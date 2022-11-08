Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
$$
64-66 E Lancaster Ave
Ardmore, PA 19003
Special To-Go Meal Packages
Premium Sushi Platter
(Serves 4-5) Godzilla Roll - shrimp tempura, BBQ eel, avocado, strawberries, honey glaze, cashew nuts Ardmore Roll- spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce Red Dragon - king crab, tuna, scallions, soy wrap, avocado, spicy mayo, tobiko Rainbow Roll - tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crab stick, cucumber, avocado Soft Shell Crab Roll - masago, avocado, spicy mayo Spicy Scallop Roll - scallions, masago California King Crab Roll - jumbo lump crab, avocado, cucumber Alaskan Roll - salmon & avocado
Mikado Favorites Sushi Platter
(Serves 4-5) Ardmore Roll - spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce Mexican Roll- chicken tempura, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, avocado, spicy aioli Volcano Roll - lump crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion, aioli, masago Spicy Tuna - tuna, scallions, spicy mayo Shrimp Tempura Roll - masago, avocado, spicy mayo Dragon Roll- BBQ eel, avocado Spicy Yellowtail Roll - spicy aioli, scallions Alaskan Roll - salmon & avocado
Family Dinner Party
(Serves 5) Steamed Dumplings, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Ardmore Roll (spicy tuna, crunch, avocado, scallions, eel sauce), Godzilla Roll (shrimp tempura, bbq eel, avocado, strawberries, macadamia nuts, honey, eel sauce), 2 California Rolls (kani kama, avocado, cucumber), Chicken Spicy Noodles, Pepper Garlic Steak, Salmon Poke Bowl Crunch (salmon sashimi, jalapeño, cucumber, scallion, edamame, tobiko, onion crunch, spicy aioli & samurai soy sauce)
Just For the Kids
(Serves 4) 2 Steamed Dumplings, 2 California Rolls, Chicken Teriyaki w/ White Rice, Sweet & Sour Chicken, House Vegetable Fried Rice, Edamame
Thai Iced Tea To-Go
Black tea, spiced with star anise, tamarind, and cardamom. Served over ice and cream.
Starters
Rock Shrimp Tempura
gochujang aioli
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
sautéed ground miso chicken, sriracha, ginger, lettuce cups
Dumplings (Chicken)
chicken, ponzu sauce
Dumplings (Veggie)
Shrimp Shumai
shrimp, ponzu sauce
Spicy Tuna Canapé
spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice, seaweed, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce
Thai Spring Rolls
fried, chicken & veggies, plum sauce
Fresh Vegetable Rolls
fresh vegetables, shrimp, noodles, rice paper
Sweet Chili Chicken Wings
crispy wings
Crispy Calamari
gochujang aioli, citrus ponzu
Peking Duck
crispy duck, steamed tortillas
Shrimp & Veggie Tempura
shrimp & vegetable tempura
Chicken Sate
grilled skewers, peanuts, cucumber salad,
Tapas Platter
spring roll/fresh roll/shumai dumplings/chicken sate skewers
Agedashi Tofu
Tempura Tofu, Ginger Broth
Crispy Tofu
fried tofu, ground peanut plum sauce,
Vegetable Tempura
Edamame
steamed soy beans, sea salt
Soups
Salads
Crispy Calamari Salad
crispy calamari, spring mix ,spicy-citrus vinaigrette
Thai Papaya Salad
green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, tomatoes, spicy yuzu citrus dressing
Grilled Beef Salad
spring mix, spicy lime dressing
Seaweed Salad
julienne seaweed, sesame oil & seeds
Avocado Salad
spring mixed greens, avocado, ginger dressing
House Salad
Mixed Greens with Ginger Dressing
Rice & Noodles
Pad Thai
wok stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, tofu, scallions, bean sprouts
Spicy Noodles
wide rice noodles, chicken, spicy basil sauce
Seafood Drunken
wok stir-fried flat noodles, egg, shrimp, scallop, squid, Thai basil, spicy chili sauce
Spicy Basil Fried Rice
bell peppers, egg, spicy basil sauce
House Fried Rice
wok stir-fried, vegetables, eggs
Yakitori Bowl
grilled chicken breast, sweet soy sauce glaze, rice, scallions, seaweed,
Tempura Udon
Kansai style, clear dashi broth, shrimp and vegetable tempura
Poke Bowls
Aloha Poke Bowl
Select protein, sushi rice, pineapple, cucumber, scallion, jalapeño, red onion, sesame vinaigrette (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)
Crunch Poke Bowl
Select protein, sushi rice, jalapeño, cucumber, scallion, edamame, tobiko, onion crunch, spicy aioli & samurai soy sauce (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)
Volcano Poke Bowl
Select protein, sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame, onion crunch, jalapeño, tobiko, volcano sauce (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)
