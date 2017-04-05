Restaurant header imageView gallery

Milkcrate Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

400 E Girard Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Hot Coffee

Small Hot Coffee

$2.75

12oz

Medium Hot Coffee

$3.25

16oz

Large Hot Coffee

$3.75

20oz

Small Cafe Au Lait

$3.25

12oz

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

16oz

Large Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

20oz

Refill

$1.50

Iced Coffee

Small Cold Brew

$3.25

16oz

Medium Cold Brew

$3.75

20oz

Large Cold Brew

$4.25

24oz

Refill

$1.50

Teas

Small Hot Tea

$2.00

12oz

Medium Hot Tea

$2.50

16oz

Large Hot Tea

$3.00

20oz

Craft Tea

$3.00

20oz

Small Iced Tea

$2.75

16oz

Medium Iced Tea

$3.25

20oz

Large Iced Tea

$3.75

24oz

Americano

Small Hot Americano

$3.25

12oz

Medium Hot Americano

$3.75

16oz

Large Hot Americano

$4.25

20oz

Small Iced Americano

$3.50

16oz

Medium Iced Americano

$4.00

20oz

Large Iced Americano

$4.50

24oz

Cappuccino

Small Cappuccino

$3.75

12oz

Medium Cappuccino

$4.50

16oz

Large Cappuccino

$5.25

20oz

Latte

Small Hot Latte

$3.75

12oz

Medium Hot Latte

$4.50

16oz

Large Hot Latte

$5.25

20oz

Small Iced Latte

$4.25

16oz

Medium Iced Latte

$5.00

20oz

Large Iced Latte

$5.75

24oz

Mocha

Small Hot Mocha

$4.00

12oz

Medium Hot Mocha

$4.75

16oz

Large Hot Mocha

$5.50

20oz

Small Iced Mocha

$4.50

16oz

Medium Iced Mocha

$5.25

20oz

Large Iced Mocha

$6.00

24oz

Chai

Small Hot Chai

$4.25

12oz

Medium Hot Chai

$5.00

16oz

Large Hot Chai

$5.75

20oz

Small Iced Chai

$4.75

16oz

Medium Iced Chai

$5.50

20oz

Large Iced Chai

$6.25

24oz

Hot Chocolate

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.50

12oz

Medium Hot Chocolate

$4.00

16oz

Large Hot Chocolate

$4.50

20oz

Espresso

Single Espresso Shot (Small)

$3.00

One Shot Espresso

Double Espresso Shot (Medium)

$4.00

Two Shots Espresso

Triple Espresso Shot (Large)

$5.00

Three Shots Espresso

Single Cortado / Machiato

$3.00

Sinlge Shot w/ Choice of Milk

Double Cortado / Machiato

$4.00

Double Shot w/ Choice of Milk

Triple Cortado / Machiato

$5.00

Triple Shot w/ Choice of Milk

NO MILK

Coffe Beans To Go

Corsica Beans

$12.50

Corsica Ground

$12.50

Nizza Beans

$13.00

Nizza Ground

$13.00

Fishtown Beans

$15.00

Fishtown Ground

$15.00

La Colombe Cans

Pure Black

$3.50

Double Draft Latte

$4.00

Breakfast

Notorious E.G.G.

$6.00

2 Scrambled Eggs & Cheddar On An Everything Philly Muffin

Custom E.G.G.

$6.00

2 Scrambled Eggs, Choice of Cheese & Bread

The BIGGIE

$8.75

Bacon, Egg & Cooper Sharp American With Caramelized Onions On A Hoagie Roll

Soft Boy

$9.50

Soft Scrambled Eggs, Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Cooper Sharp American & Arugula On A Brioche Bun

Bagella Fitzgerald

$7.50

Cream Cheese, Avocado, Tomato & Cucumber On Choice Of Bagel

Milkcakes

$7.50

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

Milkcakes PLATTER

$11.00

3 Buttermilk Pancakes w/ Scrambled Eggs & Potatoes

Flying Breakfast Burrito Brother

$9.00

Scrambled Eggs, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos & Onions In Flour Tortilla

