Peter's Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

3108 Alum Rock Ave

San Jose, CA 95127

Order Again

Popular Items

Burnt Almond
Apple
8"

Cakes

Burnt Almond

Burnt Almond

Our signature cake. A single layer white cake, split in two, with custard filling and icing, then covered in almonds

Heart Shaped

Heart Shaped

Single or Double Layer heart-shaped cake in the choice of three of our traditional flavors. Burnt Almond, Shirley Special, and Chocolate Fudge.

Berry Boston

Berry Boston

Single layer white cake w/ custard filling, whipped cream icing, topped w/ berries

Angel Food, 10"

Angel Food, 10"

$19.20

Traditional Angel Food Cake

Angel Food, 8"

Angel Food, 8"

$13.95

Traditional Angel Food Cake

Berry Shortdough

Berry Shortdough

Single layer white cake, sitting on a shortbread cookie crust, w/ boysenberry filling, and whipped cream icing.

Carrot

Carrot

Single layer carrot cake w/ cream cheese icing

Checkerboard

Checkerboard

Double layer white and chocolate cake, when cut, looks like a checkerboard. Has buttercream and chocolate fudge mixed together as the filling and icing.

Coconut

Coconut

Double layer white cake, with buttercream and coconut shavings as filling, with buttercream icing with coconut shavings on outside.

German Chocolate

German Chocolate

Double layer chocolate cake, with a coconut walnut brown sugar mix as the filling and top. Then finished with chocolate fudge on the sides.

Lemon Crunch

Double layer white cake, with lemon filling, lemon icing, and a coconut lemon crunch on the outside.

Orange Chiffon, 10"

Orange Chiffon, 10"

$19.70

Traditional Orange Chiffon

Orange Chiffon, 8"

Orange Chiffon, 8"

$14.70

Traditional Orange Chiffon

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

Single layer Red Velvet cake w/ cream cheese icing

Shirley Special

Shirley Special

Single layer choc cake w/ choc fudge & raspberry whipped cream filling, topped w/ raspberry whipped cream and choc sprinkles.

Cakes (Build Your Own)

7"

7"

$21.25

Double Layer. Serves 7-8

8"

8"

$27.75

Double Layer. Serves 8-10

9"

9"

$35.00

Double Layer. Serves 10-12

10"

10"

$43.00

Double Layer. Serves 15-18

11"

11"

$52.25

Double Layer. Serves 20-25

12"

12"

$62.25

Double Layer. Serves 25-30

14"

14"

$84.75

Double Layer. Serves 40-50

16"

16"

$110.50

Double Layer. Serves 60-75

1/4 Sheet

1/4 Sheet

$44.50

Singe Layer. Serves 15-20

2 Layer 1/4 Sheet

2 Layer 1/4 Sheet

$60.00

Double Layer. Serves 25-30

1/2 Sheet

1/2 Sheet

$86.50

Single Layer. Serves 30-40

2 Layer 1/2 Sheet

2 Layer 1/2 Sheet

$101.50

Double Layer. Serves 50-60

Full Sheet

Full Sheet

$145.50

Single Layer. Serves 70-90

2 Layer Full Sheet

2 Layer Full Sheet

$204.50

Double Layer. Serves 110-130

Bread

Almond Poppy Seed Loaf

Almond Poppy Seed Loaf

$5.95
Banana Nut Loaf

Banana Nut Loaf

$5.95
Blueberry Loaf

Blueberry Loaf

$5.95
Cinnamon Nut Bread

Cinnamon Nut Bread

$3.95
English Tea Cake

English Tea Cake

$5.95

Soft, spongey maple flavor cake topped with slices almonds and royal icing

Lemon Loaf

Lemon Loaf

$5.95
Portuguese Sweet Bread

Portuguese Sweet Bread

$3.95

Potato Bread (sliced)

$3.95
Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$5.95
White Bread (sliced)

White Bread (sliced)

$3.95

Coffee Cakes

Apple

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ apples, raisins, & walnuts

Apricot

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ apricot, raisins, & walnuts

Bear Claw

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ almond paste & choc, topped w/ almonds

Beehive

Beehive

$9.95

Plain coffee cake split & filled w/ custard

Berry

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ berry, raisins, walnuts

Custard

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ custard

German

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ coconut & walnuts

Pineapple

$9.95

Coffee cake filled w/ pineapple

Plain

$9.95

Plain Coffee topped w/ sweet glaze

Plain w/ almonds

Plain w/ almonds

$9.95

Plain Coffee topped w/ sweet glaze & almonds

Cupcakes

Burnt Almond Cupcake

Burnt Almond Cupcake

$2.20

White cupcake topped w/ custard & candied almonds (MINIMUM ORDER: 12)

Chocolate Burnt Almond Cupcake

$2.20

Chocolate cupcake topped w/ custard & candied almonds (MINIMUM ORDER: 12)

Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$1.40

Chocolate Cupcake (MINIMUM ORDER: 12)

