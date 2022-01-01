Mcminnville restaurants you'll love

Mcminnville restaurants
Toast
  • Mcminnville

Mcminnville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Steakhouses
Must-try Mcminnville restaurants

Nick's Italian Cafe image

PIZZA • PASTA

Nick's Italian Cafe

521 NE 3rd St, McMinnville

Avg 4.2 (733 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Minestrone Soup Bowl$7.00
Our Classic Minestrone with Fresh Pesto and Parmesean
Spinach Ravioli$16.00
Spinach and Roast Pork Ravioli With Sage Butter and Parmesan
Meatballs$10.00
Housemade Meatballs in Tomato Sauce with Olice Oil and Parmesean
Pizza Capo image

 

Pizza Capo

318 Northeast 3rd street, Mcminnville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jabroni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Garlic, Oregano, Provolone, Mozzarella and finished with fresh Basil and Parmigiano
Meatball Pizza$22.00
Pork Meatball, Garlic, Red onion, Basil, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Finish Calabrian Chili Honey
**meatballs are not gluten free - we will sub sausage if ordered GF**
Margherita Pizza$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano
GVB | McMinnville image

 

GVB | McMinnville

980 NE Fourth St., Mcminnville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pretzel$10.00
Blonde Ale cheese sauce and Stout grain mustard (V)
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
brown butter, golden raisin & cranberry mostarda (V)
Fish and Chips$19.00
Grain Station Brew Works image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Grain Station Brew Works

755 NE Alpine, McMinnville

Avg 4 (515 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Consumer pic

 

WildWood Cafe

319 Northeast Baker Street, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Katie's Comfort$13.00
Scrambled eggs with onions & cheddar, topped with avocado and fresh salsa. Served with spuds and toast.
The "Mother Lode"$15.00
Biscuit & gravy, 2 sausage links, 2 bacon strips, and 2 eggs. Served with spuds and toast.
Simple Sweet Side$7.25
One pancake (bear face for the kiddos), one egg, choice of one sausage or bacon, with fruit.
Restaurant banner

 

Community Plate

315 NE 3rd St, Mcminnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Blue Moon Lounge

310 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Mcminnville

Caesar Salad

