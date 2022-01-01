  • Home
DANDY'S DRIVE-IN 1334 NE 3RD ST

No reviews yet

1334 NE 3RD ST

Bend, OR 97701

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Grand Dandy
Onion Rings

Bigs

Dandy Burger

Dandy Burger

$6.50

sauce, lettuce, pickle

Deluxe

Deluxe

$7.00

sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$7.50

cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Grand Dandy

Grand Dandy

$9.50

bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Double

Double

$10.50

sauce, lettuce, pickle

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$11.50

cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Double Grand Dandy

Double Grand Dandy

$13.50

bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Littles

Little

Little

$5.00

sauce, lettuce, pickle

Little Deluxe

Little Deluxe

$5.50

sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Little Cheeseburger

Little Cheeseburger

$6.00

cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Little Grand Dandy

Little Grand Dandy

$7.00

bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Little Double Dandy

$8.50

sauce, lettuce, pickle

Little Double Cheeseburger

$9.50

cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Little Double Grand

$10.50

bacon, cheese, sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Veggie (NO PATTY)

Veggie (no patty)

Veggie (no patty)

$3.50

sauce, lettuce, pickle, tomato

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$5.75

sauce, lettuce

Fishwich

Fishwich

Fishwich

$9.75

sauce, lettuce

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.50

BLT

BLT

$7.00

Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Ham Dandy

Ham Dandy

$7.00

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$3.25

Chicken Strip

Chicken Strip

Chicken Strip

$9.00

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.00

French Fries Includes on sauce per order

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.75

Onion Rings Includes on sauce per order

Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$3.75

Tater Tots Includes on sauce per order

Extra

Extra Dandy's Sauce

$0.50

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Extra BBQ

$0.50

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

Extra Tartar

$0.50

Extra Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup Cup

$0.50

Mustard Cup

$0.50

Fountain

Pepsi

$1.75+

Diet Pepsi

$1.75+

Sierra Mist

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+

Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Mountain Dew

$1.75+

Rootbeer

$1.75+

Iced Tea

$1.75+

Arnold Palmer

$1.75+

Water

$0.50+

Cup of Ice

$0.50+

Milkshakes

Shake

Float/Royal/Sundae

Rootbeer Float

Rootbeer Float

$4.00+
Banana Royal

Banana Royal

$4.00+

Sundae

$4.00+

Misc Drinks

Milk

$2.75

1 pt

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Coffee

$2.75

Shirts

Black T-shirt

Black T-shirt

$25.00+
Black Tank Top

Black Tank Top

$25.00+
Ringer

Ringer

$30.00+

Hat

Black Hat

Black Hat

$30.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bend, Oregon's original roller skating drive-in hamburger restaurant. Serving burgers, milkshakes, to all of Central Oregon.

Location

1334 NE 3RD ST, Bend, OR 97701

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

