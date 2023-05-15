Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crazy Jalapeno Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

354 North White Road

San Jose, CA 95127

Main Menu

Platillos / Main Dishes

Parrillada

$26.50

Beef steak, chorizo, shrimp, bacon, quesadilla, refried beans and jalapeños

Carne Asada

$18.57

Beef meat, refried beans, rice, salad and fried onion

Chuleta De Res

$22.50

Juicy grilled beef chop, served with refried beans, rice and salad

Chile Relleno

$17.75

Chile poblano filled with cheese, served with refried beans, rice and salad

Bistec Ranchero

$19.99

Delicious, thin steak slices grilled with fresh jalapeños, onion and tomato, served with beans, fresh guacamole and sour cream

Carne Asada Con Camarones

$23.99

Grilled steak, shrimps, refried beans, rice and salad

Fajitas Mixtas

$21.99

Asada, chicken, shrimp, cooked with red and green bell peppers and onion, served with rice

Fajitas De Res

$19.89

Served with red and green bell peppers, onion and rice

Fajitas De Pollo

$18.89

Served with red and green bell peppers, onion and rice

Enchiladas Rojas

$16.50

Filled with cheese or chicken, served with rice, refried beans and salad

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.50

Filled with cheese or chicken, served with rice, refried beans and salad

Enchiladas Michoacanas

$18.45

Served with cabbage, tomato, onion, cheese and tomato sauce. Pick your meat, chicken or asada

Caldo De Res

$17.50

Served with rice

Kids Menu

Soft Taco with Rice and Beans

$8.50

Baby Burrito

$6.50

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

With French fries and ketchup

Pasta De Camarón

$17.50

Cream pasta with shrimps

French Fries

$5.92

Comida Del Mar / Seafood

Filete Empanizado

$18.99

Breaded tilapia fillet, with refried beans, rice and salad

Mojarra Frita

$22.50

With rice and salad

Camarones Rancheros

$19.75

Accompanied with refried beans, rice and salad

Camarones Al Tequilazo

$19.99

Cooked with tequila, green and red pepper, accompanied with rice, refried beans and salad

Camarones a La Diabla

$19.75

Cooked in a spicy sauce, accompanied with refried beans, rice and salad

Filete a La Plancha

$17.99

Tilapa fillet accompanied with rice, refried beans and salad

Camarones Momia

$17.99

Cheese filled shrimps, rolled in bacon and jalapeños, served with rice, refried beans and salad

Coctél De Camarón

$19.50

Served with chopped avocado, cucumber, tomato, coriander and tomato sauce

Camarones a La Plancha

$19.99

Spicy grilled shrimps, served with salad, refried beans and rice

Camarones Empanizados

$17.99

Served with rice, refried beans and salad

Siete Mares

$21.99

Shrimp, octopus, tilapia and clams

Fajitas De Camarón

$21.99

Fresh, savory shrimp slightly spiced and cooked with red & green bell peppers, onion & tomato, served with salad, refried beans and rice

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$19.99

Garlic seasoned shrimps, served with rice, refried beans and salad

Platillo De Langostinos

$24.50

Garlic seasoned shrimps, served with rice, refried beans and salad

Caldo De Camarón

$18.50

Shrimp, carrots, chayote and zucchini

Campechana

$21.50

Delicious shrimp & octopus cocktail, served with pico de gallo, avocado and cucumber

Tostada De Ceviche

$10.50

Shrimp, cucumber, onion, coriander, tomato and avocado

Tostada Mixta

$11.50

Shrimp, octopus, cucumber, onion, coriander, tomato and avocado

Burritos

Super Burrito Mojado Rojo

$13.99

Flour tortilla, whole beans, pico de gallo, rice, guacamole, soaked in red sauce, with cream & cheese

Super Burrito Mojado Verde

$13.99

Flour tortilla, whole beans, pico de gallo, rice, guacamole, soaked in green sauce, with cream & cheese

Super Burrito

$13.20

Flour tortilla, whole beans, pico de gallo, rice, guacamole, with cream, cheese and sauce

