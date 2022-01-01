Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pink Elephant Bakery 415 South King Road

415 South King Road

408-923-3436

San Jose, CA 95116

Jello

8" Jello

$13.00

Jello Sin Fruta de leche con canela

10" Jello

$18.00

Jello Sin Fruta de leche con canela

8" con fruta

$19.00

Mozaico

10" con fruta

$24.00

Mozaico

Molde leche/canela

$2.50

Molde cajeta

$2.50

Elefante Rosa

$2.00

Flores Rosa

$2.50

Futbol 8"

$18.00

Liga de futbol 10"

$24.00

Vaso -Jello de Leche y Agua

$3.75

Flan

Flan 8"

$23.00

FLAN / CHOCO

Flan 10"

$31.00

FLAN / CHOCO

ChocoFlan 8" Con Fruta

$31.00

FLAN / CHOCO

ChocoFlan 10" Con Fruta

$39.00

FLAN / CHOCO

ChocoFlan 8" Plain

$23.00

ChocoFlan 10" Plain

$31.00

3 Leches Cake

1/8 sheet

1/4 sheet

1/2 Sheet

8" round cake

White (Vanilla) Cake

1/4 sheet cake

1/2 sheet cake

8" round cake

10" round cake

Chocolate Cake

1/4 sheet

1/2 Sheet

8" round cake

10" round cake

Marble Cake

1/4 sheet

1/2 Sheet

8" round cake

10" round cake

Red Velvet Cake

1/4 sheet

1/2 Sheet

8" round cake

10" round cake

Assorted Mini Pan Dulce

One order is 2 dozen total pieces of mini conchas, mini cuernos and mini elotes.

1 order (2 dozen)

$22.20

2 orders (4 dozen)

$44.40

3 orders (6 dozen)

$66.60

Assorted Regular Size Pan Dulce

1 order (2 dozen)

$22.20

2 orders (4 dozen)

$44.40

3 orders (6 dozen)

$66.60
All hours
Sunday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 South King Road, 408-923-3436, San Jose, CA 95116

Directions

Main pic

