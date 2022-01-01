Go
Toast

Pizza Capo

Come in and enjoy!

318 Northeast 3rd street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jabroni Pizza$22.00
Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, Garlic, Oregano, Provolone, Mozzarella and finished with fresh Basil and Parmigiano
Mushroom Pizza$22.00
Crimini and Oyster Mushrooms, Caramelized Red Onion, Fontina,
Finish: Fried Sage
Valley Special Pizza$22.00
pork belly . turnip greens . green garlic
mascarpone . goat cheese . mozzarella
Calabrian chilis
Margherita Pizza$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Parmigiano
Classic Arancini$7.00
Breaded Saffron Risotto, Pork Ragu, Tomato Butter
Burrata (New Set)$13.00
burrata . roasted ramp and pine nut pesto
maldon salt . EVOO
Meatball Pizza$22.00
Pork Meatball, Garlic, Red onion, Basil, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Finish Calabrian Chili Honey
**meatballs are not gluten free - we will sub sausage if ordered GF**
Quattro Formaggi Pizza$22.00
Fontina, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Parmigiano, Basil, Garlic
See full menu

Location

318 Northeast 3rd street

Mcminnville OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blue Moon Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

WildWood Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nick's Italian Cafe

No reviews yet

A wine country classic since 1977 specializing in Italian inspired Northwest cuisine. Local wine, woodfired Pizza, hand made pasta and more.

GVB | McMinnville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston