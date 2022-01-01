Honeysuckle Provisions

BG picView gallery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Pork Sausage

Breakfast Sandwich w/ Pork Sausage

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich w/ BLACKeyed Pea Scrapple

$9.00

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

$4.75

BKFST Bowl

$12.50

BKFST Hot Pocket

$7.00

BKFST Special

$10.00

French Toast Sticks

$3.00

Mashbrown (2pc)

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

Pastry

Mini Pop Tart (2)

$3.00

Mini Pop Tart (6)

$8.50Out of stock

Mini Pop Tart (12)

$16.00Out of stock

Caramelized Plantain Snack Cake

$6.00

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Apple Cinnamon Muffin

$3.50

Lunch

Turnip Hoagie

$12.00

Turkey Hoagie

$12.00

1804

$18.04

Grilled Chz

$8.00

Beef Patty

$5.00

Veggie Patty

$5.00

Black Caesar

$13.00

Grain Bowl

$13.00

Farm Salad

$12.00

Honeysuckle Yam

$2.00

Fried Chicken Special (2pc)

$1.00Out of stock

Daily Soup

$5.00

Pb&j

$9.00

Pastry

Mini Pop Tart (2)

$3.00

Mini Pop Tart (6)

$8.50Out of stock

Mini Pop Tart (12)

$16.00Out of stock

Muffin

$3.50

Caramelized Plantain Snack Cake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Galette

$6.00

Freezer

BLACKeyedPea Scrapple

$8.95

Pork Sausage

$6.95

Epis

$5.95

Beef Patty (3pk)

$14.95

Veggie Patty (3pk)

$14.95

Take & Bake Cookies (8pc)

$12.00

Butternut Squash

$5.95

Fridge

Abundantly Good Smoked Cheddar

$5.00

Apple Cider

$6.50

Apple Juice

$1.50

Benne Seed Mayo

$10.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cherry Sungold Tomato (pc)

$6.25

Chicken Of The Woods

$15.00

Coconut Yogurt

$5.00

Creamline Chocolate Milk 12oz

$2.00

Creamline Milk 1/2 Gal

$4.00

Creamline Whole Milk 12oz

$1.75

Fig and Orange Goat Chz

$3.40

Haitian Goddess Dressing

Honeysuckle Molasses BBQ Sauce

$9.00

JamBru KOMBUCHA

$7.00

Kimchee Butter

$3.50

Local Butter

$3.00

Local Eggs (1/2 dz)

$3.99

Local Eggs (Dz)

$7.90

Milk

Natalie's Tangerine Juice 16oz

$5.25

Oat Milk

Open Still Water 16oz

$1.75

Pasta Salad

Pikliz

$6.00

Really Real Ginger Juice

$5.00

Ronnybrook 1/% Milk 32oz

$3.50

San Pellegrino Melograno e Aranciata Can 11.15 fl oz

$1.19

Saratoga Sparkling

$2.00

Sliced Chz (8oz)

