Thai
Sushi & Japanese

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

319 Reviews

$$

64-66 E Lancaster Ave

Ardmore, PA 19003

Pad Thai

Special To-Go Meal Packages

Premium Sushi Platter

Premium Sushi Platter

$100.00

(Serves 4-5) Godzilla Roll - shrimp tempura, BBQ eel, avocado, strawberries, honey glaze, cashew nuts Ardmore Roll- spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce  Red Dragon - king crab, tuna, scallions, soy wrap, avocado, spicy mayo, tobiko Rainbow Roll - tuna, salmon, yellow tail, crab stick, cucumber, avocado Soft Shell Crab Roll - masago, avocado, spicy mayo Spicy Scallop Roll - scallions, masago  California King Crab Roll - jumbo lump crab, avocado, cucumber  Alaskan Roll - salmon & avocado

Mikado Favorites Sushi Platter

Mikado Favorites Sushi Platter

$85.00

(Serves 4-5) Ardmore Roll - spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce  Mexican Roll- chicken tempura, lettuce, onion, tomatoes, avocado, spicy aioli Volcano Roll - lump crab, avocado, cucumber, scallion, aioli, masago  Spicy Tuna - tuna, scallions, spicy mayo Shrimp Tempura Roll - masago, avocado, spicy mayo Dragon Roll- BBQ eel, avocado Spicy Yellowtail Roll - spicy aioli, scallions  Alaskan Roll - salmon & avocado

Family Dinner Party

Family Dinner Party

$120.00

(Serves 5) Steamed Dumplings, Rock Shrimp Tempura, Ardmore Roll (spicy tuna, crunch, avocado, scallions, eel sauce), Godzilla Roll (shrimp tempura, bbq eel, avocado, strawberries, macadamia nuts, honey, eel sauce), 2 California Rolls (kani kama, avocado, cucumber), Chicken Spicy Noodles, Pepper Garlic Steak, Salmon Poke Bowl Crunch (salmon sashimi, jalapeño, cucumber, scallion, edamame, tobiko, onion crunch, spicy aioli & samurai soy sauce)

Just For the Kids

Just For the Kids

$70.00

(Serves 4) 2 Steamed Dumplings, 2 California Rolls, Chicken Teriyaki w/ White Rice, Sweet & Sour Chicken, House Vegetable Fried Rice, Edamame

Thai Iced Tea To-Go

Thai Iced Tea To-Go

$3.00

Black tea, spiced with star anise, tamarind, and cardamom. Served over ice and cream.

Starters

Rock Shrimp Tempura

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$14.00

gochujang aioli

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$13.00

sautéed ground miso chicken, sriracha, ginger, lettuce cups

Dumplings (Chicken)

Dumplings (Chicken)

$8.00

chicken, ponzu sauce

Dumplings (Veggie)

Dumplings (Veggie)

$8.00
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$8.00Out of stock

shrimp, ponzu sauce

Spicy Tuna Canapé

Spicy Tuna Canapé

$12.00

spicy tuna, crispy sushi rice, seaweed, mango salsa, sweet soy sauce

Thai Spring Rolls

Thai Spring Rolls

$7.00

fried, chicken & veggies, plum sauce

Fresh Vegetable Rolls

Fresh Vegetable Rolls

$8.00

fresh vegetables, shrimp, noodles, rice paper

Sweet Chili Chicken Wings

Sweet Chili Chicken Wings

$10.00

crispy wings

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

gochujang aioli, citrus ponzu

Peking Duck

Peking Duck

$13.00

crispy duck, steamed tortillas

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

Shrimp & Veggie Tempura

$8.00

shrimp & vegetable tempura

Chicken Sate

Chicken Sate

$9.00

grilled skewers, peanuts, cucumber salad,

Tapas Platter

Tapas Platter

$18.00

spring roll/fresh roll/shumai dumplings/chicken sate skewers

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.00

Tempura Tofu, Ginger Broth

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

fried tofu, ground peanut plum sauce,

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$7.00
Edamame

Edamame

$6.00

steamed soy beans, sea salt

Soups

Tofu Miso

Tofu Miso

$5.00

silken tofu, wakame, seaweed, scallions

Tom Ka Gai

Tom Ka Gai

$6.00

chicken, coconut milk broth, mushrooms, lemongrass, galangal

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$6.00

shrimp, lemongrass, mushroom, scallions

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$6.00

pork/shrimp wonton, broth, fried garlic

Salads

Crispy Calamari Salad

Crispy Calamari Salad

$11.00

crispy calamari, spring mix ,spicy-citrus vinaigrette

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$12.00

green papaya, shrimp, peanuts, tomatoes, spicy yuzu citrus dressing

Grilled Beef Salad

Grilled Beef Salad

$15.00

spring mix, spicy lime dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

julienne seaweed, sesame oil & seeds

Avocado Salad

Avocado Salad

$9.00

spring mixed greens, avocado, ginger dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed Greens with Ginger Dressing

