Moustaki Authentic Gyros 161 N. 21st Street

161 N. 21st Street

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Lamb Gyro
Moustaki Bowl
Chicken Gyro

Cold Mezedes

Tzatziki

$6.99

Our signature cucumber, garlick, and greek yogurt dip

Meze Sampler

$16.99

Choose any 3 of above

Fiery Feta Dip

$6.99

Spicy feta spread

Stuffed Grape Leaves

$6.99

Dolmades

Hummus

$6.99

Chickpea spread with olive oil, tahini, and garlic

Garlic Eggplant Dip

$6.99

Melitzanosalata

Hot Mezedes

Waffle Fries

$6.99

Served with ketchup or Moustaki Mustard on side

Lemon Potatoes

$5.99

Our Signature roasted potatoes

Avgolemono Soup

$5.50

chicken soup with egg, lemon, and rice

Lentil Soup

$5.50

lentil soup with onions, carrot, and celary

Spanakopita

$6.99

Spinach Pie

Gyro Fries

$10.50

waffle fries topped with lamb, pork , or chicken , tzatziki, tomato, onion, and oregano

Greek Nachos

$10.50

Lamb, tomatom red onion, goat cheese, and tzatziki sauce served over pita chips

Moustaki Sticks

$6.99

Fried Zucchini and eggplant served with tzatziki

Sandwich

Lamb Gyro

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Chicken Gyro

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Pork Gyro

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Loukaniko

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Bifteki

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Falafel

$9.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Veggie

$9.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Salmon

$12.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Pork Souvlaki

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Chicken Souvlaki

$10.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Spartan Warrior

$14.99

Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onion, fries inside sandwich and you choice of sauce

Skewer

Skewers

$4.00

Served by the Skewer

Entrees

Pork Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Chicken Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Lamb Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Pork Gyro Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Chicken Souvlaki Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Pork Souvlaki Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Bifteki Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Falafel Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Salmon Entree

$17.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Loukaniko Entree

$15.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Moustaki Sampler

$21.99

Platters served with tzatziki, grilled pita, and your choice of two sides

Salad

Horiatiki

$10.50

tomato, red onion, cucumber , kalamata olives, feta

Greek

$10.50

spring mix, tomatom cucumber, kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onion

Harvest

$10.50

spring mix, walnuts, cranberies, tomato, figs, and goat cheese

Pizza

Small Classico

$8.00

Tomato sauce and mozzerella

Large Classico

$12.00

Tomato sauce and mozzerella

Small Margarita

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, fresh mozerella, basil

Large Margarita

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, fresh mozerella, basil

Small Moustaki

$12.00

tomato sauce, feta, peperoni, lamb gyro, mozerella

Large Moustaki

$16.00

tomato sauce, feta, peperoni, lamb gyro, mozerella

Small Melitzana

$12.00

white base , eggplant, cherry tomato, chicken gyro, garlic, olive oil

Large Melitzana

$16.00

white base, eggplant, cherry tomato, chicken gyro, garlic, olive oil

Small Fiery Chick

$12.00

Fiery Feta base , Mozerella, Chicken Gyro

Large Fiery Chick

$16.00

Fiery Feta base , Mozerella, Chicken Gyro

Small Nissi

$12.00

white base proscuitto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic, oregano

Large Nissi

$16.00

white base proscuitto, goat cheese, arugula, balsamic glaze, garlic, oregano

Small Tinos

$12.00

Tomato Sauce , Loukaniko ( Greek Sauasage), red peppers, goat cheese

Large Tinos

$16.00

Tomato Sauce , Loukaniko ( Greek Sauasage), red peppers, goat cheese

Small Meat Duo

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, mozerella, peperoni, ground sausage

Large Meat Duo

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, mozerella, peperoni, ground sausage

Small Vegetable

$12.00

white base, Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, fresh garlic

Large Vegetable

$16.00

white base, Zucchini, yellow squash, red peppers, cherry tomato, kalamata olives, fresh garlic

Small Spassito

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, ground sausage, ricotta, red peppers

Large Spassito

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, ground sausage, ricotta, red peppers

Bowl

Moustaki Bowl

$10.99

Create Your Own

Dessert

Baklava

$5.99

layered pastry with nuts and honey

Loukumades

$5.99

fried greek honey puffs with walnuts

Nutella Loukumades

$6.99

fried greek honey puffs with walnuts and nutella

S'mores Loukumades

$6.99

fried greek honey puffs with nutella, marshmellow, grahm cracker crumble

Open Food Item

Beverage

Can Pepsi

$2.00

Can Diet Pepsi

$2.00

20 Oz Pepsi

$3.25

20 Oz Diet Pepsi

$3.25

20 Oz Sierra Mist

$3.25

20 Oz Gingerale

$3.25

20 Oz Seltzer

$3.25

20 0z Lemonade

$3.25

20 Oz Orange Crush

$3.25

20 Oz Pure Leaf Green Tea

$3.25

20 Oz Pure Leaf Lemon Iced Tea

$3.25

Bottle Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Moustaki Authentic Gyros we take pride in creating a genuine Greek gyro experience. All of our Meats are carved, marinated, cooked, sliced, and grilled in house. The way we make our Gyro, Souvlaki, Dips, and Sides are the Greek way. Enjoy! Kali Orexi!

161 N. 21st Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103

Directions

