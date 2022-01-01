Silverton restaurants you'll love

Silverton restaurants
Toast
  • Silverton

Silverton's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Silverton restaurants

Oregon Garden Resort image

 

Oregon Garden Resort

895 W Main Street, Silverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Warm Balsamic Spinach Salad$14.00
Fresh spinach lightly sautéed in garlic balsamic vinaigrette, served with caramelized onions, rogue blue cheese, and an 8oz chicken breast.
1/2 Deli & Side$10.00
Your choice of 1/2 deli sandwich paired with French fries or salad.
Bowl$6.00
12 oz of the soup of the day
More about Oregon Garden Resort
Mac's Place image

PIZZA • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Place

201 N. Water St., Silverton

Avg 4.2 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Mac's Place
Wooden Nickel - Silverton image

 

Wooden Nickel - Silverton

1610 Pine St., Silverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Wooden Nickel - Silverton
Restaurant banner

 

High Water Grill

215 N. Water, Silverton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about High Water Grill
