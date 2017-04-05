Restaurant info

Milkcrate Cafe is an all day cafe, bar and vinyl record boutique located in the heart of Fishtown, Philadelphia. We offer thousands of hand-picked new and rare vintage rock, soul and jazz vinyl records, along with new and used turntables, speakers and receivers. Milkcrate Cafe exclusively brews and sells blends by La Colombe Roasters. Our menu features a variety of fast, simple and creative breakfast, brunch and dinner items that has been locally and nationally recognized.