Rice & Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$13.00

wok stir-fried rice noodles, eggs, ground peanuts, tofu, scallions, bean sprouts

Spicy Noodles

Spicy Noodles

$16.00

wide rice noodles, chicken, spicy basil sauce

Seafood Drunken

Seafood Drunken

$22.00

wok stir-fried flat noodles, egg, shrimp, scallop, squid, Thai basil, spicy chili sauce

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

bell peppers, egg, spicy basil sauce

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$14.00

wok stir-fried, vegetables, eggs

Yakitori Bowl

Yakitori Bowl

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, sweet soy sauce glaze, rice, scallions, seaweed,

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Kansai style, clear dashi broth, shrimp and vegetable tempura

Poke Bowls

Aloha Poke Bowl

Aloha Poke Bowl

$25.00

Select protein, sushi rice, pineapple, cucumber, scallion, jalapeño, red onion, sesame vinaigrette (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)

Crunch Poke Bowl

Crunch Poke Bowl

$25.00

Select protein, sushi rice, jalapeño, cucumber, scallion, edamame, tobiko, onion crunch, spicy aioli & samurai soy sauce (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)

Volcano Poke Bowl

Volcano Poke Bowl

$25.00

Select protein, sushi rice, seaweed salad, edamame, onion crunch, jalapeño, tobiko, volcano sauce (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$24.00

sliced fresh sashimi fish on sushi rice (Please note we do not accept substitutions, only omissions of ingredients due to allergies)

Main Dishes

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$14.00

Select chicken, salmon, tofu, steak or shrimp Sautéed garlic green beans, steamed white or brown rice

Thai Basil Chicken

Thai Basil Chicken

$16.00
Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$16.00

potatoes, carrots, pineapples, peanuts

Green Curry

Green Curry

$16.00

thai spices, coconut milk, vegetables

Red Curry

Red Curry

$16.00

thai spices, coconut milk, vegetables

Kai Himmaparn

Kai Himmaparn

$17.00

chicken, cashews, Thai chilis

Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$16.00

vegetables, pinapple, tomatoes, cashews

Panang Duck Curry

Panang Duck Curry

$24.00

crispy duck, string beans

Pepper Garlic Steak

Pepper Garlic Steak

$23.00

pepper garlic sauce, garlic rice

Salmon Chou Chee

Salmon Chou Chee

$19.00

grilled salmon, red curry

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$24.00

seared sashimi tuna , chili soy, wasabi mashed potatoes

Crispy Chilean Sea Bass

Crispy Chilean Sea Bass

$28.00

grilled asparagus, wild mushrooms, baby spinach, sweet chili tamarind sauce

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$20.00

spicy basil sauce

Baby Bok Choy & Tofu

Baby Bok Choy & Tofu

$14.00

tofu, shiitake mushrooms, garlic

Szechwan Shrimp

Szechwan Shrimp

$18.00

szechwan peppers, broccoli

Sautéed Eggplant

Sautéed Eggplant

$13.00

Sautéed eggplant, scallions, garlic

Signature Rolls

Ardmore

Ardmore

$12.50

spicy tuna, avocado, tempura crunch

Godzilla

Godzilla

$15.00

shrimp tempura, BBQ eel, avocado, strawberry, honey, cashew nuts

Rainbow

Rainbow

$13.00

california roll topped w. salmon, tuna, cooked shrimp, and yellow tail

Volcano

Volcano

$10.00

California roll, spicy salmon mayo, tobiko

Mikado

Mikado

$11.00

shrimp, eel, avocado, cucumber wrap

King Kong

King Kong

$16.00

tuna, salmon, yellow tail, tamago, masago, cucumber, avocado

Dragon

Dragon

$14.00

BBQ eel, cucumber layered w. avocado

Red Dragon

Red Dragon

$22.00

crab, tuna, scallion, soy bean paper topped w. tuna, avocado, spicy mayo & wasabi tobiko

Flamingo

Flamingo

$10.00

spicy crunch inside wrapped/cooked shrimp

Posiedon

Posiedon

$18.00

shrimp tempura, crab, avocado & eel

Golden Crunch

Golden Crunch

$16.00

eel, asparagus, tempura crunch

Mexican

Mexican

$12.00

chicken tempura, lettuce, tomato, onion, wrapped in soy paper, tobiko, guacamole

Super Dragon

Super Dragon

$17.00

crab, california roll doubled layer of eel & tempura crunch

Marble

Marble

$20.00

tuna, yellow tail, salmon, cucumber, avocado, masago mixed rice wrapped w/ special seaweed

