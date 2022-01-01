Go
Independence Beer Garden and Restaurant

All-American Beer Garden and Full Service Restaurant

100 S Independence Mall West

Popular Items

Evil Genius #Adulting IPA$7.00
Philadelphia, PA | 6.8% ABV |
Guava infused India Pale Ale, creamy and medium bodied, bold hop notes of tropical fruit and sweet malt
Southern Tier Creme Brulee Can$8.00
Philly Sling$10.00
gin, cherry purée, pineapple juice, splash of club soda
Conshohocken Nightmare on East Elm$8.00
Conshohocken, PA | 4.8% ABV |
Pumpkin ale made with pumpkins, yams and subtle pumpkin spice. This one is easy drinking with just enough pumpkin.
Bud Light$6.00
St. Louis, MO | 4.2% ABV
Moscow Mule$10.00
bourbon, ginger beer, lime, & angostura bitters
Down the Shore$11.00
vodka, berry lemonade, citrus
Southern Tier Smores Can$8.00
Tequila Cooler$10.00
tequila, cucumber, lime & spicy bitters
Rose Garden$10.00
rose vodka, watermelon & citrus
Location

100 S Independence Mall West

Philadelphia PA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
