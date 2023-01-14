Restaurant info

Take a stroll down Spruce Street, right down the road from The University of Pennsylvania, and you will find Don Barriga Mexican Grill! We are a family-run business and have truly become entrenched in this community. Carlos and his family worked for years to create an authentic Mexican experience. Don Barriga is a fast-casual Mexican outpost with a street-style twist. The restaurant is inspired by Carlos's childhood growing up in the vibrant culture of Mexico, where the aroma of home cooking filled the air and was always a way of life. Come visit us and see what all the hype is about! Check our amazing selection of available items for catering. Decide how many people you'll be serving and which items you would like to order and we will gladly provide you with some suggestions.