White Cupcake

White Cupcake

$1.40

White cupcake (MINIMUM ORDER: 12)

Shirley Special Cupcake

$2.20

Chocolate cake w/ raspberry whipped cream (MINIMUM ORDER: 12)

Danish

Apricot

Apricot

$1.75

Danish topped w/ apricot

Bearclaw

$1.75

Danish filled w/ almond paste & choc topped w/ almonds

Berry

Berry

$1.75

Danish topped w/ berry

Butterhorn

$1.75

Danish filled w/ cinnamon & brown sugar

Butterhorn w/ almonds

$1.75

Danish filled w/ cinnamon & brown sugar topped w/ almonds

Custard

Custard

$1.75

Danish topped w/ custard

Figure 8

$1.75

Glazed sweet dough

Figure 8 w/ almonds

$1.75

Glazed sweet dough topped w/ almonds

Pineapple

$1.75

Danish topped w/ pineapple

Pretzel

$1.75

Pretzel shaped glazed sweet dough

Raisin Snail

$1.75

Danish filled raisins & cinnamon

Raisin Snail w/ almonds

$1.75

Danish filled raisins & cinnamon topped w/ almonds

Dinner Rolls

Butter Rolls (1doz)

$4.75

Flakely butter roll

Parkerhouse (1doz)

$4.75

Pull apart rolls

Poppy seed (1doz)

$4.75

Roll topped w/ poppy seeds

Potato Roll (1doz)

$4.75

Roll dusted w/ flour on top

Seasame seed (1doz)

$4.75

Roll topped w/ seasame seeds

Hamburger Buns (1doz)

$6.50

Hot Dog Buns (1doz)

$6.50

Pastries

Apple Squares

$2.85

Slice of apple pie

Apple Turnover

$2.85

Puff pastry filled with apples

Banana Nut Muffin

$1.30

Banana Muffin w/ walnuts

Blueberry Muffin

$1.30

Bran Muffin

$1.30

Bran based w/ raisins & pineapple

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$1.30

Chocolate muffin w/ chocolate chips

Cinnamon Squares

$1.30

Cinnamon roll (optional almonds on top)

Croissants

$1.95

Butter croissants

Nut Roll/Sticky Bun

Nut Roll/Sticky Bun

$1.30

Roll topped w/ walnuts & glaze

Orange Roll

$1.30

Glazed orange muffin

Raspberry Roll

$1.30

Glazed raspberry muffin

Pies (Fruit)

Apple

$10.25

Pie w/ apple filling

Apricot

Apricot

$10.25

Pie w/ apricot filling

Berry

$10.25

Pie w/ berry filling

Cherry

$10.25

Pie w/ cherry filling

Dutch Apple

$10.25

Pie w/ apple filling, topped w/ coconut crumb

Peach

$10.25

Pie w/ peach filling

Pineapple Pie

$10.25

Pie filled w/ pineapple

Pumpkin

$11.00

Traditional pumpkin pie

Seasonal Items

Cake Eggs

Cake Eggs

$2.25Out of stock

Vanilla cake shaped as eggs, and glazed w/ chocolate or royal icing

Fruit Cake, Large

Fruit Cake, Large

$25.25Out of stock

Traditonal fruit cake

Fruit Cake, Small

Fruit Cake, Small

$13.75Out of stock

Traditonal fruit cake

Hot Cross Buns

Hot Cross Buns

$1.15Out of stock

Sweet bun, topped w/ baked custard

Pfefferneüse Cookies (1 Doz)

Pfefferneüse Cookies (1 Doz)

$7.25Out of stock

German spice cookie topped with royal icing, and a dusting of powdered sugar.

Pumpkin Loaf

Pumpkin Loaf

$5.95
Rabbit Cakes

Rabbit Cakes

$28.75Out of stock

8" cake decorated as a rabbit. Available in three Burnt Almond flavors & White Cake /w Buttercream & Coconut shavings.

Stollen Bread, Large

Stollen Bread, Large

$14.95Out of stock

Traditional German bread baked w/ candied fruit & walnuts, topped w/ royal icing

Stollen Bread, Small

Stollen Bread, Small

$12.50Out of stock

Traditional German bread baked w/ candied fruit & walnuts, topped w/ royal icing

Strawberry Cream Pie

$13.75Out of stock

8' pie filled w/ fresh strawberries, baked custard, topped w/ strawberry glaze & whipped cream

Strawberry Ring, Large

Strawberry Ring, Large

$31.75Out of stock

10' cream puff filled w/ fresh strawberries, whipped cream, and custard

Strawberry Ring, Small

Strawberry Ring, Small

$17.25Out of stock

6' cream puff filled w/ fresh strawberries, whipped cream, & custard

Strawberry Tart

$3.25Out of stock

Retail Items

Candles

Candles

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Please give us a call if you have any special requests or questions.

Location

3108 Alum Rock Ave, San Jose, CA 95127

Directions

Gallery
Peters' Bakery image
Peters' Bakery image

