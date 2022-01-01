Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

Mignonette

210 ne 18th street

miami, FL 33132

Appetizers

Beet Salad

$15.00

Roasted gold beets, red onion, spiced walnuts, bleu cheese, gastrique

Boston Lettuce

$12.00

Butter lettuce, pickled red onions, croutons, buttermilk dressing

Siberian Baerrii

$59.00Out of stock

Siberian Baerii, blini, classic accoutrements

Kuluga Caviar

$81.00

Kuluga,blini, classic accoutrements

Osetra Caviar

$111.00

Ossetra,blini, classic accoutrements

Royal Trio Caviar

$220.00

Siberian Baerrii, Kaluga, Osetra, classic accoutrements

Daily Crudo

$24.00

Rotating daily selection of raw fish preparation, usually involving citrus, chile peppers, salt, and extra virgin olive oil

Charred Grilled Oyster

$24.00

Charred chilis, butter, roasted garlic

Oysters Rockefeller

$24.00

Baked with herbs, butter, pernod

Lobster Deviled Eggs

$24.00

Deviled eggs topped with Maine lobster, chives, paprika

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Poached shrimp served chilled, cocktail sauce, lemon

Smoked Trout Dip

$15.00

Smoked trout, buttered and toasted saltines, hot cherry peppers

Daily CBGB

$19.00

Daily selection of rotating bowl of chowder, bisque, or gumbo

Corn Bread

$11.00

Fresnos, sharp cheddar, espelette honey butter, seasonal jam, cultured vermont butter

Charred Octopus

$23.00

Tender octopus charred in cast iron, parsnip puree, warm tomato-chili chutney

Seared Scallops

$27.00

2 seared jumbo scallops, "dirty" polenta, duxelle, foie gras

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Jumbo blue crab, red onion, bell pepper, worcestershire butter

Clams 'Casino'

$21.00

Pancetta, roasted peppers, shallots, white wine, butter broth

Mussels Red

$20.00

Pan roasted with spicy tomato sauce

Mussels White

$20.00

Pan roasted with white wine, garlic and butter

Popcorn Conch

$22.00

Crispy tender conch, cocktail, tartar, spicy tartar, lemon

Popcorn Shrimp

$22.00

Crispy cornmeal crusted shrimp, cocktail, tartar, spicy tartar, lemon

ADD ON SIBERIAN

$53.00Out of stock

CAVIAR SET

$8.00

Entrees

Crispy Skin Snapper

$35.00

Served with choice of 2 veggie sides

Scallops

$43.00

4 pan seared jumbo diver scallops, choice of 2 sides

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Served warm, brioche, celery salt, drawn butter. Choice of 2 sides