Chirashi Bowl
sliced fresh sashimi fish on sushi rice (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)
Main Dishes
Teriyaki
Select chicken, salmon, tofu, steak or shrimp Sautéed garlic green beans, steamed white or brown rice
Thai Basil Chicken
Massaman Curry
potatoes, carrots, pineapples, peanuts
Green Curry
thai spices, coconut milk, vegetables
Red Curry
thai spices, coconut milk, vegetables
Kai Himmaparn
chicken, cashews, Thai chilis
Sweet & Sour Chicken
vegetables, pinapple, tomatoes, cashews
Panang Duck Curry
crispy duck, string beans
Pepper Garlic Steak
pepper garlic sauce, garlic rice
Salmon Chou Chee
grilled salmon, red curry
Sesame Encrusted Tuna
seared sashimi tuna , chili soy, wasabi mashed potatoes
Crispy Chilean Sea Bass
grilled asparagus, wild mushrooms, baby spinach, sweet chili tamarind sauce
Tempura Soft Shell Crab
spicy basil sauce
Baby Bok Choy & Tofu
tofu, shiitake mushrooms, garlic
Szechwan Shrimp
szechwan peppers, broccoli
Sautéed Eggplant
Sautéed eggplant, scallions, garlic
Signature Rolls
Ardmore
spicy tuna, avocado, tempura crunch
Godzilla
shrimp tempura, BBQ eel, avocado, strawberry, honey, cashew nuts
Rainbow
california roll topped w. salmon, tuna, cooked shrimp, and yellow tail
Volcano
California roll, spicy salmon mayo, tobiko
Mikado
shrimp, eel, avocado, cucumber wrap
King Kong
tuna, salmon, yellow tail, tamago, masago, cucumber, avocado
Dragon
BBQ eel, cucumber layered w. avocado
Red Dragon
crab, tuna, scallion, soy bean paper topped w. tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & wasabi tobiko
Flamingo
spicy crunch inside wrapped/cooked shrimp
Posiedon
shrimp tempura, crab, avocado & eel
Golden Crunch
eel, asparagus, tempura crunch
Mexican
chicken tempura, lettuce, tomato, onion, wrapped in soy paper, tobiko, guacamole
Super Dragon
crab, california roll doubled layer of eel & tempura crunch
Marble
tuna, yellow tail, salmon, cucumber, avocado, masago mixed rice wrapped w/ special seaweed
Traffic Light
tuna, salmon, avocado, 3 kinds of caviar
Classic Rolls
Alaskan
salmon & avocado
California
kani kama, avocado, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
masago, avocado, spicy mayo
Spicy Scallop
spicy aioli, scallions
Spicy Tuna Crunch
spicy aioli, scallions
Spicy Yellowtail
spicy aioli, scallions
Boston
lettuce, cooked shrimp, Japanese mayo
Eel & Cucumber Roll
bbq eel, cucumber
Tuna Avocado Roll
big eye tuna, avocado
Tuna Roll
big eye tuna, seaweed outside
Soft Shell Crab Roll
masago, avocado, spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon
spicy aioli, scallions
California Crab
crab, avocado, cucumber
Philly
smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions
Salmon Skin Roll
grilled salmon skin w. cucumber
Futomaki Half
big roll w. crabmeat, egg omelet, oshingo, yamogobo, spinach, cucumber
Vegetarian Rolls
Avocado Roll
avocado, seaweed wrap and sushi rice
Asparagus Roll
asparagus, seaweed wrap and sushi rice
Cucumber Roll
cucumber, seaweed wrap and sushi rice
Mixed Vegetable Roll
carrots, asparagus, cucumber in a rice and seaweed wrap
Japanese Veggie Roll
tofu, carrot, cucumber, pickle
Carrot Roll
Carrot roll in a seaweed wrap
Cucumber/Avocado
Cucumber, avocado, seaweed wrap and sushi rice with sesame seeds
Sushi Bar Specials
Sushi Classic
2 tuna pieces, 2 yellowtail pieces, ½ Alaskan roll, ½ tuna and avocado roll
Sushi Deluxe
10 pieces sushi, ½ California roll, ½ tuna roll
Sushi for 2
18 Sushi Pieces, California roll, tuna roll, special roll
Sashimi Sampler
chef's selections, 7 pcs
Sashimi Classic
chef's selections, 8 pcs
Sashimi Deluxe
chef's selections, 15 pcs
Sashimi for 2
28 slices of chef choice sashimi
Sushi & Sashimi Classic
5 pieces sushi & 7 slices sashimi, California Roll
Sushi & Sashimi for 2 (Boat Size)
25 pieces sushi & sashimi, California roll, tuna roll, special roll
Sushi a la Carte
Maguro
tuna
Sake
salmon
Hamachi
yellowtail
Toro
fatty tuna
Unagi
bbq eel
Tuna Garlic
tuna, pickled garlic
Suzuki
striped bass
Saba
boston mackeral
Pearl Driver
fried oyster
Hotate
scallop
Tako
octopus
Ikura
salmon roe
Tobiko
flying fish roe
Tamago
egg omelet
Uni
sea urchin
Hokkigai
surf clam
Ebi
sweet shrimp
Ika
Squid
Kani
crab
Hirame
fluke
Albacore
white tuna
Spanish Mackerel
Mackarel
Crab
Snow Crab
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
We've been serving Japanese & Thai Food in the neighborhood for over 25 years! The Secret? We keep it simple and fresh.
64-66 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003