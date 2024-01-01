Go
Main picView gallery

Pinch - Pinch mac

Open today 11:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

328 Northeast Evans Street

McMinnville, OR 97128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

328 Northeast Evans Street, McMinnville OR 97128

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pura Vida Cocina - 313 Northeast 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
313 Northeast 3rd Street McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Pizza Capo
orange starNo Reviews
318 Northeast 3rd street Mcminnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Blue Moon Lounge - 310 Northeast 3rd Street
orange starNo Reviews
310 Northeast 3rd Street McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
WildWood Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
319 Northeast Baker Street McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
GVB | McMinnville - 980 NE Fourth Street | McMinnville
orange starNo Reviews
980 NE Fourth St. Mcminnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Grain Station Brew Works - McMinnville
orange star4.0 • 515
755 NE Alpine McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McMinnville

Grain Station Brew Works - McMinnville
orange star4.0 • 515
755 NE Alpine McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Conservatory Bar - 830 Se 1st St
orange star4.9 • 73
Southeast 1st Street McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near McMinnville

Salem

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Sherwood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Hillsboro

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Beaverton

Avg 4.6 (69 restaurants)

West Linn

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Lake Oswego

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Silverton

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Oregon City

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pinch - Pinch mac

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston