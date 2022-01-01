Mignonette
210 ne 18th street
miami, FL 33132
Popular Items
Appetizers
Beet Salad
Roasted gold beets, red onion, spiced walnuts, bleu cheese, gastrique
Boston Lettuce
Butter lettuce, pickled red onions, croutons, buttermilk dressing
Siberian Baerrii
Siberian Baerii, blini, classic accoutrements
Kuluga Caviar
Kuluga,blini, classic accoutrements
Osetra Caviar
Ossetra,blini, classic accoutrements
Royal Trio Caviar
Siberian Baerrii, Kaluga, Osetra, classic accoutrements
Daily Crudo
Rotating daily selection of raw fish preparation, usually involving citrus, chile peppers, salt, and extra virgin olive oil
Charred Grilled Oyster
Charred chilis, butter, roasted garlic
Oysters Rockefeller
Baked with herbs, butter, pernod
Lobster Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs topped with Maine lobster, chives, paprika
Shrimp Cocktail
Poached shrimp served chilled, cocktail sauce, lemon
Smoked Trout Dip
Smoked trout, buttered and toasted saltines, hot cherry peppers
Daily CBGB
Daily selection of rotating bowl of chowder, bisque, or gumbo
Corn Bread
Fresnos, sharp cheddar, espelette honey butter, seasonal jam, cultured vermont butter
Charred Octopus
Tender octopus charred in cast iron, parsnip puree, warm tomato-chili chutney
Seared Scallops
2 seared jumbo scallops, "dirty" polenta, duxelle, foie gras
Crab Cakes
Jumbo blue crab, red onion, bell pepper, worcestershire butter
Clams 'Casino'
Pancetta, roasted peppers, shallots, white wine, butter broth
Mussels Red
Pan roasted with spicy tomato sauce
Mussels White
Pan roasted with white wine, garlic and butter
Popcorn Conch
Crispy tender conch, cocktail, tartar, spicy tartar, lemon
Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy cornmeal crusted shrimp, cocktail, tartar, spicy tartar, lemon
ADD ON SIBERIAN
CAVIAR SET
Entrees
Crispy Skin Snapper
Served with choice of 2 veggie sides
Scallops
4 pan seared jumbo diver scallops, choice of 2 sides
Lobster Roll
Served warm, brioche, celery salt, drawn butter. Choice of 2 sides
Veggie plate
Choice of 4 veggie sides
South African Lobster Tails
8-10 ounces of baked tails, choice of 2 sides, drawn butter
Fancy Prime Dry Aged Strip
Homemade fries, wild mushroom, garlic aioli, demi-glace
Prime Dry Aged Strip Pick 2
Pan roasted 8 ounce filet. Choice of 2 sides
Baked Red Fish Pick 2
Baked Red Fish with choice of 2 sides
Baked Red fish fancy
Saffron, crimson, lentils, shrimp, salsa verde
Grouper Pick 2
Grilled Grouper with a choice of 2 sides
Grouper Fancy
Carolina gold rice, French ham, green pea emulsion
Whole Fish
Old bay chips, beurre blanc
Stripe Bass X2
Stripe Bass Fancy
Veggie Sides
Asparagus
brown butter vinaigrette, bread crumbs
Brussels Sprouts
warm bacon vinaigrette
Cheesy Polenta
cheese, herbs
French Fried Potato Chips
housemade, dusted with old bay
Green Peas
shallots, butter
Fried Roman Artichokes
imported Italian artichokes, smoked paprika aioli
Sauteed Mushrooms
butter, herbs
Sauteed Swiss Chard
with garlic and olive oil
Sweet Potato Wedges
baked wedges dusted with ancho chile powder
Housemade fries
roasted garlic mayo
Lentils
saffron, lobster stock
Desserts
Dessert Wine
Wine
Godello 'Polvorete' Emilio Moro
'Clos Henri' Sauvignon Blanc
'Serve-Et Maine' Muscadet
'SEEHOF' Riesling
'Naked' Austrian White Blend
'Chateau Soucherie' Chenin Blanc
'Inazio Urruzola' Txokolina
'El Camino' Varner Chardonnay
'Monopole' Rioja Bianco
'Arneis' Negro Angelo & Figi
Romane Rose Chateau Les Mesclances
'Massaya' Rose
'Touraine' Brut Sparkling Rose
Brut Prosecco
Gran Reserva Cava
'BloodRoot' Pinot Noir
'Langhe Rosso' Nebbiolo
