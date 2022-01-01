Pasta Villa imageView gallery

Pasta Villa Columbus

2475 North High Street

Columbus, OH 43202

Popular Items

Shrimp Scampi
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken Marsala

NY Thin Crust Pizza

10" Cheese (Dinner)

$10.00

14" Cheese (Dinner)

$12.00

16" Cheese (Dinner)

$15.00

Specialty Pizzas

10" Fully Loaded

$12.00

10" All Meat

$12.00

10" Hawaiian

$12.00

10" Vegetarian

$12.00

10" Four Cheese

$12.00

10" White Pizza

$12.00

10" Garlic Supreme

$12.00

10" Margherita

$12.00

14" Fully Loaded

$16.00

14" All Meat

$16.00

14" Hawaiian

$16.00

14" Vegetarian

$16.00

14" Four Cheese

$16.00

14" White Pizza

$16.00

14" Garlic Supreme

$16.00

14" Margherita

$16.00

16" Fully Loaded

$18.00

16" All Meat

$18.00

16" Hawaiian

$18.00

16" Vegetarian

$18.00

16" Four Cheese

$18.00

16" White Pizza

$18.00

16" Garlic Supreme

$18.00

16" Margherita

$18.00

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Villa Cheese Bread

$5.99

Bread Sticks

$5.99

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Mussels in White Wine Lemon Butter

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Chicken Wings (6)

