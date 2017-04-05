Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kismet Bagels

113 E Girard Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Popular Items

Bagel 'n Schmear
The Egg
The Veg

Bagels 'n Schmear

If we are out of the bagel that you select, we will substitute the next closest option.

Bagel 'n Schmear

$2.25

Hot Sammies

If we are out of the bagel that you select, we will substitute the next closest option.

The Egg

$7.00

Scrambled egg, cooper sharp cheese and zhug

The Spicy

$10.00

Scrambled egg, bacon, pickled jalapeños with spicy everything cream cheese

Cold Sammies

If we are out of the bagel that you select, we will substitute the next closest option.

The Veg

$7.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, arugula, red onion, veggie cream cheese, EVOO, salt and pepper

The Fish

$11.00

Pastrami lox, tomato, red onion, pickle chips, dill, plain cream cheese, EVOO, salt and pepper

The Bird

$10.00

Turkey, garlic n' herb cc, tomato and arugula

Half & Baker's Dozen

Baker's Dozen

$24.00

Half Dozen

$12.00

Baked Goods

Guava Cookie

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Bagels. Schmears. Bialys. Sammies. Need we say more? ****WEEKDAYS ONLY FOR ONLINE ORDERING.

113 E Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125

