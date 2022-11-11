Restaurant header imageView gallery

Spice Indian Thai Bistro

465 Reviews

$$

4843 West Chester Pike

Newtown Square, PA 19073

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Chicken Tikka Masala
Naan

FAMILY MEAL PACKAGES - Limited Time Offer!

Dinner for 4 for $85(4 Entrees, 2 Appetizers, 2 Breads and 2 Desserts)

$90.00

Dinner for 2 for $45(2 Entrees, 1 Appetizers, 2 Breads and 1 Dessert)

$45.00

INDIAN APPETIZERS

Tilapia, black pepper batter.

Samosa

$5.50

Popular Indian crisp pastries stuffed with mildly spiced potatoes and green peas.

Tandoori Grilled Salmon - App

$9.95

Ajwieen flavored salmon grilled in tandoor.

Gobi Manchurian - Dry app

$8.95

Fried cauliflower, ginger, chili, and manchurian sauce.

Tangi Eggplant

$7.95

Eggplant chips, chat masala and tamarind.

Chicken 65

$8.95

Boneless cubes of chicken marinated with Indian spices and deep-fried.

Papdi Chat

$7.95

Crispy spinach crackers, potatoes and chickpeas topped with yogurt and tamarind chutney.

Cauliflower bezule

$8.95

Crispy cauliflower, coconut glaze with mustard seeds

Chicken Pakora

$8.95

Chicken, garam masala, and fried.

Onion Bhaji

$7.95

Onion fritters and mango chutney.

Mushroom Pepper Fry

$7.95

Mushroom, curry leaves, chili, onion, and black pepper.

Pickled Kabab - App

$8.95

Spicy lemon marinated chicken seasoned with spices and cooked in tandoor

Rashmi Kabab - App

$8.95

Minced chicken marinated with ginger, garlic, shallots, and Garam Masala grilled in tandoor.

Gobi 65

$8.95

Cauliflower fritters fried in spicy batter.

Samosa Chat

$7.95

Samosa, onion, yogurt, mint & tamarind chutney and chat masala.

Fish Kali Mirch

$9.95

Tilapia, black pepper batter

THAI APPETIZERS

Sa-Tay

$8.95

Marinated in spices and coconut milk, grilled to perfection, and served on skewers with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Thai Dumpling

$8.95

Fried dumpling filled with ground pork, water chestnut and black mushroom served with soy and sesame sauce.

Crispy Roll

$6.95

Ground chicken, vegetables, sweet and sour sauce.

Tulip Dumpling

$8.95

Ground shrimp and crabmeat wrapped in a tulip shape and delicately steamed.

Veggie Roll

$5.95

Mixed vegetables, cellophane noodles, and sweet and sour sauce.

Golden Triangle

$5.95

Crispy Tofu with special peanut sauce.

NAAN(indian bread)

Naan

$3.95

Tandoori Roti

$3.95

Garlic Naan

$4.95

Onion Kulcha

$4.95

Lachha Paratha

$4.95

Aloo Paratha

$4.95

Peshwari Naan

$5.95

Assorted Bread Basket

$13.95

Poori

$5.95

Spinach Naan

$5.95

Chicken Naan

$5.95

Cheese Kulcha

$4.95

INDIAN DISHES(non-veg)

Lamb Kadai

$18.95

Lamb cubes sautéed with fresh ginger tomatoes & bell pepper cooked in an Indian wok

Chicken Tikka Masala

$17.95

National dish of England! Tandoori boneless chicken in a tomato and fenugreek sauce.

Butter Chicken

$17.95

Boneless tandoori chicken cooked in mild creamy tomato sauce

Chicken Korma

$17.95

Boneless chicken in creamy cashew sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.95

Spicy Goan sauce with dry red chilies, garlic, ginger and potatoes.

Chicken Chettinadu

$17.95

Authentic chicken preparation from the south which has the delicate flavor of aromatic spices and curry leaves.

Chili Chicken

$17.95

Boneless chicken, onions, green bell peppers, hot chili peppers and spices in a zesty tomato curry.

Balti Chicken

$17.95

Chicken pieces are stir-fried with onion, tomato and bell pepper and touch of yogurt.

Saag Chicken

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast sauteed with our fresh spinach sauce.

Chicken Coondapur

$17.95

Traditional dish from south India, chicken, coconut paste and flavored with herbs and spices.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$17.95

Chicken breast, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and spices in a zesty curry sauce.

Chicken Curry

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast simmered in a curry sauce of onions, garlic, ginger and tomatoes.

Chicken Kalimirch

$17.95

Chicken cooked in chef’s special black-peppery sauce

Chicken Madras

$17.95

Boneless chicken cubes with a sweet & tangy sauce

Mango Chicken Curry

$17.95

Chicken cooked in a sweet mango sauce with herbs & spices

Rogan Josh

$18.95

Tender lamb cooked in clarified butter, browned onions, fresh garlic and simmered with spices and yogurt.

