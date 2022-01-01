Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Gold Standard Cafe West Philly

1,676 Reviews

$$

4800 Baltimore Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19143

Order Again

Starter Choices

Small Parmesan Chicken Wings

Small Parmesan Chicken Wings

$6.00

served with ranch and hot sauce

Large Parmesan Chicken Wings

$11.00

served with ranch and hot sauce

Small Vegan Wings

$6.00

crispy seitan, tossed with barbecue or buffalo sauce

Large Vegan Wings

$11.00

crispy seitan, tossed with barbecue or buffalo sauce

Bagels & Croissants

Bagel

Croissant

Cream Cheese

$1.35

Peanut Butter (Extra)

$1.00

Jelly (Extra)

$0.30

Side Of Vegan Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Pesto

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Of Chilli Sauce (Sm)

$0.75

Side Of Chilli Sauce (L)

$1.50

Chocochip Brownie

$2.50

Cheese Browine

$2.75

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.75

two fried eggs, cheddar cheese on a kaiser roll

Vegan Egg Sandwich

$6.00

vegan eggs and vegan cheese on a philly vegan english muffin

Gold Standard Breakfast Sandwich

$9.25

fried eggs, grilled tomatoes, sauteed spinach, red onion and hummus on toasted rye served with a side of potatoes

Ultimate BRUNCH Burger

$13.50

avocado and bacon, drizzled with chipotle cheese sauce topped with sunny side egg, served with a side of potatoes or salad

Ultimate BF Club

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.75

black bean corn salsa, sauteed spinach, two fried eggs, avocado and chipotle cheese sauce, served with a side of potatoes

Vegan Burrito

$11.00

Deluxe Bagel

$15.00

smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, capers, and chive cream cheese

PB&J

$4.50

peanut butter and strawberry jelly on county white breads

Breakfast Platters

Two Egg Platter

$6.00

any style of two eggs served with breakfast potatoes or salad and toast

Signature Omelets

served with breakfast potatoes or salad and toast

Three-Egg Omelet

$9.50

served with breakfast potatoes or salad and toast

Tofu Scramble

$8.50

black bean corn salsa, peppers, onions, tomatoes served with breakfast potatoes or salad and toast

Amazing Avocado Toast

$12.00

over easy eggs, avocado, fresh mozzarella, tomato and red onion with pesto on toasted sourdough served with fresh fruit salad

Breakfast Bowls

Egg Bowl

$9.00

potatoes, scrambled eggs, black bean corn salsa with shredded cheddar cheese

Ranchero Bowl

$10.00

ranchero sauce, scrambled eggs, and corn tortilla on potatoes with shredded cheddar cheese

POWER Bowl

$8.50

oatmeal, quinoa, bananas, apples, berries, and toasted almonds with wildflower honey

Yogurt Parfait

$7.00

homemade granola, berries, and bananas with windflower honey

Oatmeal

$5.50

PANCAKE Bowl

$10.00

Quiche

served with breakfast potatoes or salad

Meat Quiche

$12.00

Vegetarian Quiche

$12.00

Pancakes & French Toast

Plain Pancakes

$3.00+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$3.75+

Banana Pancakes

$3.75+

Strawberry Pancakes

$4.00+

Blueberry Pancakes

$4.00+

French Toast

$9.00

French Toast- 1PC

$5.00

Vegan Pancakes w/ Blueberry Sauce

$9.50

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Apple Brie

$12.00

turkey breast, grilled apple, brie cheese, mixed greens with honey mustard on artisan bread served with choice of side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

romaine, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing in a wheat wrap

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a county white

Honeymoon Chicken

$11.75

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$12.00

B.L.T Sandwich

$9.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a country white

Vegan Club

$12.00

crispy buffalo seitan, vegan bacon, lettuce, tomato and vegan mayo on country white

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

american & cheddar cheese on country white

Burgers

Hand-Formed Beef Burger

$11.00

served with a pickle and a side of fries or salad

Black Bean Burger

$10.50

served with a pickle and a side of fries or salad

Green Goddess Salmon Burger

$13.50

with homemade green goddess dressing served with a pickle and a side of fries or salad

Salad Choices

Tossed Salad

$7.00+

mesclun greens, tomato, cucumber, carrots with homemade house vinaigrette

Harvest Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, carrot, cranberry, red onion, walnuts, apple and blue cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.50

romaine, croutons, parmesan with caesar dressing

Brunch

Mexi-Tacos

$13.00

scrambled eggs and black bean salsa, served on soft corn tortillas with chipotle cheese sauce with a dollop of guacamole and a side of potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

$14.00

over easy eggs, ranchero sauce, guacamole, sour cream and corn tortillas, served side of potatoes

Chicken & Chorizo Hash

$15.00

peppers, red onions, and potatoes seasoned with smoked paprika, served with cheddar, sour cream, scallions, two eggs any style and rye toast

Shrimp & Grits

$14.00

sauteed shrimp, peppers, mushrooms, tomato and scallions, topped with cheddar and one egg cooked any style

Quinoa Tofu Hash

$14.00

sauteed cabbage, chick peas, onions, peppers, mushrooms, corn and green apples, organic quinoa, crispy tofu, and homemade vegan pesto, served with grilled pita

Avocado Salmon

$16.00

grilled salmon steak topped with guacamole, lemon and sunny side up eggs served with potatoes

Classic (Canadian Bacon)

$12.00

canadian bacon and hollandaise, served with potatoes

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

served with hollandaise and potatoes

Grilled Salmon Benedict

$14.00

served with hollandaise and potatoes

California

$13.00

avocado, tomato, with vegan pesto, served with potatoes

Spinach, Tomato & Tempeh (Vegan)

$14.00

served with hollandaise and potatoes

Classic French Toast

$9.00

dusted with powdered sugar, served with syrup

Stuffed Cheesecake French Toast

$13.00

stuffed with bananas, berries and sweet lemon cream cheese, and topped with berries, chocolate chips and whipped cream

Sides

Breakfast Meat (Side)

Breakfast Potatoes (Side)

$4.25

Fries (Side)

$5.00

Eggs

$1.75+

Toast

Avocado (Side)

$2.75

Sauteed Spinach & Garlic

$7.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$7.00

Sliced Tomato (3)

$1.00

Grilled Chicken (Side)

$6.25

Smoked Salmon (Side)

$7.00

Grilled Salmon (Side)

$8.00

Burger Patty

$7.00

Grits (Side/Brunch Only)

$4.00

Real Maple Syrup

$2.25

Sour Cream

$0.50

Grilled Shrimps (Side)

$5.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Philadelphia's Fresh Down Home Delicious Fare with Real Vegan Options!

Website

Location

4800 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19143

Directions

