Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pizzeria Vetri

3,399 Reviews

$$

1939 Callowhill Street

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Antipasti

Rotolo

Rotolo

$6.00

pizza dough, mortadella, ricotta, pistacchio pesto

Meatballs

Meatballs

$12.00

pork, marinara, parmesan, parsley

Neapolitan Breadsticks

Neapolitan Breadsticks

$6.00

served with Frantoia extra virgin olive oil

Prosciutto & Burrata Board

Prosciutto & Burrata Board

$16.00

Lioni burrata, 15-month aged Italian prosciutto, breadsticks, Frantoia extra virgin olive oil

Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$12.00

butter-roasted garlic, parmesan, parsley, bread crumbs

Golden Beets

Golden Beets

$9.00

robiolina, pistachios, parsley

Olives

Olives

$6.00

aged balsamic, anise seed, mixed herbs

Salads

Fall Veg

Fall Veg

$14.00

brussels sprouts, carrots, parsnips, sweet potato, apples, chives, walnut romesco, red wine vinaigrette

Sesame Heirloom Salad

Sesame Heirloom Salad

$13.00

baby heirloom tomato, baby cucumber, sesame, goat cheese, honey balsamic sesame vinaigrette

Italian Caesar Salad

Italian Caesar Salad

$11.00

greens, parmesan, egg, anchovy, pizza croutons

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$11.00

coal-roasted potatoes, parmesan, taggiasca olives, basil pesto, red wine vinaigrette

Calzones

Sausage Calzone

Sausage Calzone

$14.00

toasted fennel seed, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce

Squash Calzone

Squash Calzone

$15.00

butternut squash, truffle pâté, parmesean, mozzarella, sage

Wood-Fired Pizza

Spicy Sausage (Small)

Spicy Sausage (Small)

$19.00

calabrian chili sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan

Maurizio (Small)

Maurizio (Small)

$14.00

mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt

Crudo (Small)

Crudo (Small)

$20.00

prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano

Spinach (Small)

Spinach (Small)

$16.00

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake.

Shroom (Small)

Shroom (Small)

$16.00

roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives

Eggplant (Small)

Eggplant (Small)

$15.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano

Fennel Sausage (Small)

Fennel Sausage (Small)

$18.00

fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni (Small)

Pepperoni (Small)

$18.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Margherita (Small)

Margherita (Small)

$16.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Marinara (Small)

Marinara (Small)

$14.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic

Spicy Sausage (Large)

$36.00

calabrian chili sausage, broccoli rabe, garlic, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan

Maurizio (Large)

Maurizio (Large)

$26.00

mozzarella, rosemary, olive oil, sea salt

Crudo (Large)

Crudo (Large)

$38.00

prosciutto crudo, bufula mozzarella, parmigiano

Spinach (Large)

Spinach (Large)

$30.00

baby spinach, onion, roasted garlic, mozzarella, ricotta fonduta, parmigiano, chili flake

Shroom (Large)

Shroom (Large)

$30.00

roasted seasonal mushrooms, charred baby onions, black garlic aioli, mozzarella, parmigiano, chives

Eggplant (Large)

Eggplant (Large)

$28.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, eggplant, stracciatella, oregano

Fennel Sausage (Large)

Fennel Sausage (Large)

$34.00

fennel sausage, roasted fennel, tomato sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni (Large)

Pepperoni (Large)

$34.00

pepperoni, tomato sauce, mozzarella, oregano

Margherita (Large)

Margherita (Large)

$30.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil

Marinara (Large)

Marinara (Large)

$26.00

crushed san marzano tomatoes, oregano, garlic

Dessert

Nutella Pizza

Nutella Pizza

$12.00

oven-baked with marshmallow

Cannoli

Cannoli

$5.00

ricotta, candied citrus, chocolate, pistacchio

Tiramisu

$9.00

mascarpone, espresso, ladyfingers, cocoa

Milk Chocolate Budino

Milk Chocolate Budino

$10.00

milk chocolate polenta budino, whipped peanut butter mousse

Side Of Nutella

$2.50

Bundles

PV Family Bundle

PV Family Bundle

$60.00

Beverages

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Don't Call Me Shirley

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sodas

CAN Coke

$3.00

CAN Diet Coke

$3.00

CAN Sprite

$3.00

FOUNTAIN Coke

$3.00

FOUNTAIN Diet Coke

$3.00

FOUNTAIN Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pellegrino Aranciata

$3.00

sparkling orange soda

San Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

sparkling lemon soda

San Pellegrino Rossa

$3.00

sparkling blood orange soda

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$2.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$4.00

Nutella Mocha

$4.50

Vanilla Latte

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Decaf Americano

$3.00

Catering

SMALL: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas + 2 Salads

$165.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas and your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

SMALL: 5 Metro Pizzas + 2 Salads

$165.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of up to two salads. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

MEDIUM: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$190.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery available upon request.

MEDIUM: 5 Metro Pizzas, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$190.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of two salads and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 8 Neopolitan Pizzas, 1 Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$215.00

Eight 12-inch Neopolitan pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

LARGE: 5 Metro Pizzas, 1, Antipasti, 2 Salads + 2 Desserts

$215.00

Five large Metro pizzas with your choice of one antipasti, two salads, and two desserts. Package deliciously feeds 12. Plates, napkins and cutlery are available upon request.

Pizza Kits

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

Pepperoni Pizza Kit (Adult)

$18.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperonis, and fresh oregano.

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

Margherita Pizza Kit (Adult)

$16.00

Kit includes dough ball, house-made tomato sauce, mozzarella, and fresh basil.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Pizzeria Vetri celebrates the art of authentic Neapolitan pizza making. Simple food made exactly the right way, using the best and freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

1939 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Directions

Gallery
Pizzeria Vetri image
Pizzeria Vetri image
Pizzeria Vetri image

Similar restaurants in your area

Victory Brewing Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - Philadelphia
orange starNo Reviews
1776 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Con Murphy's Irish Pub - 1700 Ben Franklin Parkway
orange star4.1 • 1,168
1700 Ben Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
City Tap - Logan
orange starNo Reviews
100 N 18th St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Sabrina's Cafe - Art Museum
orange star4.3 • 4,215
1804 Callowhill St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Zushi
orange starNo Reviews
100 North 18th Street Suite 125 Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Animo Juice & Burrito Bar - Philly
orange star4.5 • 703
1701 Arch St Philadelphia, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Umai Umai - Philadelphia
orange star4.6 • 366
533 N 22nd St Philadelphia, PA 19130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Graduate Hospital
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Spring Garden
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
East Passyunk Crossing
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Midtown Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston