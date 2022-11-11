- Home
Spice Indian Thai Bistro
465 Reviews
$$
4843 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Popular Items
FAMILY MEAL PACKAGES - Limited Time Offer!
INDIAN APPETIZERS
Samosa
Popular Indian crisp pastries stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.
Tandoori Grilled Salmon - App
Ajwieen flavored salmon grilled in tandoor.
Gobi Manchurian - Dry app
Fried cauliflower, ginger, chili, and manchurian sauce.
Tangi Eggplant
Eggplant chips, chat masala and tamarind.
Chicken 65
Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Indian spices and deep-fried.
Papdi Chat
Crispy spinach crackers, potatoes and chickpeas topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney.
Cauliflower bezule
Crispy cauliflower, coconut glaze with mustard seeds
Chicken Pakora
Chicken, garam masala, and fried.
Onion Bhaji
Onion fritters and mango chutney.
Mushroom Pepper Fry
Mushroom, curry leaves, chili, onion, and black pepper.
Pickled Kabab - App
Spicy lemon marinated chicken seasoned with spices and cooked in tandoor
Rashmi Kabab - App
Minced chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, shallots, and Garam Masala grilled in tandoor.
Gobi 65
Cauliflower fritters fried in spicy batter.
Samosa Chat
Samosa, onion, yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney and chat masala.
Fish Kali Mirch
Tilapia, black pepper batter
THAI APPETIZERS
Sa-Tay
Marinated in spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
Thai Dumpling
Fried dumpling filled with ground pork, water chestnut and black mushroom served with soy and sesame sauce.
Crispy Roll
Ground chicken, vegetables, sweet and sour sauce.
Tulip Dumpling
Ground shrimp and crabmeat wrapped in a tulip shape and delicately steamed.
Veggie Roll
Mixed vegetables, cellophane noodles, and sweet and sour sauce.
Golden Triangle
Crispy Tofu with special peanut sauce.
NAAN(indian bread)
INDIAN DISHES(non-veg)
Chicken Tikka Masala
National dish of England! Tandoori boneless chicken in a tomato and fenugreek sauce.
Butter Chicken
Boneless tandoori chicken cooked in mild creamy tomato sauce
Chicken Korma
Boneless chicken in creamy cashew sauce.
Chicken Vindaloo
Spicy Goan sauce with dry red chilies, garlic, ginger and potatoes.
Chicken Chettinadu
Authentic chicken preparation from the south which has the delicate flavor of aromatic spices and curry leaves.
Chili Chicken
Boneless chicken, onions, green bell peppers, hot chili peppers and spices in a zesty tomato curry.
Balti Chicken
Chicken pieces are stir-fried with onion, tomato and bell pepper and touch of yogurt.
Saag Chicken
Boneless chicken breast sauteed with our fresh spinach sauce.
Chicken Coondapur
Traditional dish from south India, chicken, coconut paste and flavored with herbs and spices.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Chicken breast, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and spices in a zesty curry sauce.
Chicken Curry
Boneless chicken breast simmered in a curry sauce of onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes.
Chicken Kalimirch
Chicken cooked in chef’s special black-peppery sauce
Chicken Madras
Boneless chicken cubes with a sweet & tangy sauce
Mango Chicken Curry
Chicken cooked in a sweet mango sauce with herbs & spices
Rogan Josh
Tender lamb cooked in clarified butter, browned onions, fresh garlic and simmered with spices and yogurt.
Mughalai Lamb Korma
Creamy lamb in coconut and cashew sauce.
Lamb Pasanda
Lamb marinated with saffron flavored red wine reduction and cooked with creamy cashew sauce.
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb marinated in vinegar and spices and cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce.
Lamb Chettinad
Authentic lamb preparation from the south which has the delicate flavor of aromatic spices and curry leaves.
Lamb Tikka Masala
Boneless lamb in a tomato and fenugreek sauce.
Lamb Pepper Fry
Lamb sauteed with onions, black pepper flavored with curry leaves.
Lamb Saag
Lamb cooked with spinach, herbs and spices.
Lamb Kadai
Lamb sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes.
Lamb Madras
Lamb cubes cooked with fresh coconut, curry leaves and mustard seed.
Shrimp Korma
Shrimp cooked in a delicate creamy curry sauce with nuts and raisins.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Shrimp cooked in sharply spiced sauce and vinegar.
Shrimp Saag
Shrimp cooked with spinach, herbs and spices.
Fish Moli
Fillet of fish cooked with red onions, tomatoes, curry leaf and simmered in coconut sauce.
Goan Fish Curry
Fillet of fish cooked with tangy spices and coconut milk.
Jinga Masala
Shrimp cooked in chef’s special sauce, a perfect Indian-Portuguese fusion.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Shrimp cooked in creamy onion and tomato sauce.
Salmon Tikka Masala
Tandoori salmon and creamy tomato gravy.
Goat Curry
Northern Indian goat curry
Goat Vindaloo
Spicy Goan sauce with dry red chilies, garlic, ginger, white wine vinegar and potatoes
Goat Kalimirch
Cubes of goat cooked in a black peppery spiced sauce
Goat Saag
Tender cubes of goat prepared with fresh spinach & herbs
Goat Kadai
Chunks of goat sautéed with fresh ginger, tomatoes & bell pepper cooked in an Indian wok
Goat Roganjosh
Goat flavoured with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices
THAI DISHES
Chu Chee Salmon
Pan-seared salmon fillet, served in a special chu-chee curry sauce, flavored with pineapple and basil.
