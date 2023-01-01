The Morris Restaurant 225 S 8th St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
225 S 8th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bleu Sushi (Center City Philadelphia)
4.6 • 1,779
262 S 10th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurant
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant
No Reviews
100 S Independence Mall West Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant