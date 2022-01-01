Go
Barbuzzo

Indoor and Heated Outdoor seating available!

PIZZA • TAPAS

110 south 13th street • $$

Avg 4.6 (9884 reviews)

Popular Items

Asparago Pizza$18.00
asparagus, secret white sauce, mozzarella, pork guanciale, truffled egg, parmesan
Pan Seared Gnocchi$19.00
royal trumpets, pancetta, english peas, swiss chard, garlic, parmesan
Margherita Pizza$15.00
san marzanos, mozzarella, parmesan, basil & extra virgin olive oil
Caciocavallo Stuffed Meatballs$14.00
shortrib + pork meatballs, caciocavallo stuffed, pickled pepper relish, rustic sauce, grilled bread
Whipped Ricotta$14.00
olive oil, fig condiment, sicilian oregano, sea salt, grilled Metropolitan country bread
Roasted Beet Salad$13.00
goat cheese, citrus, tuscan kale, pistachio pesto
Salted Caramel Budino$10.00
dark chocolate crust, vanilla bean caramel, sea salt
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

110 south 13th street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