Traffic Light

Traffic Light

$14.00

tuna, salmon, avocado, 3 kinds of caviar

Classic Rolls

Alaskan

Alaskan

$8.00

salmon & avocado

California

California

$6.00

kani kama, avocado, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.00

masago, avocado, spicy mayo

Spicy Scallop

Spicy Scallop

$8.00

spicy aioli, scallions

Spicy Tuna Crunch

Spicy Tuna Crunch

$10.00

spicy aioli, scallions

Spicy Yellowtail

Spicy Yellowtail

$8.00

spicy aioli, scallions

Boston

Boston

$6.00

lettuce, cooked shrimp, Japanese mayo

Eel & Cucumber Roll

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

bbq eel, cucumber

Tuna Avocado Roll

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

big eye tuna, avocado

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$7.50

big eye tuna, seaweed outside

Soft Shell Crab Roll

Soft Shell Crab Roll

$12.00

masago, avocado, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

spicy aioli, scallions

California Crab

California Crab

$13.00

crab, avocado, cucumber

Philly

Philly

$7.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.00

grilled salmon skin w. cucumber

Futomaki Half

Futomaki Half

$7.00

big roll w. crabmeat, egg omelet, oshingo, yamogobo, spinach, cucumber

Vegetarian Rolls

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$5.00

avocado, seaweed wrap and sushi rice

Asparagus Roll

Asparagus Roll

$5.00

asparagus, seaweed wrap and sushi rice

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00

cucumber, seaweed wrap and sushi rice

Mixed Vegetable Roll

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$7.00

carrots, asparagus, cucumber in a rice and seaweed wrap

Japanese Veggie Roll

Japanese Veggie Roll

$7.00

tofu, carrot, cucumber, pickle

Carrot Roll

Carrot Roll

$5.00

Carrot roll in a seaweed wrap

Cucumber/Avocado

Cucumber/Avocado

$5.50

Cucumber, avocado, seaweed wrap and sushi rice with sesame seeds

Sushi Bar Specials

Sushi Classic

Sushi Classic

$24.00

2 tuna pieces, 2 yellowtail pieces, ½ Alaskan roll, ½ tuna and avocado roll

Sushi Deluxe

Sushi Deluxe

$33.00

10 pieces sushi, ½ California roll, ½ tuna roll

Sushi for 2

Sushi for 2

$64.00

18 Sushi Pieces, California roll, tuna roll, special roll

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$20.00

chef's selections, 7 pcs

Sashimi Classic

Sashimi Classic

$37.00

chef's selections, 8 pcs

Sashimi Deluxe

Sashimi Deluxe

$40.00

chef's selections, 15 pcs

Sashimi for 2

Sashimi for 2

$68.00

28 slices of chef choice sashimi

Sushi & Sashimi Classic

Sushi & Sashimi Classic

$32.00

5 pieces sushi & 7 slices sashimi, California Roll

Sushi & Sashimi for 2 (Boat Size)

Sushi & Sashimi for 2 (Boat Size)

$82.00

25 pieces sushi & sashimi, California roll, tuna roll, special roll

Sides

Steamed White Rice

Steamed White Rice

$3.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$3.00
Wasabi Mashed Potatoes

Wasabi Mashed Potatoes

$5.00Out of stock

Sushi a la Carte

Maguro

Maguro

$5.00

tuna

Sake

Sake

$4.00

salmon

Hamachi

Hamachi

$4.00

yellowtail

Toro

Toro

$9.00Out of stock

fatty tuna

Unagi

Unagi

$6.00

bbq eel

Tuna Garlic

Tuna Garlic

$5.00

tuna, pickled garlic

Suzuki

Suzuki

$3.00

striped bass

Saba

Saba

$4.00

boston mackeral

Pearl Driver

Pearl Driver

$5.00

fried oyster

Hotate

Hotate

$5.00

scallop

Tako

Tako

$4.00

octopus

Ikura

Ikura

$5.00

salmon roe

Tobiko

Tobiko

$4.00

flying fish roe

Tamago

Tamago

$2.00

egg omelet

Uni

Uni

$8.00Out of stock

sea urchin

Hokkigai

Hokkigai

$4.00

surf clam

Ebi

Ebi

$3.00

sweet shrimp

Ika

Ika

$3.00

Squid

Kani

Kani

$5.00

crab

Hirame

Hirame

$4.00

fluke

Albacore

Albacore

$4.00

white tuna

Spanish Mackerel

Spanish Mackerel

$4.00

Mackarel

Crab

$7.00

Snow Crab

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We've been serving Japanese & Thai Food in the neighborhood for over 25 years! The Secret? We keep it simple and fresh.

Website

Location

64-66 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003

Directions

