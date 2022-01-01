Mcminnville restaurants you'll love
PIZZA • PASTA
Nick's Italian Cafe
521 NE 3rd St, McMinnville
Popular items
Minestrone Soup Bowl
|$7.00
Our Classic Minestrone with Fresh Pesto and Parmesean
Spinach Ravioli
|$16.00
Spinach and Roast Pork Ravioli With Sage Butter and Parmesan
Meatballs
|$10.00
Housemade Meatballs in Tomato Sauce with Olice Oil and Parmesean
Pizza Capo
318 Northeast 3rd street, Mcminnville
Popular items
Jabroni Pizza
|$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Garlic, Oregano, Provolone, Mozzarella and finished with fresh Basil and Parmigiano
Meatball Pizza
|$22.00
Pork Meatball, Garlic, Red onion, Basil, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Finish Calabrian Chili Honey
**meatballs are not gluten free - we will sub sausage if ordered GF**
Margherita Pizza
|$18.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano
GVB | McMinnville
980 NE Fourth St., Mcminnville
Popular items
Pretzel
|$10.00
Blonde Ale cheese sauce and Stout grain mustard (V)
Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
brown butter, golden raisin & cranberry mostarda (V)
Fish and Chips
|$19.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Grain Station Brew Works
755 NE Alpine, McMinnville
WildWood Cafe
319 Northeast Baker Street, McMinnville
Popular items
Katie's Comfort
|$13.00
Scrambled eggs with onions & cheddar, topped with avocado and fresh salsa. Served with spuds and toast.
The "Mother Lode"
|$15.00
Biscuit & gravy, 2 sausage links, 2 bacon strips, and 2 eggs. Served with spuds and toast.
Simple Sweet Side
|$7.25
One pancake (bear face for the kiddos), one egg, choice of one sausage or bacon, with fruit.
Community Plate
315 NE 3rd St, Mcminnville
Blue Moon Lounge
310 Northeast 3rd Street, McMinnville