Veggie plate

$26.00

Choice of 4 veggie sides

South African Lobster Tails

$51.00

8-10 ounces of baked tails, choice of 2 sides, drawn butter

Fancy Prime Dry Aged Strip

$53.00

Homemade fries, wild mushroom, garlic aioli, demi-glace

Prime Dry Aged Strip Pick 2

$51.00

Pan roasted 8 ounce filet. Choice of 2 sides

Baked Red Fish Pick 2

$36.00

Baked Red Fish with choice of 2 sides

Baked Red fish fancy

$36.00

Saffron, crimson, lentils, shrimp, salsa verde

Grouper Pick 2

$41.00

Grilled Grouper with a choice of 2 sides

Grouper Fancy

$41.00

Carolina gold rice, French ham, green pea emulsion

Whole Fish

$49.00

Old bay chips, beurre blanc

Stripe Bass X2

$38.00

Stripe Bass Fancy

$38.00

Veggie Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

brown butter vinaigrette, bread crumbs

Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

warm bacon vinaigrette

Cheesy Polenta

$8.00

cheese, herbs

French Fried Potato Chips

$8.00

housemade, dusted with old bay

Green Peas

$8.00

shallots, butter

Fried Roman Artichokes

$8.00

imported Italian artichokes, smoked paprika aioli

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

butter, herbs

Sauteed Swiss Chard

$8.00

with garlic and olive oil

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.00

baked wedges dusted with ancho chile powder

Housemade fries

$8.00

roasted garlic mayo

Lentils

$8.00

saffron, lobster stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$10.00

butterscotch and heath bar bread pudding, spicy whipped cream

Carrot Cake

$12.00

homemade with cream cheese frosting

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

hand squeezed, berries, whipped cream

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

sea salt, cold milk, caramel

Dessert Wine

Jorge Ordonez & Co. Victoria

$18.00

Susana Balbo Late Harvest Torrontes

$12.00

Chateau La Fleur D’OR Sauternes 2011

$16.00

Royal Tokaji 5 Puttonyos 2016

$18.00

Royal Tokaji Late Harvest 2017

$14.00

Dow’s 20 Year old Tawny Port

$15.00

Jerez Palo Cortado Viejo C.P

$13.00

Royal Tokaji

$73.00

N/A Beverage

Coke / Diet Coke / Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

Perrier

$9.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Wine

Godello 'Polvorete' Emilio Moro

$72.00

'Clos Henri' Sauvignon Blanc

$68.00

'Serve-Et Maine' Muscadet

$60.00

'SEEHOF' Riesling

$68.00

'Naked' Austrian White Blend

$64.00

'Chateau Soucherie' Chenin Blanc

$64.00

'Inazio Urruzola' Txokolina

$60.00

'El Camino' Varner Chardonnay

$72.00

'Monopole' Rioja Bianco

$60.00

'Arneis' Negro Angelo & Figi

$64.00

Romane Rose Chateau Les Mesclances

$64.00

'Massaya' Rose

$64.00

'Touraine' Brut Sparkling Rose

$68.00

Brut Prosecco

$68.00

Gran Reserva Cava

$64.00

'BloodRoot' Pinot Noir

$68.00

'Langhe Rosso' Nebbiolo

$60.00

'Saint Cosme Cotes Du Rhone' Syrah

$60.00

'Emilio Moro' Tempranillo

$72.00Out of stock

'El Enemigo' Cabernet Franc

$72.00

'Yalumba' Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

'Zuccardi' Malbec

$68.00

WINE BOOK

Lagar De Cervera

$70.00

Albarino, Lagar de Fornelos Rias Baixas, Spain

Chenin Blanc, by Mary Taylor

$69.00

Chenin Blanc, Pascal Biotteau by Mary Taylor Loire Valley, France

Godello, Alvaredos-Hobbs

$91.00

Godello, Ribeira Sacra, Spain

Riesling, Ürziger Würzgarten Spåtlese

$86.00

Riesling, Dr. Loosen, Mosel, Germany

Chardonnay, Macon La Roche- Vineuse

$93.00

Chardonnay ,Burgundy, France

Domaine Hubert Brochard Sancerre

$91.00

Sauvignon blanc, Domaine Hubert Brochard, Loire Valley, France

Chablis, Saint Martin

$116.00

Domaine Laroche, Burgundy, France

Sémillon, Asphodéle Grand Vin Blanc Sec

$116.00

Sémillon, Château Climens Bordeaux, France

Pouilly- Fuisse 'Les Trois Terroirs'

$92.00

Chardonnay, Domaine Cheveau Burgundy, France

Les Champs De Cri Pouilly-Fumé

$94.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Marc Deschamps Loire Valley, France

Muscadet, Sévre-et-Maine Sur Lie

$66.00

Muscadet, Château de la Ragotiére Loire Valley, France

White Blend, Sur Le Mont

$76.00

White Blend,Domaine Clusel-Roch,France

Pinot Gris, Lange

$68.00

Willamette Valley, Oregon

Pinot Grigio, Bruno Verdi

$66.00

Bruno Verdi, Italy

Rosé Blend, La Fete Du Rosé

$71.00

Rosé Blend, Cotes de Provence Rosé, Provence, France

Cuvée des Commandeurs, Peyrassol

$72.00

Rosé Blend, Provence, France

Sancerre Les Jeunes Vignes Rosé

$70.00

Pinot Noir, Henri Bourgeois Loire Valley, France

Summer In A Bottle

$76.00

Rosé Blend, Wolffer Estate Vineyard Long Island, New York

Rose Blend, Matthiasson

$76.00

Rose Blend, California

Cuvée Clarendon, Domaine Gavoty

$91.00

Rosé Blend, Cotes de Provence, France

Laurent-Perrier, Brut Cuvée Champagne Rosé

$169.00

Champagne, France

Piper Heidsieck, Brut Cuvée 1785 Champagne Rosé

$161.00

Champagne, France

Billiecart-Salmon, Brut Champagne Rosé

$196.00

Champagne, France

Voirin-Jumel, Blanc de Blancs Brut Champagne Grand Cru

$96.00

Champagne, France

Laurent-Perrier, La Cuvée Brut Champagne

$81.00

Champagne, France

Billiecart-Salmon, Brut Réserve Champagne

$161.00

Champagne, France

Philipponnat, Royale Réserve Brut Champagne

$169.00

Champagne, France

Sangiovese, Perlato Del Bosco

$88.00

Sangiovese, Tua Rita,Tuscany, Italy

d'Alba Santo Stefano

$62.00

Barbera, Castello di Neive, Piedmont, Italy, 2019

Saint-Aubin 1er Cru Sur le Sentier du Clou Vieilles Vignes

$133.00

Pinot Noir, Henri Prudhon & Fils Burgundy, France

Nebbiolo d'Alba, Poderi Colla

$86.00

Piedmont, Italy

Cabernet Franc, Chinon les Petites Roches

$88.00

Cabernet Franc, Charles Jouget Loire Valley, France

Vendimia Seleccionada, Bodegas Emilio Moro

$96.00

Spain

Crocus, Malbec de Cahors Prestige

$121.00

France

Saint-Julien, Chateau Peymartin

$110.00

Red Blend, Bordeaux, France

Sancerre Rouge

$86.00

Pinot Noir, Domaine Hubert Brochard Loire Valley, France

Eight Years In The Dessert, Orin Swift

$131.00

Zinfandel, California

Pinot Noir, Ken Wright Cellars

$76.00

Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Cabernet Sauvignon, Ségla Margux

$161.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Chateau Rauzan Sélga, Bordeaux, France

Beaujolais- Lantignié

$66.00

Gamay, Jean- Paul- Dubost,France

Gigondas Cuvée Tradition

$81.00

Grenache, Syrah, Domaine du Gour de Chaulé, Rhone Valley, France

Beer

La Rubia

$10.00

Wynwood Brewery, FL, Blonde Ale

Florida Man

$10.00

Cigar City Brewery, FL, Double IPA

The Wizard Wit

$10.00

Barrel of Monks Brewing Company, FL, Witbier

Narragansett

$8.00

RI, Lager

Mama's Yella Pilsner

$9.00

Oskar Blues Brewery, Pilsner

Sea Quench Ale

$10.00

Moortgat Brewery, NY, Strong Golden Ale

Founders Porter

$9.00

Founders Brewing, MI, Porter

Tag & Release

$10.00

Sailfish Brewing, FL, Amber Ale

DRAFT- La Playita Pilsner

$10.00
Restaurant info

Mignonette is an oyster bar and seafood restaurant located in Edgewater near downtown Miami. Rotating daily selection of the freshest oysters, and an assortment of fresh seafood cooked plain ( your way), or fancy ( our way)

Location

210 ne 18th street, miami, FL 33132

