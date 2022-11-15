Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Chingonita Fishtown

review star

No reviews yet

413 East Girard Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Order Again

Classic Tacos

3 Classic Tacos

$11.00

Served on a Soft Corn Tortilla with Onions, Cilantro & Lime

Single Taco

$4.40

Served on a Soft Corn Tortilla with Onions, Cilantro & Lime

Specialty Tacos (3 Per Order)

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$16.50

Slow Cooked Beef in a flavorful chile sauce w/ Melted Cheese, Onions & Cilantro. Comes with a side of broth for dipping!

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Chile Marinated Shrimp with Lettuce, Pico de Gallo & Lime Crema

Al Pastor Tacos

Al Pastor Tacos

$13.20

Chile & Adobo Marinated Pork with Grilled Pineapple

Tinga Vegana Tacos

$13.20

Shredded Oyster Mushrooms Sauteed in Spicy Tomato Tinga Salsa & Iceberg Lettuce

Tostadas (2 Per Order)

Tostadas

$7.70

Crunchy Corn Tortilla topped with Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Lime Crema & Cotija Cheese

Burritos

With Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream on a Flour Tortilla

Burrito + Your Choice of Protein

$12.10

Made with your Choice of Protein, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream on a Flour Tortilla

Basic Bean Burrito

$9.90

With Rice, Beans, Cheese, Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole & Sour Cream on a Flour Tortilla

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

Plain Cheese Quesadilla

$7.70

Tex Mex Style on a Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo on the side.

Quesadilla + Your Choice of Protein

$9.90

Tex Mex Style on a Flour Tortilla. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream & Pico de Gallo on the side.

Sides

Mini Elote

$3.30Out of stock

Sweet Corn on the Cob Smothered in Mayo, Cotija Cheese & Zesty Tajin

Elote

Elote

$5.50

Sweet Corn on the Cob Smothered in Mayo, Cotija Cheese & Zesty Tajin

Side of Refried Pinto Beans

$3.30

Side of Rice

$3.30

Extra Salsas (Roja & Verde)

$0.55

Side of Sour Cream

$1.10

Side of Guacamole

$2.20
Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$6.60

Chips

$3.30

Side Of Birria Caldo

$3.30

Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.10

Bebidas

Bottled Water

$2.20Out of stock

Bottled Soda

$3.30

Jarritos & more!

Canned Soda

$1.65Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Mexican street food served in a casual and comfortable setting.

Website

Location

413 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