Burrito Vegetariano

$9.99

Flour tortilla, chili, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole and cream

Burrito Regular

$10.99

Flour tortilla, onion, coriander. Meat of your choice

Burrito De Frijol Y Queso

$6.99

Flour tortilla, refried beans and cheese

Burrito De Camarón

$17.50

Shrimp, red and green bell peppers, onion, beans, rice, cream and cheese

Burrito De Pescado

$16.50

Fish, red and green bell peppers, onion, beans, rice, cream and cheese

Empanadas

$15.99

Served with cream, guacamole and salad. Meat of your choice

Side Orders

Rice Medium

$7.50

Rice Large

$11.00

Beans Medium

$6.50

Beans Large

$10.50

Guacamole Medium

$8.99

Guacamole Large

$10.99

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Rice/beans

$7.50

Tori

$1.50

Tacos

Taco Regular

$3.50

Served with chopped onion, coriander and sauce. Meat of your choice

Tacos Combo

$12.50

Two tacos with rice and refried beans. Meat of your choice

Tacos De Pescado

$14.50

Three tacos served with red & green bell peppers, onion and cheese

Tacos De Camarón Crispy

$15.50

With grilled cheese, red & green bell peppers, onion, cream, cheese and sauce

Super Nachos

$13.50

Served with pico de gallo, cream, cheese and jalapeños. Meat of your choice

Canasta Mexicana

$13.50

Served with lettuce, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, and cream

Super Taco

$4.99

Served with pico de gallo, cream, guacamole, cheese and sauce

Taco Regular Con Queso

$3.70

Served with coriander, onion and sauce

Nachos Regulares

$9.50

With pico de gallo, guacamole, cream, cheese, jalapeños and refried beans

Quesadilla Regular

$4.00

Cheese only

Super Quesadilla

$8.50

Served with salad, cream and guacamole. Meat of your choice

Botanas / Snacks

La Botana de camarón

$23.00

Delicious shrimps, served with cucumber, orange slices and mango

Botana De Langostino

$28.00

Delicious shrimps, served with cucumber, orange slices and mango

Botana De Camarón El Jalapeño

$27.00

Served with lemon and red onion

Botana De Ceviche De Camarón

$28.00

Served with avocado, tomato, red onion and cucumber

Aguachiles Verdes

$23.99

Spicy aguachile, served with avocado, red onion and cucumber

Botana De Frutas

$11.50

Slices of mango, orange and cucumber

Botana Loca

$65.00

Grilled and garlic seasoned shrimps, served with cucumber, orange, red onion and mango

Camarones a La Cucaracha

$24.50

Served with cucumber and red onion

Molcajetes

Molcajete de carne

$38.99

Beef, chicken, chorizo, cheese, jalapeños, onion and nopales.

Molcajete de mariscos

$41.99

Shrimps, clams, tilapia fish, octopus, onion, chile, red and green bell peppers.

Molcajete mixto

$39.99

Chorizo, clams, shrimps, chicken, beef, red and green pepperse, onion and cheese.

Drinks

NA Drinks

Can soda

$2.50

Bottle soda 1/2 liter.

$3.99

MED Aguas frescas

$4.50

LG Aguas frescas

$5.50

Bottle Soda

$3.99

SANGRÍA

$9.99

AGUA MINERAL PREPARADA

$9.75

TORONJA PREPARADA

$9.99

Súper Sangria

$16.59

Desayunos / Breakfast

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.99

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with salad, refried beans and rice

Huevos Con Tocino

$13.50

Scrambled eggs with bacon, served with salad, refried beans and rice

Huevos Rancheros

$13.99

Sunny side up eggs with red salsa, served with salad, refried beans and rice

Chilaquiles Rojos

$14.20

Tortilla chips bathed in a red salsa, served with cream, cheese, chopped onion, refried beans and rice

Chilaquiles Verdes

$14.20

Tortilla chips bathed in a green salsa, served with cream, cheese, chopped onion, refried beans and rice

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Accompanied with rice, refried beans, cheese and egg

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

354 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

