Popular Items

Food

Appetizers

Nachos" available meats: Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Triple, Beef Tongue, Pastor, Carnitas, Veggie, Shrimp (+$3.00), Mexican Ground Beef

Choriqueso

$11.00

A mix of chorizo and melted cheese.

Gringas

$14.00

Grilled flour tortillas, stuffed with pastor and melted cheese with side of guacamole.

Guacamole

$9.00+

Nachos Create Your Own

Nachos with your choice of meat, beans, mozzarella cheese, tomato, cilantro, onions, sour cream, jalapeño, cheese, and avocado.

Nachos Don Barriga

$16.00

Nachos with a mix of chicken, steak and shrimp.

Sincronizadas

$13.00

Grilled flour tortilla, stuffed with ham and melted cheese with side of guacamole.

Acapulco Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy shrimp mixed with a creamy queso blanco & grilled onions. Comes with a side of flour tortillas

QuesaBirria w/consome

$14.00

Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with mozarella melted cheese and birria with a side of consome (beef bouillon)

Queso Blanco

$7.50

Creamy queso blanco with side of chips

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

3 Scrambled eggs with rice, beans, mozzarella cheese.

El Diablo Omelette

$13.00

Chorizo, saute jalapeños, onions and Oaxaca cheese. Side frijol and side rice

Enchilada Omelette

$13.00

Sour cream, cilantro, onions and cotija cheese. Comes with frijol and rice.

Fajita Omelette

$13.00

Sautee veggie, onions, green peppers, red peppers, zucchini and mozzarella cheese. Side frijol and rice.

Breakfast of The House

$14.00

Nacho chips cooked in green or red sauce, fried beans, bacon, 1 sunny-side-up egg and 1 mollete. (all scrambled egg platters are served with rice, beans & fresh Mexican cheese.

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with Chorizo.

Huevos Con Salchicha

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with turkey franks.

Huevos A La Mexicana

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with tomatoes, onions & jalapeños.

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

2 Sunny-side-up eggs on 2 dip fried tortillas and smothered in cooked green or red sauce.

Poblano Omelette

$13.00

Oaxaca cheese, Poblano pepper strips, corn, Poblano sauce on top, frijol and rice.

Santa Fe Omelette

$13.00

Spinach, onions, zucchini, green and red peppers, frijol and rice.

Tamales

$5.00

Stuffed with chicken and green or red sauce.

Salads

Chipotle Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, beans, onions, cucumber, carrots, fresh cheese, avocado and chipotle dressing.

Ixchel Salad

$14.00

Quinoa, pico de gallo and chickpeas

Jalapeno Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, beans, corn, tomato and jalapeño dressing.

Mazatlan Salad

$14.00

Shrimp, lettuce, jalapeño, corn, red pepper, cilantro, onions, lemon and lime-vinegar dressing.

Nopales Salad

$14.00

Mexican cactus, salad with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, radish, fresh cheese and chips.

Primavera Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken with tomato, onions, cucumbers, carrots, green peppers, cilantro and avocado.

San Angel Salad

$14.00

Spinach, strawberries, avocado and cranberries. With strawberry dressing.

Soups

All our soups come with a side of rice and corn tortillas.

Soup of the Day

$11.00

Mexican Delight

Available meats for Mexican Delights: Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Tripe, Pastor, Carnitas, Veggie, Mexican Ground Beef

Burrito CYO

Your choice of meat, stuffed with rice, fried beans, melted cheese, lettuce, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with a side of guacamole.

Flautas

$14.00

Dip fried rolled corn tortilla, stuffed with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, beans, shredded cheese, avocado and sour cream.

Gordita

Dip fried corn dough stuffed with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, and shredded cheese.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla with your choice of meat. Oaxaca cheese, sour cream, lettuce and shredded cheese.

Tostadas Tilapia Or Shrimp

$17.00

Tilapia or shrimp with pico de gallo and avocado.

Tostadas

$15.00

Your choice of meat, fried beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese, sour cream, on dip-fried corn flat tortilla

Sope

Grilled corn dough tortilla with fried beans, onions, lettuce, and shredded cheese.

Tacos

$14.00

Your choice of meat. Corn tortilla with side of cucumbers, radish, lime, cilantro and onions.

Tacos Xochimilco

$14.00

3 tacos. A mix of grilled cactus, corn, poblano pepper, mushrooms, queso freco & topped with cilantro and onions

Tacos Don Barriga

$15.00

Your choice of meat. Side of grilled cactus, roasted jalapeño pepper and scallions.

Tacos Spruce

$15.00

With your choice of meat. Lettuce, sour cream, onions, cilantro, tomato, and Cotija cheese.

Torta

$14.00

Your choice of meat. Stuffed with mayonnaise, fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted cheese, and your choice of jalapeño or chipotle, and a side of fries.

Burrito Plain

$12.00

Special Burritos

Burrito California

$14.00

Burrito A La Diabla

$15.00

Chipotle Burrito

$14.00

Special Tortas

El Diablo Torta

$14.00

A mix of chorizo, jalapeño, onions, fried beans and Oaxaca cheese grilled. A side of fries.