Mughalai Lamb Korma

$18.95

Creamy lamb in coconut and cashew sauce.

Lamb Pasanda

$18.95

Lamb marinated with saffron flavored red wine reduction and cooked with creamy cashew sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

$18.95

Lamb marinated in vinegar and spices and cooked with potatoes in a hot tangy sauce.

Lamb Chettinad

$18.95

Authentic lamb preparation from the south which has the delicate flavor of aromatic spices and curry leaves.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$18.95

Boneless lamb in a tomato and fenugreek sauce.

Lamb Pepper Fry

$18.95

Lamb sauteed with onions, black pepper flavored with curry leaves.

Lamb Saag

$18.95

Lamb cooked with spinach, herbs and spices.

Lamb Kadai

$18.95

Lamb sautéed with fresh ginger, garlic, scallions, green bell pepper, and tomatoes.

Lamb Madras

$18.95

Lamb cubes cooked with fresh coconut, curry leaves and mustard seed.

Shrimp Korma

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in a delicate creamy curry sauce with nuts and raisins.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in sharply spiced sauce and vinegar.

Shrimp Saag

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with spinach, herbs and spices.

Fish Moli

$19.95

Fillet of fish cooked with red onions, tomatoes, curry leaf and simmered in coconut sauce.

Goan Fish Curry

$18.95

Fillet of fish cooked with tangy spices and coconut milk.

Jinga Masala

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in chef’s special sauce, a perfect Indian-Portuguese fusion.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$19.95

Shrimp cooked in creamy onion and tomato sauce.

Salmon Tikka Masala

$19.95

Tandoori salmon and creamy tomato gravy.

Goat Curry

$19.95

Northern Indian goat curry

Goat Vindaloo

$19.95

Spicy Goan sauce with dry red chilies, garlic, ginger, white wine vinegar and potatoes

Goat Kalimirch

$19.95

Cubes of goat cooked in a black peppery spiced sauce

Goat Saag

$19.95

Tender cubes of goat prepared with fresh spinach & herbs

Goat Kadai

$19.95

Chunks of goat sautéed with fresh ginger, tomatoes & bell pepper cooked in an Indian wok

Goat Roganjosh

$19.95

Goat flavoured with garlic, ginger and aromatic spices

THAI DISHES

Chu Chee Salmon

$19.95

Pan-seared salmon fillet, served in a special chu-chee curry sauce, flavored with pineapple and basil.

Pad Thai

$16.95

Stir-fried thin rice noodles with choice of protein, bean curd, bean sprouts, scallions, egg, ground peanuts and tamarind traditional seasoning.

Thai Eggplant

$16.95

Thai sweet eggplant sautéed until brown and braised with choice of protein, garlic, pepper, basil and aromatic herbs.

Thai Ginger

$16.95

Stir-fried slices of chicken with fresh ginger, onion, garlic, mushroom and roasted peanuts.

Chu Chee Duck

$24.95

Crispy roasted semi-boneless duck, served in a special chu-chee curry sauce, flavored with pineapple and basil.

Evil Jungle Princess

$16.95

Boldly spiced fresh sautéed with vegetable medley, exotic spices and herbs in choice of protein.

Thai Curry

$16.95

A choice of delicious Thai curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, green bean and fresh basil.

Drunken Noodle

$16.95

Stir-fried jumbo rice noodles with onion, tomatoes, basil, and spicy traditional seasonings.

Thai Basil

$16.95

Slices of tender pieces of chicken sauteed with red pepper, garlic, onion and fresh basil.

TANDOORI(clay oven grill)

Tandoori Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp marinated with mild spices and grilled in our tandoori oven.

Tandoori Chicken

$18.95

Chicken marinated in home made fresh yogurt and freshly ground herbs and tenderly barbecued in our clay oven.

Malai Saffron Tikka

$18.95

Saffron flavored chicken marinated with sour cream, cashew cooked to perfection.

Sheekh Kabab

$19.95

Ground lamb marinated with aromatic whole spices, skewered in clay oven.

Pickled Kabab

$18.95

Spicy lemon marinated chicken seasoned with spices and cooked in tandoor.

Tandoori Chicken Tikka

$18.95

Succulent cubes of spring chicken subtly marinated in yogurt and specially blended spices and broiled in our clay oven.

Tandoori vegetables

$14.95

Assorted vegetables marinated with fresh Indian spices and grilled in a clay oven.

Tandoori Grilled Salmon

$19.95

Fresh salmon fillet marinated with mild spices and grilled in our tandoori oven.

Boti Kabab

$19.95

Boneless lamb marinated overnight in mild spices and grilled in clay oven.