$11.99

Crab Cake

$7.99

Soup & Salads

Italian Wedding

$6.99

Lobster Bisque

$6.99

Shrimp & Corn Chowder

$6.99

Small Greek Salad

$3.99

Large Greek Salad

$6.99

Small Italian House Salad

$4.99

Large Italian House Salad

$6.99

Small Italian Chef Salad

$5.99

Large Italian Chef Salad

$7.99

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Large Caesar Salad

$4.99

Fresh Mozzarella Salad

$4.99

Seafood

Seafood Marcecata

$21.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Shrimp Scampi

$16.99

Mushroom

$2.99

Oven Baked Subs

Italian Sub

$9.99

Italian Super Sub

$8.99

Meatball Marinara Sub

$12.99

Vegetarian Sub

$9.99

Philly Steak Sub

$14.99

Pizza Sub

$6.99

Italian Specialties

Stromboli

$11.99

Pepperoni Roll

$11.99

Cheese Calzone

$11.99

Pepperoni Calzone

$11.99

Vegi Stromboli

$11.99

Make Your Own Stromboli

$11.99

Make Your Own Calzone

$11.99

Chicken / Veal

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.99

Chicken Marsala

$16.99

Chicken Alfredo

$14.99

Chicken Picatta

$14.99

Veal Marsala

$16.99

Veal Picatta

$17.99

Veal & Eggplant Combo

$21.99

Veal Parmigiana

$18.99

Chicken&eggplantcombo

$18.99

Pasta

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.99

Family Size Spaghetti & Meatballs

$49.99

Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$16.99

Penne

$16.99

Gnocchi

$16.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.99

Baked Lasagna

$16.99

Baked Ziti

$16.99

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.99

Penne Alla Vodka Chicken

$17.99

Gnocchi With Pesto Sauce

$14.99

Cheese Tortellini Vodka Sauce

$16.99

Penne Alla Vodka

$15.99

Ravioli

Prosciutto Portabella Ravioli

$14.99

Six Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

Meat Ravioli

$13.99

Lobster Ravioli

$17.99

Goat Cheese Ravioli

$16.99

Children’s Menu

Kids Fried Cheese Ravioli

$3.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Kids Cheese Ravioli

$4.99

Kids Penne Pasta with Butter

$3.99

Kids Penne Pasta with Marinara

$3.99

Kids Side of Meatballs

$2.99

Kids Spaghetti and Meatball

$4.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$4.99

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Spaghetti Marinara

$4.99

Side Order

Side of Veggies

$5.99

Side of Pasta

$1.99

Side of Shrimp

$5.99

Side of Chicken Large

$5.99

Side of Pasta

$1.99

Side of Alfredo

$2.99

Gluten Free Spaghetti

$9.99

Side of Marinara

$3.99

Side of Mushroom

$2.99

Side of Broccoli

$1.99

Side of Meatball

$4.99

Side of Garlic bread

$0.50

Side Meat Sause

$4.99

Beverages

2 Liter Coke

$2.99

2 Liter Diet Coke

$2.99

Bottled Coke

$1.50

Bottled Coke Zero

$1.50

Bottled Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Sprite

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Canned 7Up

$1.00

Canned Coke

$1.00

Canned Diet 7Up

$1.00

Canned Dr. Pepper

$1.00

Canned Lemonade

$1.00

Canned Root Beer

$1.00

Canned Sprite

$1.00

Canned Sweet Tea

$1.00

Canned Unsweet Tea

$1.00

Fountain Drink - Coke

$1.50

Fountain Drink - Coke Zero

$1.50

Fountain Drink - Diet Coke

$1.50

Fountain Drink - Root Beer

$1.50

Fountain Drink - Sprite

$1.50

Fountain Drink - Sweet Tea

$1.50

Fountain Drink - Unsweet Ice Tea

$1.50

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.50

Fresh Brewed Tea

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.50

San Pellegrino Water

$1.99

Wine

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$30.00

GLS Cavit Lunetta Prosecco

$6.00

GLS Citra Pinot Grigio

$7.00

GLS Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Sterling VC Chardonnay

$7.00

BTL Cavit Lunetta Prosecco

$20.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$21.00

BTL Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

BTL Sterling VC Chardonnay

$21.00

Darkhorse Pinot Noir

$7.00

GLS F. Coppola Rosso

$6.00

GLS 14 Hands Merlot

$7.00

GLS Piccini Chianti Classico

$8.00

GLS Josh Cellars Cabernet

$10.00

Stella Rosso

$8.00

Darkhorse Pinot Noir

$21.00

BTL F. Coppola Rosso

$17.00

BTL 14 Hands Merlot

$21.00

BTL Piccini Chianti Classico

$24.00

BTL Josh Cellars Cabernet

$30.00

Stella Rosa

$24.00

Frescobaldi Nipozzano Reserve Chianti

$30.00

Frescobaldi Chianti Castiglioni

$25.00

Tormaresca Primitivo

$25.00

Antinori Villatoscana Rosso

$35.00

Antinori Villa Toscana Bianco

$28.00

Antinori Villa Toscana Rosso

$28.00

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Great Lakes Selection

$5.00

Samuel Adams Selection

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00

Molson

$4.00

Amstel Light

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Drinks

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Zero Sugar Coke

$2.99

Barg's Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.00

Spellglino Water

$2.50

Can Soda

$1.50

Coffee/Tea

$1.99

Bottle

$1.99

Gatorade

$1.99

Carry Out Wine

Alamos Malbec

$11.99

Josh Cellars Cab

$15.99

Seaglass Pinot Noir

$11.99

14 Hands Red Blend

$9.99

Strerling Cab

$10.99

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$10.99

K-J Chardonnay

$14.99

Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$11.99

Ch Ste. Michelle Riesling

$14.99

LaMarca Prosecco

$15.99

Mezzaorona Pinot Grigio

$12.99

Stella Rosa

$12.99

F Coppola Claret

$17.99

Dark Horse Cabernet

$8.99

Dessert

Chocolate Fondant

$6.99

Limoncello Gelato

$8.99

Limoncello Cake

$7.50

New York Cheesecake

$6.99

Sicilian Cannoli

$6.99

Exotic Bomba

$7.99

Tiramisu

$7.50

Chocolate Gelato

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla Gelato

$2.99Out of stock

Daily Special

Smoked Chicken Ravioli

$14.99

Mushroom Ravioli

$13.99

Manicotti Meat Sause

$15.99

Gnocchi Pesto Sauce

$13.99

Tortellini

$14.99

Lunch Buffet

Lunch Buffet

$12.00

Lunch Buffet with drinks

$13.49

Cork Fee

Wine Cork Fee

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2475 North High Street, Columbus, OH 43202

Directions

Gallery
Pasta Villa image