Don Barriga Torta

$16.00

Breaded beef or breaded chicken, turkey ham, franks, scrambled eggs and chorizo with mayonnaise fried beans, onions, lettuce, tomato, avocado, melted cheese and your choice of jalapeños or chipotle. Comes with a side of fries.

Hawaiian Torta

$14.00

Ham, pineapple, Oaxaca cheese, and chipotle sauce. A side of fries.

Torta Callejera

$14.00

Carnitas (pulled pork) with cilantro and onions.

Entrees

Bistec Encebollado

$16.00

Beef steak, cooked with fried onions and home-made salad. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Bistek A La Mexicana

$17.00

Beef steak cooked with a mix of tomato, jalapeño pepper and onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Carne Asada

$17.00

Grilled beef steak served with a side of pico de gallo and french fries. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Chips soaked in sauce topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, onions and a sunny-side-up egg. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Chuletas

$17.00

Pork chops (2), served with french fries, and guacamole side. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Enchiladas

$17.00

Rolled semi-fried corn tortilla, stuffed with cheese, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream and onions. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Milanesa De Pollo

$17.00

Breaded chicken, served with home-made salad. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Milanesa De Res

$17.00

Breaded beef, served with home-made salad. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Pechuga Asada

$17.00

Grilled chicken, served with side of pico de gallo and french fries. Served with rice, beans, avocado and fresh cheese.

Specialities

Alambre

With shrimp $20.00 | Cooked with your choice of meat, bacon, green and red bell peppers, onions and bathed with melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans and avocado.

Alambre Don Barriga

$22.00

A mix of chicken, steak, shrimp, and bacon. Cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, bathed in melted Mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans and avocado.

Alambre Hawaiian

$20.00

Chicken breast, cooked with bacon, ham, pineapple dices, green bell peppers, red bell peppers, onion, bathed in mozzarella cheese. Served with rice, beans and avocado.

Chiles Rellenos

$18.00

Poblano pepper bathed in a fried egg and stuffed with your choice of fresh cheese or Mexican ground bee, soaked in home-made tomato sauce. Served with rice, beans and avocado

Coctel De Camaron

$18.00

Shrimp cocktail; fresh shrimp bathed in a layer of home-made ketchup sauce with onions, cilantro, avocado. Served in a glass cup and a side of salted crackers and Mexican Valentina sauce.

Camaron A La Diabla

$19.00

Shrimp cooked with a mix of spicy red sauce and chipotle sauce. Served with rice, house salad and tortillas.

Fajitas

Available meats Fajitas: Steak, Chicken, Chorizo, Veggie | With shrimp $20.00 | Made with your choice of meat. All fajitas are cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, and zucchini. Served with a side of rice, sour cream, and flour tortillas.

Fajitas Don Barriga

$22.00

A mix of chicken, steak, and shrimp. Cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions and zucchini.

Molcajete

$27.00

Steak, chicken, chorizo, shrimp, pork chop, scallions, grilled cactus and jalapeno peppers. Topped with green sauce and Oaxaca cheese, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Mole Con Pollo

$17.00

Chicken leg and thigh soaked in a mole sauce. Topped with sesame seeds. Served with rice, beans, fresh cheese, avocado and tortillas.

Parrillada

$19.00

Grilled steak, chicken breast, chorizo, grilled cactus, scallions, and jalapeno pepper.

Rib Eye

$21.00

Grilled seasoned rib-eye steak, served with rice, beans and a side of guacamole, grilled cactus, fresh cheese and 2 green enchiladas.

Mar y Tierra

$25.00

Grilled shrimp, ribeye, grilled chicken, asparagus. Comes with a side of tortillas, rice & side of guacamole

Salmon Don Barriga

$25.00

Grilled Salmon covered in streamed vegetables served with rice, avocado, grilled brussels sprouts & asparagus

Kid's Menu

Kids Burrito

$7.00

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

Kids Milanesa

$7.00

Mini Quesadilla

$7.00

Mini Sincronizadas

$7.00

Mini Sope

$7.00

Kids Taco

$7.00

Sides/Extras

Avocado

$5.00

Beans

$5.00

Chips

$7.00+

French Fries

$6.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Jalapeno Cheddar

$7.50

Pico De Gallo

$6.00

Rice

$5.00

Side de Mole

$4.00

Drink

Drink

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Can Soda

$2.00

Arizona Can

$2.00

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Fanta

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Sangria

$3.00

Sidral Mundet

$3.00

Squirt

$3.00

Aguas Frescas

Horchata Water

$6.00+

Hibiscus Water

$6.00+

Seasonal Water

$6.00+

Kids Beverage

Orange Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Strawberry Water

$2.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Online Weekend Special Menu

Weekend Special

Birria Tacos and Consome

$18.00

Barbacoa Tacos & Consome

$18.00Out of stock

Comes with onions, cilantro, lime

Desserts

Tres Leches Cake

Tres Leches Cake

$8.00

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Platanos Fritos

Platanos Fritos

$8.00

Churros

Churros

$8.00

Flan Napolitano

Flan Napolitano

$8.00

Fresas con crema

Fresas con crema

$8.00Out of stock

Tentacion

Tentacion

$8.00