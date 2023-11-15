Rosy's Taco Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Please order online for pick up or delivery! We are Rosy's East located in Queen's Village at 6th and Bainbridge! We are excited to bring the Rosy's Taco Bar you know and love to South Philly :)
Location
624 S 6th street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant