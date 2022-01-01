Go
WildWood Cafe

319 Northeast Baker Street

Popular Items

Main Street Scramble$13.00
Scrambled eggs with ham, mushroom, tomato, and cheddar. Served with spuds and toast.
3pc WildWood French Toast$12.00
Our homemade bread rolled in granola & grilled golden brown. Served with hot syrup and butter.
The Downtowner$12.00
1 slice WildWood French Toast, 2 eggs, and choice of 3 bacon strips or 3 sausage links
Baker's Street Special$10.00
1 hotcake, 2 eggs, and choice of 3 bacon strips or 3 sausage links.
Drew's Double Down$14.00
All the delights of 'The Downtowner', with 2 slices of WildWood French toast
The "Mother Lode"$15.00
Biscuit & gravy, 2 sausage links, 2 bacon strips, and 2 eggs. Served with spuds and toast.
Side of Bacon$5.00
Country Fried Steak Olvera$15.00
Chef Olvera's favorite tenderized cube steak with secret spices breaded to perfection. Topped with our delicious country gravy and served with 2 eggs, spuds and toast.
Spuds$4.00
The Michelbook$13.00
Bacon, cheddar, mushrooms, avocado, and onions.
Location

319 Northeast Baker Street

McMinnville OR

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