Tres Hombres Breakfast Tacos

$11.00

Scrambled Eggs, Spicy Chorizo, Cheddar & Pico De Gallo On Corn Tortillas (3)

Serge Gainsbourg

$11.00Out of stock

Smoked Ham & Brie With A Fried Egg On A Croissant

Smoke On The Water

$12.00

Smoked Salmon, Caper Cream Cheese, Cucumber & Red Onion On Choice Of Bagel

Rock 'N' Pork Roll

$10.00

Taylor Pork Roll, Fried Egg, Cooper Sharp American & Chipotle Ketchup On An English Muffin

(V) Avocado Toast Malone

$9.00

With Cherry Tomatoes, Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Pepper On Thick Cut Multi-Grain Bread

Bagels / Breads

Side of Potatoes

$5.00

Roasted Seasoned Potatoes with Onions

Side of...

Big AL - 5 Biggies NO Onions

$40.00

Kids - Just ONE PANCAKE

$3.00

Banana

$0.75

LUNCH/DINNER

(V) Yo! MTV Wrap

$9.00

Green & Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, Zucchini & Red Onions In A Spinach Wrap

Thee Mighty Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Run B.L.T.

$9.00

Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo On Wheat

Flying Burrito Brother

$9.00

Rice, Black Beans, Cheddar, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Jalapenos & Onions

Rick Reuben

$12.00

Corned Beef, Swiss, Sauerkraut & Thousand Island Dressing

Chick-A-Boom

$12.00

Chicken Breast With Pepper Jack, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato & Chipotle Mayo On A Brioche Bun

(V) God Ween Seitan

$12.00

Seitan Cheesesteak w/ Mushrooms, Onions & Vegan Cheddar

Too $hort Rib Melt

$13.00

Wine & Stout Braised Short Rib Sandwich w/ Caramelized Onions & Cooper Sharp American

T.S.O.P.C.C.

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Cheesesteak w/ Cooper Sharp American, Peppers & Caramelized Onions

Short Rib Tres Hombres Tacos

$13.00

(3) Corn Tortillas, Queso Fresco & Pico De Gallo

Chicken Tres Hombres Tacos

$12.00

Chorizo Tres Hombres Tacos

$12.00

Vegan Chorizo & Daiya Cheese Tres Hombres Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Fridge Drinks

Small Bottle Water

$1.25

Large Bottle Water

$2.50

Natalie's OJ

$3.50

Tropicana OJ

$2.50

Apple Juice

$3.00

Gatorade

$2.25

Boylan Seltzer

$2.00

Boylan Cola

$2.50

Boylan Root Beer

$2.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mash

$2.75

Large Bottle Pellegrino

$3.25

Small Bottle Pellegrino

$2.25

Pellegrino Can

$2.25

Yerba Matte

$3.25

Coconut Water

$3.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.75

1/2 Gallon Whole Milk (only when fully stocked)

$4.25

Half & Half (only when fully stocked)

