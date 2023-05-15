Crazy Jalapeno Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
354 North White Road, San Jose, CA 95127
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Umai Savory Hot Dogs, San Jose - N. Capitol Ave
4.0 • 1,788
1158 N. Capitol Ave San Jose, CA 95132
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Jose
The Breakfast Club at Midtown
4.1 • 8,118
1432 West San Carlos st ste80 San Jose, CA 95126
View restaurant