Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American
The Gold Standard Cafe West Philly
1,676 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Philadelphia's Fresh Down Home Delicious Fare with Real Vegan Options!
Location
4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
48th Street Grille - Catering by Carl Lewis
No Reviews
310 S 48th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143
View restaurant