Soul Greedy

225 South 45th Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Not so Greedy

BBQ Jackfruit Sliders

$12.00

Pulled BBQ Jackfruit topped with mixed cabbage slaw inside vegan slider buns.

Catfish Nuggets

$13.00

Fried Catfish bites with our house remoulade sauce.

Crab Fries

$16.00

Fries topped with a cheese sauce & cajun crabmeat.

Flavored Wings

$13.00

Fried Cauliflower

$14.00

Greedy Fries

$15.00

Fries topped with our house Alfredo sauce & choice of chicken or shrimp.

Salmon Bites

$14.00

Greedy Chicken and Waffles

$12.00

Greedy Bowls

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.00

Salmon Alfredo

$22.00

Salmon over Rice

$21.00

Fish Fried Rice

$18.00

Crab Cake Scampi

$20.00

Greedy Entrees

Salmon

$22.00

Stuffed Salmon

$25.00

Swai

$20.00

Jumbo Shrimp

$21.00

Lollipop Lamb Chops

$29.00

Flavored Wings

$18.00

Turkey Wings

$21.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Yams

$5.00

Greedy Greens

$5.00

Garlic Mash Potatoes

$5.00

Spinach

$5.00

Sauteed String Beans

$5.00

Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$12.00

Banana Pudding Poundcake

$8.50

7UP Poundcake

$7.50

Beverages

Water

$2.00

Premium Water

$2.50

Assorted Sea Moss Juice

$12.00

Soda

$1.00

Separate Sides

Seafood Salad

$7.00

Potato Salad

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Welcome to Soul Greedy, where you will find Love at First Bite!!!

225 South 45th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