Rashmi Kabab

$18.95

Finely minced chicken and spices formed onto skewers and baked in the clay oven.

Lasooni Tikka

$18.95

Chicken breast marinated in garlic and yogurt then roasted in our clay oven.

INDIAN VEG DISHES

Aloo Gobi

$15.95

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with ginger, garlic, onions, tomatoes and spices.

Bindi Masala

$15.95

Crispy fried okras sauteed with onion and tomatoes, flavored with Indian spices.

Dal Makhni

$15.95

A traditional Punjabi dish of black lentils simmered, onions, garlic

Dal Tadka

$15.95

Dal tempered with mustard, garlic, curry leaves, green chili and touch of cumin.

Vegetable Jalfrezi

$15.95

Fresh vegetables, cheese, ginger, cumin, garlic

Saag Paneer

$16.95

Cheese, spinach, ground spices

Navarathna Kourma

$16.95

Mixed vegetables, cheese, nuts and spices in a creamy curry.

Malai Kofta

$16.95

Vegetable balls cooked in a creamy nut sauce with fresh herbs and spices.

Baigan Bharta

$15.95

Eggplant grilled over an open flame, mashed and then sauteed with onions, garlic, ginger and special spices.

Paneer Makhani

$16.95

Indian cheese sauteed with fresh ginger and spices in a creamy tomato sauce.

Goan Vegetable Curry

$15.95

Combination of vegetables cooked in freshly ground spicy coconut sauce.

Shahi Paneer

$16.95

Indian cheese, nuts and raisins in a delicate creamy sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

$16.95

Indian cheese sauteed with fresh ginger and spices in a creamy tomato sauce.

Chana Masala

$15.95

Chickpeas cooked in our delicious onion and tomato gravy.

Mutter Paneer

$16.95

Fresh green peas cooked with Indian paneer cheese in a spiced gravy.

FRIED RICE DISHES

Basil Fried Rice

$14.95

Fresh Thai basil stir-fried with jasmine rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic then top with crispy basil.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Stir-fried jasmine rice, bell pepper, onion and fresh pineapple.

Traditional Thai Fried Rice

$14.95

Jasmine rice stir-fried with onion, peas and carrot, egg and scallion.

INDO-CHINESE

Chili Chicken

$17.95

Chili Paneer

$16.95

Indian cheese cooked with fresh chili and spices

Gobi Manchurian

$15.95

Cauliflower sautéed in ginger, garlic and chili sauce

Veg Manchurian

$15.95

Fried vegetable balls cooked in tangy manchurian sauce

Hakka Noodles

$15.95

Noodles stir fried with vegetables ginger garlic & green onion

Chili Chicken

$17.95

Boneless chicken, onions, green bell peppers, hot chili peppers and spices in a zesty tomato curry.

Chili Fish

$18.95

Fish fillet, onion, bell pepper, hot chili pepper & spices

Ginger Shrimp

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with ginger flavored stock in tangy sauce

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$17.95

Boneless chicken cubes with a sweet & tangy sauce

BIRYANI(rice dishes)

Shrimp Biryani

$19.95

Chicken Biryani

$15.95

Basmati rice and chicken breast cooked with onion and tomato sauce in aromatic spices.

Shrimp Biryani

$19.95

Lightly spiced basmati rice cooked with shrimp, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.

Lamb Biryani

$18.95

Basmati rice cooked with lamb, green peas, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.

Vegetable Biryani

$14.95

Basmati rice cooked with green peas, carrots, green beans, Indian cheese, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.

Paneer Biryani

$16.95

Basmati rice with our own spiced paneer cheese, nuts and raisins. Served with raita.

Goat Biryani

$19.95

Tender bone-in goat cooked with basmati rice and aromatic spices on slow fire.

SOUPS

Mulligatawany Soup

$5.95

Soup made with lentils and subtly flavored with delicate herbs.

Lemon Grass Soup

$6.95

Thailand's traditional hot and sour (tom-yum) soup with zesty lemon grass, onion, mushrooms, fresh Thai basil and shrimp.

Chicken Coconut Soup

$6.95

Coconut milk broth, exotic flavors of galangal root, kaffir lime leaf, mushroom and chicken.

Tomato soup

$5.95

VARIETY RICE

Lemon Rice

$5.95

Coconut Rice

$5.95

Plain Basmati Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

DESSERTS

Saffron rice pudding

$5.00

Mango sticky rice

$5.95

Gulab Jamun

$5.00

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Raitha

$1.95

Papad

$1.95

Pickle

$1.95

Mango Chutney

$1.95

Mint Chutney

$1.95

Tamarind Chutney

$1.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4843 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073

Directions

Gallery
Spice Indian Thai Bistro image
Spice Indian Thai Bistro image
Spice Indian Thai Bistro image
Spice Indian Thai Bistro image

