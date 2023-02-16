Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream
El Merkury
215 Reviews
$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Central American Street Food & Churros
Location
2104 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