$3.00

OAT MILK IS NOT FOR SALE, SORRY

CUP OF WATER

Cocktails

Rock 'N' Rye

$7.00

City Pop

$11.00

Black Velvet

$11.00

Toddy Pendergrass

$11.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

ICED Toddy Pendergrass

$11.00

Boulvardier

$11.00

Session Martini

$11.00

Sonic Winters Paloma

$8.00

Beer

Von Trapp Pilsner

$5.50

Daisy Cutter Pale Ale

$6.00

New Trail Broken Hells IPA

$6.50

Human Robot Terrestrial Reflections

$7.50Out of stock

Human Robot Oktoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

Human Robot Czech 10

$7.00

Young's Double Choc Stout

$6.50

Cigar CIty Jai Alai IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$4.00

High Life City Wide

$6.00

Wine

Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Chenin Blanc

$11.00

Rosé

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$11.00

Shiraz

$11.00

Sparkling White

$11.00

Beer - Packs TO GO

6 Pk - Von Trapp Pilsner

$15.50

6 Pk - Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$16.50

6 Pk - Broken Heels IPA

$17.50Out of stock

6 Pk - AleSmith Limeberry Twist Gose

$16.50Out of stock

6 - Pk Miller High Life

$12.00Out of stock

4 - Pk Young's Double Choc Stout

$17.00

4 - Pk Human Robot Oktoberfest

$16.00Out of stock

4 - Pk Human Robot Terrestrial

$18.50

4 Pk - Human Robot Czech 10

$16.00

NEW Records

$3

$3.00

$5

$5.00

$6

$6.00

$8

$8.00

$10

$10.00

$12

$12.00

$15

$15.00

$18

$18.00

$20

$20.00

$22

$22.00

$24

$24.00

$25

$25.00

$27

$27.00

$28

$28.00

$30

$30.00

$32

$32.00

$35

$35.00

$36

$36.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

USED Records

$3

$3.00

$5

$5.00

$8

$8.00

$10

$10.00

$12

$12.00

$15

$15.00

$18

$18.00

$20

$20.00

$22

$22.00

$25

$25.00

$28

$28.00

$30

$30.00

$35

$35.00

$40

$40.00

$45

$45.00

$50

$50.00

Baked Goods

$1 Baked Goods

$1.00

$1.50 Baked Goods

$1.50

$2 Baked Goods

$2.00

$2.50 Baked Goods

$2.50

$3 Baked Goods

$3.00

$3.50 Baked Goods

$3.50

$4 Baked Goods

$4.00

Le Bus Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

Le Bus Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.00

Le Bus Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Le Bus Mistake Mini Croissant

$2.00

Croissant not toasted to go

$3.00

Specials

Sausage & Biscuit Sammy

$6.00

Sausage & Biscuit ADD FRIED EGG

$7.00

Shirts, Totes & Stickers

LOGO SMALL

$20.00

LOGO MEDIUM

$20.00

LOGO LARGE

$20.00

LOGO XL

$20.00

LOGO XXL

$20.00

Milkcrate SMALL

$20.00

Milkcrate MEDIUM

$20.00

Milkcrate LARGE

$20.00

Milkcrate XL

$20.00

Milkcrate XXL

$20.00

TOTE BAG "I Got The Spins"

$10.00

TOTE BAG "Milkcrate"

$10.00

STICKER PACK

$5.00

FILL-A-CRATE

FILL-THE-CRATE

$50.00

JUST-A-CRATE

$25.00

FILL IT CASH

$50.00

JUST CRATE CASH

$25.00

DISCOUNT FILL

$35.00

DISCOUNT FILL CASH

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Milkcrate Cafe is an all day cafe, bar and vinyl record boutique located in the heart of Fishtown, Philadelphia. We offer thousands of hand-picked new and rare vintage rock, soul and jazz vinyl records, along with new and used turntables, speakers and receivers. Milkcrate Cafe exclusively brews and sells blends by La Colombe Roasters. Our menu features a variety of fast, simple and creative breakfast, brunch and dinner items that has been locally and nationally recognized.

Website

Location

400 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Philly Style Bagels - Fishtown
orange starNo Reviews
1451 East Columbia Avenue PHILADELPHIA, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizzeria Fishtown - 965 Frankford Ave
orange star4.5 • 17
965 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Suraya
orange starNo Reviews
1528 Frankford Ave Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
La Chingonita - Fishtown
orange starNo Reviews
413 East Girard Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Cheu Fishtown
orange star4.8 • 2,559
1416 Frankford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext
Nunu
orange starNo Reviews
1414 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Wm. Mulherin's Sons
orange star4.9 • 12,926
1355 N Front St Philadelphia, PA 19122
View restaurantnext
Barbuzzo
orange star4.6 • 9,884
110 south 13th street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 7,369
1901 John F. Kennedy Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
orange star4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurantnext
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
orange star4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurantnext
Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Collingswood
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Merchantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Audubon
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Haddon Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston