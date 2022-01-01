Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

GVB | McMinnville 980 NE Fourth Street | McMinnville

review star

No reviews yet

980 NE Fourth St.

Mcminnville, OR 97128

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brewpub Burger
Apricot Walnut Salad
Fish and Chips

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Hummus Plate

$7.25

pita, cucumber, olives, feta,grape tomatoes (V)

Nachos

$15.50

Onion Rings App

$12.50

Oyster App

$12.50

Prawn Skewer

$9.50

Pretzel

$8.50

Blonde Ale cheese sauce and Stout grain mustard (V)

Pub Chips

$3.75

Sausage & Cheese Plate

$12.50

Salads and Soup

Apricot Walnut Salad

$18.50

Carrot and Apple Salad

$16.00

Chili

$8.00+

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Salad

$18.00

Flank Steak Salad

$23.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup - Bowl

$7.00

Soup - Cup

$4.00

Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00

Avocado BLT

$19.00

Reuben

$18.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.50

BLT

$17.50

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Burgers

Brewpub Burger

$17.50

Oregon Burger

$19.50

GVB BBQ Burger

$19.50

GH JR Burger

$9.25

Favorites

"Not Yo' Mama's" Meatloaf

$24.50

Baby Back Ribs

$26.50+

Baked Mac and Cheese

$19.00

Bavarian Schnitzel

$25.50

Beef Bowl

$22.50

Chicken Strip Entree

$18.00

Fish and Chips

$20.50

VEGGIE Bowl

$17.50

Cavatappi Alfredo

$17.50

Oyster Dinner

$26.00

Sausage and Mashed

$20.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$28.50

Steaks

Petite Filet Mignon

$42.50

New York

$42.50

Boneless Rib Eye

$44.50

Prime Rib

$39.00+

Desserts

Berry Cobbler

$8.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.00

Lime Cheese Cake

$8.50

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Snickers Pie

$9.75

Chocolate Torte

$6.00Out of stock

Ginger Bread

$8.50

Sides

1 Piece Toast

$0.50

Add Cod

$5.00

Add Salmon

$9.50

Add Turkey

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Bacon and Eggs

$9.00

Beer Cheese Sauce, Large

$3.50

Black Bean Side

$1.50

Braised Cabbage

$2.50

Broccoli Side

$4.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Dinner Vegetable

$4.00

Egg

$1.50

Flank Steak

$9.50

Fries

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Garlic Aioli, Small

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Gorgonzola Gratins

$4.25

Gravy, Large

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.50

Guacamole

$1.50+

Hummus Only (8oz)

$6.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Lemon Caper Sauce

$0.50+

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Onion Rings (Side)

$5.00

Pita Bread

$1.00

Prawn Skewer Side (3)

$6.00

Pub Chips

$3.75

Rice, Basmati

$2.50

Roasted Chicken

$4.00

Salmon Side

$9.50

Salsa

$1.00+

Sausage (single)

$6.00

Side Dressing

$0.50+

Small BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Tortilla Chips

$3.75

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.50

Kid Hamburger

$7.50

Kid Fish & Chips

$7.50

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.50

Kid Mac and Cheese

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Seniors

Senior Fish & Chips

$16.50

Senior Burger

$12.50

Senior Meatloaf

$16.50

Senior Sausage & Mashed

$16.00

To Go Beer

22 oz - Alphaville

$7.90

22 oz - APA

$3.90

22 oz - Atlas Elevator

$4.90

22 oz - Bald Peak IPA

$3.90

22 oz - Black Panther

$7.90

22 oz - Carlton Kolsch

$3.90

22 oz - Chehalem Mt. IPA

$3.90

22 oz - Dundee Porter

$3.90

22 oz - Employee Juicy

$2.00

22 oz - Home All Day Hazy IPA

$4.90

22 oz - Mac Lite

$3.90

22 oz - Muddy Valley Oatmeal Stout

$3.90

22 oz - Oktoberfest

$3.90

22 oz - Pinot Black Panther

$8.90

22 oz - Red Hills Pilsner

$3.90

22 oz - Red Thistle Ale

$3.90

22 oz - Tannen Bomb

$4.90

22 oz - Three Beer Lunch

$3.90

6 Pack - Bald Peak IPA

$9.40

6 Pack - Beaverton Blonde

$9.40

6 Pack - Dundee Porter

$9.40

6 Pack - Red Thistle Ale

$9.40

6 Pack - Tannen Bomb

$11.90

750 ml - Feign of Terroir

$12.90

750- Brett Haven

$12.90

Growler Fill

Growlette Fill

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

980 NE Fourth St., Mcminnville, OR 97128

Directions

Gallery
GVB | McMinnville image
GVB | McMinnville image
GVB | McMinnville image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunny Beez (Bite of Newberg)
orange star4.6 • 1,019
910 E 1st St Newberg, OR 97132
View restaurantnext
Route 99, Brooks
orange starNo Reviews
9015 Portland Rd NE Brooks, OR 97305
View restaurantnext
Hops n Drops - Keizer
orange star4.6 • 2,615
6295 Keizer Station Blvd NE Keizer, OR 97303
View restaurantnext
Fort Hill Public House
orange star4.5 • 570
8655 Fort Hill Rd Willamina, OR 97396
View restaurantnext
Masonry Grill
orange star4.0 • 412
120 Commercial St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Venti's Cafe + Beer Vault - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 1,394
325 Court St NE Salem, OR 97301
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mcminnville

Nick's Italian Cafe - 521 NE 3rd St
orange star4.2 • 733
521 NE 3rd St McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Grain Station Brew Works - McMinnville
orange star4.0 • 515
755 NE Alpine McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Conservatory Bar - 830 Se 1st St
orange star4.9 • 73
Southeast 1st Street McMinnville, OR 97128
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mcminnville
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston