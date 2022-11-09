Restaurant header imageView gallery

WildWood Cafe

319 Northeast Baker Street

McMinnville, OR 97128

Order Again

Popular Items

Per Slice WildWood French Toast
Drew's Double Down
Country Fried Steak Olvera

Breakfast Specialties

3pc WildWood French Toast

$12.00

Our homemade bread rolled in granola & grilled golden brown. Served with hot syrup and butter.

Per Slice WildWood French Toast

$4.50

Our homemade bread rolled in granola & grilled golden brown. Served with hot syrup and butter.

The Downtowner

$12.00

1 slice WildWood French Toast, 2 eggs, and choice of 3 bacon strips or 3 sausage links

Drew's Double Down

$14.00

All the delights of 'The Downtowner', with 2 slices of WildWood French toast

Katie's Comfort

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with onions & cheddar, topped with avocado and fresh salsa. Served with spuds and toast.

Stella's Style

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with feta, garlic, tomato and green pepper. Served with spuds and toast.

Main Street Scramble

$13.00

Scrambled eggs with ham, mushroom, tomato, and cheddar. Served with spuds and toast.

Shannon's Bowlful

$9.00

Yogurt topped with homemade granola & fresh fruit. Served with toast.

The "Mother Lode"

$15.00

Biscuit & gravy, 2 sausage links, 2 bacon strips, and 2 eggs. Served with spuds and toast.

Baker's Street Special

$10.00

1 hotcake, 2 eggs, and choice of 3 bacon strips or 3 sausage links.

Country Fried Steak Olvera

$15.00

Chef Olvera's favorite tenderized cube steak with secret spices breaded to perfection. Topped with our delicious country gravy and served with 2 eggs, spuds and toast.

The Hobo Scramble

$13.00

Spuds scrambled with 2 eggs, ham, green onion, garlic, cheddar and tomato. Served with toast.

City Spuds

$12.00

Our great spuds with cheddar, onions, garlic, tomatoes, and mushrooms topped with avocado. Served with toast.

April's Swans Spuds

$10.50

Spuds with bacon & cheddar topped with sour cream. Served with toast.

Margery's Mix

$12.00

Red potatoes with green onions & cheddar, topped with sour cream and homemade salsa. Served with toast.

Omelettes

John's Way

$12.00

Mushrooms, onions & cheddar topped with homemade salsa and sour cream.

Olive's Omelette

$13.00

Cream cheese, bacon, green pepper, tomato, and olives.

Schaefer Special

$13.00

Salsa, avocado, olives, and cheddar.

Denver

$13.00

Ham, green pepper, cheddar, and onion.

Wine Country

$13.00

Feta, onion, provolone, tomato, mushrooms, green pepper, and garlic.

The City Center

$14.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, cheddar, mushrooms, and gravy.

Murphy's Omelette

$13.00

Sausage & cheddar, smothered with gravy.

Amanda's Veggie & Spinach

$13.00

Mushrooms, onions, cheddar, tomato, spinach, and avocado.

The Michelbook

$13.00

Bacon, cheddar, mushrooms, avocado, and onions.

Scotty's Splendor

$13.00

Cream cheese, garlic, mushrooms, and ham.

Mark's Ham & Cheese

$12.75

Traditional ham and cheddar.

Big Brother

$13.00

The Basics

Ham w/ 2 Eggs

$12.00

Served with a generous portion of spuds, fresh baked bread and our WildWood jam.

Bacon w/ 2 Eggs

$12.00

Served with a generous portion of spuds, fresh baked bread and our WildWood jam.

Ham w/ 1 Egg

$10.00

Served with a generous portion of spuds, fresh baked bread and our WildWood jam.

Bacon w/ 1 Egg

$10.00

Served with a generous portion of spuds, fresh baked bread and our WildWood jam.

Sausage w/ 1 Egg

$10.00

Served with a generous portion of spuds, fresh baked bread and our WildWood jam.

2 Eggs (w/ No Meat)

$8.50

Served with a generous portion of spuds, fresh baked bread and our WildWood jam.

1 Egg (w/ No Meat)

$7.50

Sausage Patty / 2Eggs

$12.00

Sausage Links / 2Eggs

$12.00

Sausage Patty, 1 Egg

$10.00

Kids & Seniors (Breakfast)

Bear

$7.25

One pancake (bear face for the kiddos), one egg, choice of one sausage or bacon, with fruit.

Senior

$7.25

One pancake (bear face for the kiddos), one egg, choice of one sausage or bacon, with fruit.

Simple Savory Side

$7.25

One egg with choice of spuds or fruit; and bacon, sausage, or ham with toast

Pigs in a Blanket w/ Fruit

$7.25

Wildwood Toast Fingers w/ Fruit

$7.25

Sides

Egg (Each)

$2.00

Spuds

$4.00

French Fries

$3.50

Toast w/ Jam (Per Slice)

$1.50

Side of Bacon

$5.00

Side of Sausage

$5.00

Side of Ham

$5.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Half Biscuits & Gravy

$7.50

Short Stack

$9.00

(1) Huge Hotcake

$6.00

(1) Gluten Free Hotcake

$8.00

(1) Medium Hotcake

$4.50

(1) Small Hotcake

$3.50

(1) Silver Dollar

$1.50

Gravy

$1.50

Homemade Salsa

$1.25

Avocado

$1.50

Oatmeal & Toast

$6.50

Fruit

$4.50

Side Sausage Patty

$5.00

Spuds and Gravy

$6.50

Fried Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Of Sour Cream

$0.75

1Large Hotcake

$5.25

Lunch Specialties

Steel Mill Special

$12.00

Roast beef, avocado, jack, lettuce, mayo, tomato & onion on whole wheat

Neal's Veggie Melt

$10.25

Fresh mushrooms, onions, garlic, green peppers, spinach, olives, and tomatoes with melted cheddar on grilled whole wheat.

The Hometowner

$12.00

Roasted turkey breast, tomato, and Swiss on grilled sourdough

Marian's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Double cheddar on our house bread with a hint of garlic

Handsome Samson's

$12.00

Grilled ham, crisp bacon, cream cheese, and tomato on grilled garlic sourdough.

Third Street Burger

$12.00

Our 1/3 lb. burger with bacon, mushrooms, and Swiss with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, and mayo.

Justin's Jumbo Burger

$13.00

Our great burger with ham, egg, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo.

Cory's Hero

$13.00

A triple decker with bacon, turkey, ham, jack, avocado, mayo, lettuce, and tomato on rye or sourdough

Ronni's Reuben

$13.50

The classic corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut on grilled rye.

Wildcat Special

$12.00

Smoked ham, melted cheddar, and tomato on grilled sourdough.

Matt's Dip

$11.50

The classic roast beef piled high on a grilled French roll. Served with au jus.

The Spruce Goose

$12.00

Roast beef, mushrooms, onions, melted jack on grilled sourdough. Served with au jus.

The Wildwood Melt

$12.00

Our burger with bacon, Swiss, tomato, and grilled onions on grilled sourdough

The Grizzly Burger

$12.50

Our 1/3 lb. pure beef patty with ham, bacon, mushroom & Jack with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo.

The City Slicker

$12.00

Our burger with mushrooms, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo.

Mike's Burger

$9.00

A 1/3 lb. burger on a bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickles.

Kids & Seniors (Lunch)

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.25

With choice of fries or fruit.

Half Sandwich

$7.25

Choice of meat, cheese, and bread. Served with choice of fries or fruit.

Dino Chicken Nuggets

$7.25

With choice of fries or fruit.

Mac & Cheese

$7.25

With choice of fries or fruit.

Soups & Salads

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Soup & Bread

$7.50

Soup, Salad & Bread

$9.50

Tossed Salad

$5.00

Chef Salad

$12.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, tomato, egg, Swiss, and cheddar on fresh greens.

Jimmy the Greek

$11.00

Feta, green pepper, cucumber, olive, and tomato on fresh greens.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$13.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, and cheddar.

Lou's Turkey Salad

$12.00

Fresh turkey breast, avocado, tomato, and egg on fresh greens.

Sandwiches

Half Just Plain Jane Sandwich

$9.00

Served with fresh cut fries, or salad, or fresh fruit.

Full Just Plain Jane Sandwich

$11.00

Served with fresh cut fries, or salad, or fresh fruit.

Chicken Favorites

Janelle's Sasswich

$12.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast with grilled mushrooms & garlic, topped with bacon & provolone. Served on a bun,

Sophie's Sub

$12.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast with melted provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomato & onion on a French roll.

Dani's Delight

$12.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast, bacon, grilled onions & melted jack on grilled sourdough.

Grant's Chicken

$12.00

Two breaded chicken breasts deep-fried golden brown with fries, bread & ranch dressing.

Desserts

Marionberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Gluten Free Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Beverages

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Small Juice

$2.75

Large Juice

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Wildwood Berry Lemonade

$4.50

Vanilla Old Fashioned Milkshake

$6.00

Chocolate Old Fashioned Milkshake

$6.00

WildWood Marionberry Old Fashioned Milkshake

$6.00

Liquid Courage Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.50

Specialty Coffee

Sm Cappucino

$4.50

Doppio Espresso

$3.00

Sm Latte

$4.50

Med Latte

$5.00

Lrg Latte

$5.75

Sm Mocha

$4.75

Med Mocha

$5.25

Lrg Mocha

$6.00

Sm Americano

$4.00

Med Americano

$4.50

Lrg Americano

$5.00

Sm Steamers

$4.00

Med Steamers

$4.50

Lrg Steamers

$5.25

Med Cappuccino

$5.00

Lrg Cappuccino

$5.75

Regular Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Mexican Coffee

$5.25

Jam

Seedless Jam

$9.95

Regular Jam

$9.95
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

319 Northeast Baker Street, McMinnville, OR 97128

