Honeysuckle Provisions
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Afrocentric grocery-cafe located in West Philadelphia centered around the values of nourishment and reclamation that celebrate Black food traditions and cultural aesthetics.
Location
310 S. 48th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19143
