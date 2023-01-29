Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bars & Lounges
American

Walnut Street Cafe

1,194 Reviews

$$

2929 Walnut Street

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Popular Items

Delivery Appetizers

Oysters Delivery

$20.00

Prosecco & cucumber mignonette, cocktail sauce, lemon

Burrata Delivery

$16.00

Sungold tomato jam, fresh basil, grilled sourdough

Roasted Beet Salad Delivery

$12.00

Raspberries, walnuts, baby spinach, goat cheese dressing

Seared Tuna Salad Delivery

$27.00

Pan seared tuna, mixed greens, celery, peppadew peppers, black olives, balsamic vinaigrette

Bread & Butter Delivery

$10.00

Merzbacher’s bread, honey espelette butter

Artichoke Flatbread Delivery

$20.00

Sliced leeks, burrata, parmesan, hot honey

Italian Meatballs Delivery

$16.00

Veal, shaved parmesan, marinara

Whipped Ricotta Delivery

$16.00

Sheep's milk ricotta, figs, balsamic, smoked sea salt, grilled sourdough

Delivery Pasta

Small Rigatoni and Sausage Delivery

$18.00

Broccolini, whipped basil ricotta, parmesan, grilled sourdough

Large Rigatoni and Sausage Delivery

$23.00

Broccolini, whipped basil ricotta, parmesan, grilled sourdough

Small Potato Gnocchi Delivery

$17.00

Asparagus, grilled scallion, crispy shallots, parmesan cream

Large Potato Gnocchi Delivery

$20.00

Asparagus, grilled scallion, crispy shallots, parmesan cream

Small Bucatini with Clams Delivery

$18.00

Little neck clams, artichokes, parmesan

Large Bucatini with Clams Delivery

$23.00

Little neck clams, artichokes, parmesan

Ricotta Ravioli Delivery

$20.00

Sheep's milk ricotta, butternut squash, brown butter

Delivery Entrees

Atlantic Salmon Delivery

$30.00

Lemon cream sauce, hearts of palm, fingerling potato, fresh dill

Braised Shortrib Delivery

$35.00

Parmesan polenta, roasted baby carrots, maitake mushrooms, sauce bordelaise

Ribeye Delivery

$32.00

Baby turnips, cippolini onion, parsnips, button mushrooms, sauce bordelaise

Chicken Piccatta Delivery

$27.00

Long stem artichokes, capers, shallots, garlic, lemon butter sauce

Chickpea Eggplant Burger Delivery

$17.00

Beet and cabbage slaw, lemon aioli, brioche bun

Chef's Burger Delivery

$21.00

Pancetta jam, provolone cheese, porcini truffle aioli, red onion, brioche bun

Ratatouille Delivery

$25.00

Delivery Sides

Delicata Squash Delivery

$10.00

grilled corn, lime aioli & espelette

Romanesco Delivery

$11.00

Pistachios, parmesan cream, fried capers

White Bean Cassoulet Delivery

$9.00

Gigante beans, leeks, golden cherry tomatoes

Winter Brussels Side Delivery

$8.00

Pancetta, parmesan, lemon

Truffle Parmesan Potato Wedges Delivery

$8.00

Truffle, parmesan, parsley

Fries Delivery

$8.00
Side Salad Delivery

$6.00

Side of Chips Delivery

$5.00

Side of Table Loaf Delivery

$4.00

Delivery Desserts

Sour Cherry Pie Delivery

$14.00

sour cherry lattice slab pie

Delivery Soft Drinks

Coke Delivery

$4.00

Diet Coke Delivery

$4.00

Sprite Delivery

$4.00

Ginger Ale Delivery

$4.00

Ginger Beer Delivery

$4.00

$4.00

Club Soda Delivery

$5.00

Iced Tea Delivery

$5.00

$5.00

Arnold Palmer Delivery

$5.00

Lemonade Delivery

$5.00
Cucumber Jasmine Soda Delivery

$5.00

Saratoga Still Water Delivery

$5.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water Delivery

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 11:15 am, 11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2929 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

