro

$6.00
Mini Churro Dozen

Mini Churro Dozen

$15.00

One dozen of fresh churros covered in sugar, cinnamon and edible glitter flakes.

Churro Loops

Churro Loops

$6.00

Fresh made cinnamon sugar churro loops.

vanilla soft serve

vanilla soft serve

$4.50

Kid's Menu

Chicken and Cheese taquitos

$7.00

Corn tortilla filled with savory white meat chicken and Monterey jack cheese; flash fried and served with salsa on the side.

Single Tostada

$6.00

Crispy corn tortilla piled with up to 4 toppings. Meat, cheese, salsa optional.

Single Pupusa

$5.00

Single stuffed corn tortilla. Served with a side of salsa.

By The Dozen

Half Dozen Fresh Pupusas

Half Dozen Fresh Pupusas

$25.00

Fresh made pupusas ready for you to pan fry at home. Served with salsa, pickled onions and curtido on the side.

One Dozen Fresh Pupusas

$45.00
One Dozen Taquitos

One Dozen Taquitos

$35.00

12 stuffed rolled & crispy corn tortillas with the filling of your choice. Served with salsa, curtido slaw and pickled onions on the side.

By The Pound

Order all our proteins by the pound- all are gluten free, dairy and nut free.

Hilacha Chicken

$7.99

Slow Braised white meat chicken with tomatillo, achiote and ancho chiles. Sweet and tangy.

Pork Mechada

$9.99

Slow braised pork butt with tomatoes, peppers and garlic. Fork tender and buttery.

Salpicon

$9.99

Traditional Guatemalan wedding meat. Braised & shredded beef and pork mix with raisins, peppers and olives. Take your salads to another level or use to build your own tostada.

Tomatillo Jackfruit (vegan)

$6.99

Roasted, shredded jackfruit braised with chiles and spices.

Guatemalan Coffee beans

Guatemalan Coffee beans

$14.99

Guatemalan fair trade coffee beans. Dark roast, chocolatey beans with a nutty aroma, complex body and sweet aroma.

Quarts

Arroz Con Elote

$9.99

Baked three cheese rice with roasted jalapenos and corn. It's a best-seller for a reason.

Refried Beans

$6.99

Pinto & black bean blend with jalapenos and garlic. Vegan.

Guacamole

$12.00

House fresh made guacamole with lime, cucumber, celery and cilantro. Refreshing and light.

Enchilada Salad

$9.99

Guatemalan style pickled beet mix, sweet & sour. Vegan, Gluten Free.

Salsa

$9.99

By The Bag

Tostadas (12)

Tostadas (12)

$8.00

12 crispy corn shells with sea salt. Canvas to build your own tostada creating, try them with one of our signature proteins by the lb. Gluten Free, Vegan.

House Made Plantain Chips

House Made Plantain Chips

$18.00

Fan favorite, green plantains, sliced thinly, flash fried and dusted with sea salt. Optional queso cotija and chili flakes on top.

Tortilla Chips

Tortilla Chips

$15.00

House made corn tortilla chips dusted with sea salt. Gluten Free, Vegan.

Fresh Tortillas (12)

$6.00

Fresh made handmade corn tortillas. Gluten Free, vegan.

Nuevo Oriente Coffee

Nuevo Oriente Coffee

$14.99

Guatemalan Fair trade coffee from the Northwestern mountains. Notes of chocolate, almond and vanilla. Balanced body and aroma, low acidity.

Churro Tray Small

Churro Tray Small

$55.00

Small Churro tray. Comes with about 50 mini loops dusted in cinnamon sugar. Served with a dipping sauce.

Gift Cards

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$25 Gift Card

$25.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Catering

Catering

$20.00

DRINKS

Rosa De Jamaica (Hibiscus Water)

Rosa De Jamaica (Hibiscus Water)

$5.00

Sweet, sour, cranberry-like flavor.

Agua De Tamarindo

Agua De Tamarindo

$5.00

Sweet, tangy and refreshing flavor.

Lemon Cucumber Water

Lemon Cucumber Water

$5.00

Ultra refreshing, sweet & delicious.

Almond Milk Horchata

Almond Milk Horchata

$5.00

Delicious & refreshing drink, made with rice, almond milk & cinnamon.

Guatemalan Hot Chocolate

Guatemalan Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Guatemalan organic chocolate & almond milk.

Coffee

$3.00

Cortadito

$3.00

One shot of espresso topped with an equal amount of milk.

Espresso

$3.00

Frozen Chocolate

$5.00

Chocolate, vanilla soft serve mixed with almond milk

Bottled Water

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Central American Street Food & Churros

Website

Location

2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

Gallery
El Merkury image
El Merkury image
Main pic

Map