$4.99

Sweet Potato Butter

$3.50

Tasso

$12.00

Three Bean Salad

$6.00

Turmeric-Ginger Dressing

$6.00

Vita CocoWater

$3.50

Epis Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Creole

$12.00

Salad Russe

$6.00

Pepper Jawnz

$6.95

Pantry

4C Iced Tea 1 lb 2.6oz

$5.99

Arm & Hammer Fridge and Freezer

$1.09

Brunswick Boneless Butterflied Sardine Fillets in Olive Oil

$2.89

Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore in Water

$2.10

Cafe Bustelo 6oz

$11.00

Carolina Gold Rice 1 lbs

$7.21

Carolina White Rice 1 lb

$1.89

Chaokoh Coconut Milk 13.5 fl oz

$3.25

Crystal's Hot Sauce 12oz

$2.05

Davids Sunflower Seeds

$0.50

Davis Baking Powder 8.1z

$3.89

Domino Light Brown Sugar 16 oz

$1.79

Einkorn Flour

$7.50

Filippo EVOO

$5.45

French's Mustard

$2.19

Heinz 14oz

$2.49

Hellman's Mayonnaise

$3.99

Honey Nut Cheerios

$4.00

Honeysuckle Chow Chow

$6.95

Honeysuckle Creole Mustard

$6.95

Honeysuckle Creole Spice

$8.00

Honeysuckle Curry Powder

$7.00

Honeysuckle Hot Sauce

$7.95

Honeysuckle Okra File

$6.00

Honeysuckle Relish

$5.95

Hot N Saucy: Beet N Fresno

$10.00

Hot N Saucy: Black Garlic N Peri Peri

$10.00

Hot N Saucy:SwtPot\Habnro

$10.00

Nutella 13oz

$3.85

Pancake Mix

$9.00

Purple Eye Hull Peas

$3.41

Rice Peas

$3.49

Sea Island Red Peas 8oz

$3.49

Shelled Pistachio

$3.00

Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter 12 oz

$3.09

Smucker's Cherry Preserves 12 oz

$3.76

Sonora Flour

$5.50

Sea Island Red Peas 12 oz

$5.20

Produce

Butternut Squash (lb)

$1.85

Collard Greens (pc)

$2.99

Fairytale Eggplant (lb)

$2.69

Fresh Fruit (lb)

$3.99

Fresh Herbs (bunch)

$2.99

Garlic (lb)

$4.99

Ginger (lb)

$3.50

Oranges (lb)

$1.25

Peppers (lb)

$3.00

Plantain (pc)

$0.50

Potatoes (lb)

$1.50

Radicchio (lb)

$9.00

Red Onion (lb)

$2.00

Romesco Cauliflower (head)

$5.50

Root Vegetables (lb)

$3.99

Salad Greens (Heads)

$2.49

Salad Greens Mix (1/2lb)

$3.99

Scallions (bunch)

$1.00

Shallots (lb)

$5.20

Specialty Produce (lb)

$6.99

Sweet Potato (lb)

$2.39

Turmeric (lb)

$8.50

Turnips (lb)

$2.50

Yellow Onion (lb)

$1.25

Yucca (lb)

$2.99

Vine Tomato (lb)

$2.50

Parsnips (lb)

$2.25

Red Cayenne (lb)

$4.60

Fennel Bulb (ct)

$3.07

Honeynut (lb)

$2.53

Thumbellina Carrots (pc)

$1.72

Red Beets (pc)

$2.30

Delicious Gold Apple

$1.12

Mixed Sweet Peppers

$3.65

Sunchoke

$8.80

Tatsoi (pc)

$2.69

Red leaf lettuce (pc)

$2.40

Baby Arugula (lb)

$10.00

Red Russian Baby Kale. (lb)

$9.00

Bread

BLACKenglish Muffin (4pck)

$7.50

Vegan Sonora (1\2 Loaf)

$5.00

Vegan Sonora (Full)

$7.99

Yamz Bread (full)

$7.99

Yamz Bread (½ loaf)

$4.29

Cafe

COWPEA Coldbrew

$5.00

Ginger Espresso Spritz

$5.00

Espresso

$2.75

Latte

$4.25

Americano

$3.25

Cortado

$4.00

Haitian Mocha Cocoa

$5.00

Kenyan Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Sassafrass Tea

$3.50

Honeysuckle-Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Mint Tea

$3.50

Kreyol Limeade

$4.00

Sorrel

$4.00

Black Sunrise Iced Tea

$4.00

Cappucino

$4.75

Shirts

TrapStarShirt

$40.00

TruthShirt

$40.00

FAM Shirt

$35.00

Fertilizer Shirt

$40.00

Honeysuckle Tote

$18.00

Books

Provision Cookbook

$35.00

High On The Hog

$25.00

BlackFood

$40.00

Princess Pamela Soul Food Cookbook

$35.00

Deem Journal

$30.00

Whetstone

$30.00

Gullah Geeche Homecooking

$40.00

While Entertaining Vol 3

$20.00

Other

Lodge Cast Iron Seasoned Mini Skillet 3.5in

$9.99

Cookies

Molasses Cookie (v)

$3.25

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$3.25

Whole Wheat Chocolate Chip

$3.25

Benne Seed Shortbread

$3.25

Pies

Sweet Potato Pie

$40.00

Molasses Pie

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Afrocentric grocery-cafe located in West Philadelphia centered around the values of nourishment and reclamation that celebrate Black food traditions and cultural aesthetics.

310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Directions

