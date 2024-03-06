LaScala's Fire Newtown Square
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A South Jersey & Philadelphia area favorite, Fire offers a large selection of beloved Italian American fare, generously portioned & great for sharing, in a warm, comfortable atmosphere with friendly service, let’s eat!
Location
3739 WEST CHESTER PIKE, NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA 19073
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casey's Public House- Newtown Square - 3529 West Chester Pike
No Reviews
3529 West Chester Pike Newtown Square, PA 19073
View restaurant
New Leaf Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
No Reviews
2916 West Chester Pike Broomall, PA 19008
View restaurant
More near NEWTOWN SQUARE