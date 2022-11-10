Pappas Marketplace - Trinity imageView gallery
Greek

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity 3294 Redeemer Way

review star

No reviews yet

3294 Redeemer Way

New Port Richey, FL 34655

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chopped Greek Salad
Classic Gyro Pita
Chicken Avgolemono Soup

Greek Salads

Traditional Greek Salad

Traditional Greek Salad

$11.50+

Iceberg lettuce on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, garnished with tomatoes, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, Greek pepperoncini, radishes, scallions, baby spinach, sliced bell pepper, beets, feta cheese, shrimp and anchovy. Includes Louis Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.

Chopped Greek Salad

Chopped Greek Salad

$11.50+

All the ingredients of the Traditional Salad chopped on top of a mound of Pappas potato salad, topped with shrimp and anchovy. Includes Pappas Greek Dressing and Bread on the side.

1LB Pappas Potato Salad

1LB Pappas Potato Salad

$8.00

Our Special Family Recipe!

Walnut Chicken Salad

Walnut Chicken Salad

$10.50

All natural chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on lettuce with tomatoes and pita chips

Chop Chicken Chop Salad

Chop Chicken Chop Salad

$14.00

A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken

Appetizers

Chicken Avgolemono Soup

Chicken Avgolemono Soup

$4.50+

Greek “Chicken soup for the soul”, finished with an egg and lemon liaison.

Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Different soup every month. Refer to specials section to see this month’s creation

Greek A Dilla

$9.50

Chicken, Gyro or pork with feta, cheddar jack, and scallions in a grilled flatbread, served with tzatziki

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$8.50

Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki

Feta Bruschetta w/Crostini

Feta Bruschetta w/Crostini

$7.00

Traditional tomato bruschetta with a Greek twist

Falafel

Falafel

$8.50

Made with ground chickpeas and Greek spices, served with spicy tzatziki

Greek Lettuce Wraps

Greek Lettuce Wraps

$9.50

Chicken, gyro or pork, served with sliced onions, tomatoes, tzatziki and iceberg lettuce shells for wrapping

Mediterranean Spreads

Mediterranean Spreads

$7.00

Served with pita chips. -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper or Pesto Hummus, Tzatziki or Roasted Garlic Feta

Trio of Spreads

Trio of Spreads

$13.50

Choose any four of our Mediterranean spreads -Traditional, Roasted Red Pepper, or Pesto Hummus, Roasted Garlic Feta, or Tzatziki- Spicy Tzatziki served with pita chips

Flatbreads

The Greek

The Greek

$11.00

Olive oil, garlic, sliced tomato, scallions, basil, feta and Kalamata olives

Greek Salad Flatbread

Greek Salad Flatbread

$11.00

Potato salad, chopped veggies, feta, scallions and Pappas vinaigrette. Can be made in vegetarian version with hummus replacing the potato salad.

Spinach & Feta Flatbread

Spinach & Feta Flatbread

$12.00

Fresh baby spinach, artichoke, marinara, feta and fresh mozzarella

Spartan Chicken Flatbread

Spartan Chicken Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted garlic feta, chicken, artichoke hearts, basil, onions and peppers

Pita Sandwiches

Classic Gyro Pita

Classic Gyro Pita

$9.50

Hand-carved blend of beef & lamb

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

Chicken Souvlaki Pita

$9.50

All natural grilled chicken breast

Pork Souvlaki

$9.50
Falafel

Falafel

$9.00

Made with ground chickpeas and Greek spices

Lamb Pita

$12.00
Fresh Greek Veggie Pita

Fresh Greek Veggie Pita

$8.50

Fresh chopped salad veggies tossed with Pappas vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo

Chicken Salad Melt

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.50

Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini

Tampa Cuban

Tampa Cuban

$9.50

Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf

Steak & Cheese

Steak & Cheese

$12.00

Sliced ribeye, provolone, grilled onions & mushrooms on a toasted French loaf with garlic mayo and au jus for dipping

Mojo Pork

Mojo Pork

$9.50

Cuban style mojo-marinated roast pork and provolone cheese on toasted French loaf with garlic herb mayo and mojo juice for dipping

Fried Fish

Fried Fish

$9.50

Crispy fried fish on toasted panini with cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce,tomato, onion and garlic mayo

"Pick 2"

Classic Gyro Combo

Classic Gyro Combo

$11.50

Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.

Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo

Chicken Souvlaki Pita Combo

$11.50

Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.

Falafel Pita Combo

Falafel Pita Combo

$11.50

Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.

Tampa Cuban Sandwich Combo

Tampa Cuban Sandwich Combo

$11.50

Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.