'Saint Cosme Cotes Du Rhone' Syrah
'Emilio Moro' Tempranillo
'El Enemigo' Cabernet Franc
'Yalumba' Cabernet Sauvignon
'Zuccardi' Malbec
WINE BOOK
Lagar De Cervera
Albarino, Lagar de Fornelos Rias Baixas, Spain
Chenin Blanc, by Mary Taylor
Chenin Blanc, Pascal Biotteau by Mary Taylor Loire Valley, France
Godello, Alvaredos-Hobbs
Godello, Ribeira Sacra, Spain
Riesling, Ürziger Würzgarten Spåtlese
Riesling, Dr. Loosen, Mosel, Germany
Chardonnay, Macon La Roche- Vineuse
Chardonnay ,Burgundy, France
Domaine Hubert Brochard Sancerre
Sauvignon blanc, Domaine Hubert Brochard, Loire Valley, France
Chablis, Saint Martin
Domaine Laroche, Burgundy, France
Sémillon, Asphodéle Grand Vin Blanc Sec
Sémillon, Château Climens Bordeaux, France
Pouilly- Fuisse 'Les Trois Terroirs'
Chardonnay, Domaine Cheveau Burgundy, France
Les Champs De Cri Pouilly-Fumé
Sauvignon Blanc, Marc Deschamps Loire Valley, France
Muscadet, Sévre-et-Maine Sur Lie
Muscadet, Château de la Ragotiére Loire Valley, France
White Blend, Sur Le Mont
White Blend,Domaine Clusel-Roch,France
Pinot Gris, Lange
Willamette Valley, Oregon
Pinot Grigio, Bruno Verdi
Bruno Verdi, Italy
Rosé Blend, La Fete Du Rosé
Rosé Blend, Cotes de Provence Rosé, Provence, France
Cuvée des Commandeurs, Peyrassol
Rosé Blend, Provence, France
Sancerre Les Jeunes Vignes Rosé
Pinot Noir, Henri Bourgeois Loire Valley, France
Summer In A Bottle
Rosé Blend, Wolffer Estate Vineyard Long Island, New York
Rose Blend, Matthiasson
Rose Blend, California
Cuvée Clarendon, Domaine Gavoty
Rosé Blend, Cotes de Provence, France
Laurent-Perrier, Brut Cuvée Champagne Rosé
Champagne, France
Piper Heidsieck, Brut Cuvée 1785 Champagne Rosé
Champagne, France
Billiecart-Salmon, Brut Champagne Rosé
Champagne, France
Voirin-Jumel, Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne Grand Cru
Champagne, France
Laurent-Perrier, La Cuvée Brut Champagne
Champagne, France
Billiecart-Salmon, Brut Réserve Champagne
Champagne, France
Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut Champagne
Champagne, France
Sangiovese, Perlato Del Bosco
Sangiovese, Tua Rita,Tuscany, Italy
d'Alba Santo Stefano
Barbera, Castello di Neive, Piedmont, Italy, 2019
Saint-Aubin 1er Cru Sur le Sentier du Clou Vieilles Vignes
Pinot Noir, Henri Prudhon & Fils Burgundy, France
Nebbiolo d'Alba, Poderi Colla
Piedmont, Italy
Cabernet Franc, Chinon les Petites Roches
Cabernet Franc, Charles Jouget Loire Valley, France
Vendimia Seleccionada, Bodegas Emilio Moro
Spain
Crocus, Malbec de Cahors Prestige
France
Saint-Julien, Chateau Peymartin
Red Blend, Bordeaux, France
Sancerre Rouge
Pinot Noir, Domaine Hubert Brochard Loire Valley, France
Eight Years In The Dessert, Orin Swift
Zinfandel, California
Pinot Noir, Ken Wright Cellars
Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon
Cabernet Sauvignon, Ségla Margux
Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Rauzan Sélga, Bordeaux, France
Beaujolais- Lantignié
Gamay, Jean- Paul- Dubost,France
Gigondas Cuvée Tradition
Grenache, Syrah, Domaine du Gour de Chaulé, Rhone Valley, France
Beer
La Rubia
Wynwood Brewery, FL, Blonde Ale
Florida Man
Cigar City Brewery, FL, Double IPA
The Wizard Wit
Barrel of Monks Brewing Company, FL, Witbier
Narragansett
RI, Lager
Mama's Yella Pilsner
Oskar Blues Brewery, Pilsner
Sea Quench Ale
Moortgat Brewery, NY, Strong Golden Ale
Founders Porter
Founders Brewing, MI, Porter
Tag & Release
Sailfish Brewing, FL, Amber Ale
DRAFT- La Playita Pilsner
Mignonette is an oyster bar and seafood restaurant located in Edgewater near downtown Miami. Rotating daily selection of the freshest oysters, and an assortment of fresh seafood cooked plain ( your way), or fancy ( our way)