Pad Thai
Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, ground peanuts and tamarind traditional seasoning.
Thai Eggplant
Thai sweet eggplant sautéed until brown and braised with choice of protein, garlic, pepper, basil and aromatic herbs.
Thai Ginger
Stir-fried slices of chicken with fresh ginger, onion, garlic, mushroom and roasted peanuts.
Chu Chee Duck
Crispy roasted semi-boneless duck, served in a special chu-chee curry sauce, flavored with pineapple and basil.
Evil Jungle Princess
Boldly spiced fresh sautéed with vegetable medley, exotic spices and herbs in choice of protein.
Thai Curry
A choice of delicious Thai curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean and fresh basil.
Drunken Noodle
Stir-fried jumbo rice noodles with onion, tomatoes, basil, and spicy traditional seasonings.
Thai Basil
Slices of tender pieces of chicken sauteed with red pepper, garlic, onion and fresh basil.
TANDOORI(clay oven grill)
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp marinated with mild spices and grilled in our tandoori oven.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken marinated in home made fresh yogurt and freshly ground herbs and tenderly barbecued in our clay oven.
Malai Saffron Tikka
Saffron flavored chicken marinated with sour cream, cashew cooked to perfection.
Sheekh Kabab
Ground lamb marinated with aromatic whole spices, skewered in clay oven.
Pickled Kabab
Spicy lemon marinated chicken seasoned with spices and cooked in tandoor.
Tandoori Chicken Tikka
Succulent cubes of spring chicken subtly marinated in yogurt and specially blended spices and broiled in our clay oven.
Tandoori vegetables
Assorted vegetables marinated with fresh Indian spices and grilled in a clay oven.
Tandoori Grilled Salmon
Fresh salmon fillet marinated with mild spices and grilled in our tandoori oven.
Boti Kabab
Boneless lamb marinated overnight in mild spices and grilled in clay oven.
Rashmi Kabab
Finely minced chicken and spices formed onto skewers and baked in the clay oven.
Lasooni Tikka
Chicken breast marinated in garlic and yogurt then roasted in our clay oven.
INDIAN VEG DISHES
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices.
Bindi Masala
Crispy fried okras sauteed with onion and tomatoes, flavored with Indian spices.
Dal Makhni
A traditional Punjabi dish of black lentils simmered, onions, garlic
Dal Tadka
Dal tempered with mustard, garlic, curry leaves, green chili and touch of cumin.
Vegetable Jalfrezi
Fresh vegetables, cheese, ginger, cumin, garlic
Saag Paneer
Cheese, spinach, ground spices
Navarathna Kourma
Mixed vegetables, cheese, nuts and spices in a creamy curry.
Malai Kofta
Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy nut sauce with fresh herbs and spices.
Baigan Bharta
Eggplant grilled over an open flame, mashed and then sauteed with onions, garlic, ginger and special spices.
Paneer Makhani
Indian cheese sauteed with fresh ginger and spices in a creamy tomato sauce.
Goan Vegetable Curry
Combination of vegetables cooked in freshly ground spicy coconut sauce.
Shahi Paneer
Indian cheese, nuts and raisins in a delicate creamy sauce.
Paneer Tikka Masala
Indian cheese sauteed with fresh ginger and spices in a creamy tomato sauce.
Chana Masala
Chickpeas cooked in our delicious onion and tomato gravy.
Mutter Paneer
Fresh green peas cooked with Indian paneer cheese in a spiced gravy.
FRIED RICE DISHES
Basil Fried Rice
Fresh Thai basil stir-fried with jasmine rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic then top with crispy basil.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried jasmine rice, bell pepper, onion and fresh pineapple.
Traditional Thai Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, peas and carrot, egg and scallion.
INDO-CHINESE
Chili Paneer
Indian cheese cooked with fresh chili and spices
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower sautéed in ginger, garlic and chili sauce
Veg Manchurian
Fried vegetable balls cooked in tangy manchurian sauce
Hakka Noodles
Noodles stir fried with vegetables ginger garlic & green onion
Chili Chicken
Boneless chicken, onions, green bell peppers, hot chili peppers and spices in a zesty tomato curry.
Chili Fish
Fish fillet, onion, bell pepper, hot chili pepper & spices
Ginger Shrimp
Shrimp cooked with ginger flavored stock in tangy sauce
Sweet and Sour Chicken
Boneless chicken cubes with a sweet & tangy sauce
BIRYANI(rice dishes)
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice and chicken breast cooked with onion and tomato sauce in aromatic spices.
Shrimp Biryani
Lightly spiced basmati rice cooked with shrimp, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.
Lamb Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb, green peas, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.
Vegetable Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with green peas, carrots, green beans, Indian cheese, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.
Paneer Biryani
Basmati rice with our own spiced paneer cheese, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.
Goat Biryani
Tender bone-in goat cooked with basmati rice and aromatic spices on slow fire.
SOUPS
Mulligatawany Soup
Soup made with lentils and subtly flavored with delicate herbs.
Lemon Grass Soup
Thailand's traditional hot and sour (tom-yum) soup with zesty lemon grass, onion, mushrooms, fresh Thai basil and shrimp.
Chicken Coconut Soup
Coconut milk broth, exotic flavors of galangal root, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom and chicken.
Tomato soup
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!
4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073