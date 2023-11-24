New Leaf Chinese & Japanese Cuisine
No reviews yet
2916 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Chinese Kitchen
STREET FARE
- Edamame$4.95
- Crab Rangoon (8 pcs)$9.00
- Honey Roasted Pork$11.50
- BBQ Spare Ribs$11.50
- Chicken Skewers (2)$6.00
- Rock Shrimp Tempura$11.50
- Crispy Calamari$11.50
- Crispy Coconut Shrimp (4)$11.50
- Crispy Flounder Fillet w. Honey Roasted Walnut$11.50
- ShrimpTempura$11.50
- Vegetable Tempura$9.50
- Zha jiang mian (w. pork)$10.50
- Dan Dan Noodle (w. pork in peanut sauce)$10.50
- 10 hours Braised Pork Belly$11.00
DIM SUM
- House-Made Spring Rolls$2.25
- Peking Duck Rolls (1)$4.50
- Philly Cheese Steak Roll (4)$10.00
- Japanese Gyoza (5)$6.50
- Pork Dumpling (4)$6.50
- Japanese Shumai (4)$6.50
- Hand-Folded Shrimp Dumplings (8 Pieces)$11.00
- Scallion PanCake$7.50
- Steamed BBQ Pork Buns (3)$7.50
- Wonton in Chili Oil (8)$9.50
- Steamed Shanghai Juicy Buns (8)$9.50
SOUP
NOODLE SOUP
- Wonton Noodle$9.50
- Shrimp Dumpling Noodle$10.00
- Roasted Pork Wonton Noodle$12.00
- Roasted Duck Wonton Noodle$14.00
- Roasted Pork Noodle$11.00
- Roasted Duck Noodle$13.00
- Roasted Duck and Roasted Pork Noodle$15.00
- House Special Noodle$14.00
Shrimp, roasted pork, chicken, shrimp dumpling, and mix veg
- Tom Yum Seafood Thai Noodle$16.00
Shrimp, Fish, Mussel, with spicy Tom Yum Soup
SALAD
RICE
- Fried Rice$13.00
Wok-tossed in savory sauce with egg, peas, bean sprouts, green onion
- Rice Platter$14.00
Served with white rice and vegetable
- Singapore Street Fried Rice$16.00
Seafood fried rice wrapped with lotus leaf
- Penang Baked Seafood Fried Rice$16.00
Sautéed curry seafood on the top of egg fried rice
- New Leaf Fried Rice$20.00
lobster meat, shrimp, egg, lettuce, onion in XO sauce
- Egg Fried Rice$6.50
JUST EGG ONLY , NOT ALLOWED TO ADD ANYTHING
- Small White Rice$2.00
- Large White Rice$2.50
- Small Brown Rice$2.50
- Large Brown Rice$3.00
NOODLE
- Signature Lo Mein$13.00
egg noodles, scallion, napa, carrot, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
- Chow Fun$13.00
thick rice noodle, scallion, bean sprout, savory soy sauce
- Pad Thai$13.00
Thai rice noodle, pepper, bean sprout, tofu, sweet & spicy sauce** Peanut on top
- Mei Fu$13.00
thin rice noodles, onion, bean sprout, scallion, black pepper sauce
- U Don Noodle$13.00
Japanese wheat-flour noodles, shiitake mushroom, bean sprout, napa, scallion, carrot, savory soy sauce
- Singapore Noodle$16.00
Thin glass rice noodle w. shrimp, roasted pork, onion, pepper, egg in Indian curry sauce
- House Special Pan Fried Noodle$20.00
Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, chicken, roasted pork, mixed vegetable in oyster sauce
- Seafood Pan Fried Noodle$19.00
Crispy egg noodle w. shrimp, scallop, fish & mixed veg. in ginger wine glazed sauce
- Roasted Duck Stir Fried Udon Noodle$20.00
Udon noodle w. shredded duck, napa, scallion, onion, carrot in XO minced pork spicy sauce
JAPANESE ENTREE
CHINESE ENTREE
- General Tao’s Style$16.00
Sautéed in sweet and spicy sauce
- Sweet and Sour Style$16.00
Served crispy, and sauce on the side.
- Broccoli in Brown Sauce$15.00
Sautéed with broccoli.
- Mix Veg in Brown Sauce$15.00
Sautéed with mix veg
- String Bean in Garlic Sauce$15.00
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
- Eggplant in Garlic Sauce$15.00
Sautéed with with spicy Garlic Sauce
- Pineapple in Black Bean Sauce$15.00
Sautéed with pineapple and pepper.
- Kung Po Style$15.00
Sautéed with pepper water chestnut and peanut.
- Dry Pepper Style$17.00
Sautéed with dry chili peppers and jicama.
- Crispy Salt Baked Style$16.00
Sautéed with five spice dressing.
- Chicken W. Chive Blossom$16.50
Sautéed with Hong Kong Style XO Sauce
- Cumin Style Chicken$16.50
CHEF'S SPECIAL
- Famous Peking Duck$26.00
Fillet of boneless duck served with pancake, scallion in hoi sin sauce
- Hong Kong Roasted Duck with Plum Garlic Sauce$25.00
Half duck with Plum Garlic Sauce
- Chicken in Crunchy Lettuce Wraps$17.00
Fine diced chicken, water chestnut, shiitake mushroom, lettuce cups
- Spicy Crispy Chicken$19.00
- Chicken & Shrimp with Cashew Nuts$19.00
- Walnut Beef with asparagus in orange sauce$20.00
- Wok-fried Lemongrass Beef$20.00
- Grilled Korean Beef Short Ribs$24.00
- Mongolian Lamb with black pepper sauce$22.00
- Grilled New Zealand Lamb Chops$24.00
- Four Seasons$19.00
shrimp, chicken, beef, roasted pork and vegetable in black bean sauce
- Seafood Delight$22.00
shrimp, scallop, salmon, snow peas, mushroom in light black bean sauce
- Seafood Combo in XO Sauce$22.00
Shrimp, scallops and squid with chive blossom and mushroom
- Golden Shrimp w. Honey Walnut in Fruit Creamy Sauce$20.00
- Shrimp w. Fresh Garlic & Pepper$20.00
- Thai Sweet Chills Shrimp$20.00
- Wok Tossed Shrimp$21.00
Lightly fried shrimp with creamy coconut ginger sauce and XO minced pork
- Sautéed Flounder Fillet in Thai Red Curry Sauce$20.00
- Crispy Soft Shell Crabs$21.00
peppers and shallots in a ve spice dressing
VEG
- Sauteed Baby Bok Choy with Minced Garlic$13.00
- Sautéed Mixed Vegetable$13.00
- Oriental Eggplant in Garlic Sauce$13.00
- Oriental String Beans in Garlic Sauce$13.00
- Szechuan String Bean$13.00
- Stew Tofu & Vegetable in Thai Coconut Curry Broth$13.00
- Ma Po To-Fu$13.00
- Sauteed Chinese Cauliflower w. Minced Garlic$13.00