Mojo Pork Sandwich Combo

Mojo Pork Sandwich Combo

$11.50

Half sandwich, drink and your choice of side.

Mix & Match

$11.50

Mix & Match any TWO different items below Includes soft drink or tea

Cafe Entrees

Pita Platter

Pita Platter

$14.50

Presented open-faced on a grilled pita with sliced tomato, onion and tzatziki, served with Café Salad, Greek Fries, Rice or Seasonal Vegetable

Greek Rice Bowl

Greek Rice Bowl

$13.50

Rice is your side on this one... tossed with chicken, gyro or pork, grilled tomatoes, peppers and onions, and topped with marinara and crumbled feta, FYI Peppers & Onions already cooked in the rice.

Traditional Mousaka

Traditional Mousaka

$13.00

Greek-spiced beef layered with grilled eggplant topped with creamy bechamel and marinara

Dolmades

Dolmades

$12.50

A mix of ground beef, rice, tomato and Greek spices, hand rolled in tender grapevine leaves

Chicken Spanakopita

Chicken Spanakopita

$13.50

Grilled chicken breast over sautéed spinach, artichoke hearts, feta, scallions and fresh mozzarella, topped with marinara or avgolemono sauce

Oven Roasted Chicken

Oven Roasted Chicken

$13.00

Oven-roasted half chicken rubbed with fresh Greek oregano and served with our Greek Style lemon garlic sauce

Louie's Fish

Louie's Fish

$13.00

Lightly floured and sauteed, topped with your choice of our 'Greek Style

Children's Entrees

Kids Fried Chicken Breast Tenders

Kids Fried Chicken Breast Tenders

$8.00

Served with chips

Kids Mini Pita

Kids Mini Pita

$7.50

Chicken, gyro or pork with tzatziki and served with chips

Kids Pita Pizza

Kids Pita Pizza

$6.50

Topped with fresh tomato sauce and melted cheese

Kiddie-dillas

Kiddie-dillas

$6.50

Cheddar Jack in a grilled flatbread. Served with chips

Kids Mac' N' Cheese

Kids Mac' N' Cheese

$6.50

Made creamy with butter and cheddar jack cheese

Pappas Sides

Pappas Potato Salad

Pappas Potato Salad

$4.00
Cafe Salad

Cafe Salad

$5.50
Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$5.00
Greek Potatoes

Greek Potatoes

$4.50
Rice Pilaf

Rice Pilaf

$4.00
Seasonal Vegetable

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.50
Three Dolmades

Three Dolmades

$5.50
Single Spanakopita

Single Spanakopita

$4.50
Extra Pita Chips

Extra Pita Chips

$2.50
Single Grilled Pita

Single Grilled Pita

$2.50

Side of Gyro

$4.50

Side of Chicken

$4.50

Side of Pork

$4.50

Extra Dressing

$0.75
Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$0.75
Extra Tzatziki

Extra Tzatziki

$0.75
Loaf of Bread

Loaf of Bread

$6.00

Chicken Salad Scoop

$4.50

Beverages

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Drinks are served in a 16oz cup.

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Pappas Bottled Water

Pappas Bottled Water

$2.50
Greek Sparkling Water

Greek Sparkling Water

$4.00

Wine by Glass

$6.50

Pappas Sangria

$6.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Stella

$5.50

Coffee

$1.50

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.50

Traditional Greek Favorite

Baklava Cheesecake

Baklava Cheesecake

$6.00

Creamy cheesecake filled and topped with walnuts, honey and fillo

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Made with seasonal fruit, served warm with rich butter topping

Cookie

Cookie

$2.75

Chocolate Chunk!

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$5.50Out of stock

Creamy and Fresh

Italian Canoli

Italian Canoli

$5.50

A traditional favorite

Mickey Moose Cake

$6.00

Specials

Greek Pastitsio

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Directions

Gallery
Pappas Marketplace - Trinity image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hungry Greek - Starkey
orange starNo Reviews
12319 State Rd 54 Odessa, FL 33556
View restaurantnext
The Hungry Greek - Ballantrae
orange starNo Reviews
17772 Aprile Drive Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Citrus Park
orange starNo Reviews
7877 Gunn Hwy #106 Tampa, FL 33626
View restaurantnext
Hungry Greek
orange starNo Reviews
23651 Florida Highway 54 Lutz, FL 33559
View restaurantnext
Acropolis - Bruce B Downs
orange star4.3 • 1,124
14947 Bruce B Downs Blvd Tampa, FL 33613
View restaurantnext
Greek City Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,267
3125 Commercial Way Spring Hill, FL 34606
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston